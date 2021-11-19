1Life Healthcare : Do I Need Another COVID-19 Vaccine? What To Know About Additional Doses

Updated November 19, 2021. The FDA has now authorized a booster, or third dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, and a second dose of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine, for all adults 18 and up. Here's everything we know about the update so far:

Who is eligible for the COVID-19 booster shot?

Those who are 18 years and older who received a Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are eligible for a booster shot 6 months or more after their second dose. Booster shots are also recommended for anyone 18 years and older who received the J&J vaccine two or more months ago.

Does my booster shot need to be the same type of vaccine as my first and second dose?

Not anymore. The CDC has approved a "mix and match" strategy, meaning that individuals who are eligible for a booster shot can receive any of the three COVID-19 vaccines, regardless of which they received for their first and second doses. This means that if you originally received the Pfizer vaccine, you may choose to have a third Pfizer dose, or receive the Moderna or J&J vaccine as your booster. The agency is leaving this decision up to individual preference, as all three vaccines continue to be highly effective in reducing the risk of severe illness, hospitalization, and death, even against the Delta variant.

What are the side effects of the booster vaccines?

At this time, side effects reported after the booster vaccines have been similar to those experienced with the original series. According to the CDC, fatigue and pain around the injection have been the most commonly reported side effects, while most side effects have been mild to moderate. Severe side effects have been reported to be very rare with these current COVID-19 vaccines, but may occur.

How can I get a shot if I qualify for a booster shot?

We are now offering COVID-19 boosters vaccines for eligible members in most of our offices. To book an appointment, select "COVID-19 Booster Vaccine" under "COVID-19 Care". Please note that supply varies by location, so not all offices will have all three vaccine types available. If you don't see any appointments, please continue to check the app regularly as new slots will be added as supply allows. You can also check with local pharmacies and your county's department of public health for booster shot appointments in your area.

What medical conditions meet the criteria to receive a COVID-19 booster shot?

People 50 years and older with the following underlying medical conditions should contact their primary care provider or community pharmacy to schedule a third dose. People 18 to 49 with these conditions who received their last dose of the Pfizer vaccine 6 or more months ago can also consider discussing with their primary care provider whether the booster shot is right for them. Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

Chronic liver disease

Chronic lung disease

Dementia or other neurological conditions

Diabetes (type 1 and 2)

Down syndrome

Heart conditions

HIV

Immunocompromised state

Mental health conditions

Overweight and obesity

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease or thalassemia

Smoking, current or former

Solid organ or blood stem cell transplant

Stroke or cerebrovascular disease

Substance use disorders

Tuberculosis See the CDC website for more details on these specific conditions.

I am immunocompromised. How long after my second dose can I receive the third?

For those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised who have received two doses of an mRNA vaccine (i.e. Pfizer or Moderna), the FDA and CDC recommend a third dose of the same vaccine 28 days or more after the second.

Am I still considered "fully vaccinated" if I don't get a booster shot?

Yes. The CDC still considers individuals as "fully vaccinated" when two weeks have passed since they received the second dose of their Moderna or Pfizer series or the single-dose J& J vaccine.