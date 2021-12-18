Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. 1Life Healthcare, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ONEM   US68269G1076

1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC.

(ONEM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

1Life Healthcare : Do I Need Another COVID-19 Vaccine? What To Know About Additional Doses

12/18/2021 | 04:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Updated December 17, 2021.

Clinical Editor: William Kimbrough, MD

The CDC is now recommending a booster, or third dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, and a second dose after receiving the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine. Here's everything we know about the update so far:

Who is eligible for the COVID-19 booster shot?

Those who are 16 years and older who received a Pfizer/BioNTech are eligible for a booster shot 6 months or more after their second dose. Booster shots are also recommended for anyone 18 years and older who either received the Moderna vaccine at least 6 months ago, or received the J&J vaccine two or more months ago.

Does my booster shot need to be the same type of vaccine as my first and second dose?

Not anymore. The CDC has approved a "mix and match" strategy, meaning that individuals who are eligible for a booster shot can receive any of the three COVID-19 vaccines, regardless of which they received for their first and second doses. This means that if you originally received the Pfizer vaccine, you may choose to have a third Pfizer dose, or receive the Moderna or J&J vaccine as your booster. While the agency is leaving this decision up to individual preference, it is recommending the Pfizer/BioTech and Moderna vaccines over the J&J shot, as the J&J vaccine has been associated with an increased but still rare risk of a blood clotting condition. If you are unable to receive a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, however, you will still be able to receive a J&J vaccine.

What are the side effects of the booster vaccines?

At this time, side effects reported after the booster vaccines have been similar to those experienced with the original series. According to the CDC, fatigue and pain around the injection have been the most commonly reported side effects, while most side effects have been mild to moderate. Severe side effects have been reported to be very rare with these current COVID-19 vaccines, but may occur.

How can I get a shot if I qualify for a booster shot?

We are now offering COVID-19 boosters vaccines for eligible members in most of our offices. To book an appointment, select "COVID-19 Booster Vaccine" under "COVID-19 Care". Please note that supply varies by location, so not all offices will have all three vaccine types available. If you don't see any appointments, please continue to check the app regularly as new slots will be added as supply allows. You can also check with local pharmacies and your county's department of public health for booster shot appointments in your area.

I am immunocompromised. How long after my second dose can I receive the third?

For those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised who have received two doses of an mRNA vaccine (i.e. Pfizer or Moderna), the FDA and CDC recommend a third dose of the same vaccine 28 days or more after the second.

Am I still considered "fully vaccinated" if I don't get a booster shot?

Yes. The CDC still considers individuals as "fully vaccinated" when two weeks have passed since they received the second dose of their Moderna or Pfizer series or the single-dose J& J vaccine.

Here to keep you healthy. And informed.

Get 24/7 care over video chat from the comfort of home or wherever you go. Join today and experience primary care designed for real life, in-office and in-app.

The One Medical blog is published by One Medical, an innovative primary care practice with offices in Atlanta,Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Orange County,Phoenix, Portland, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, and Washington, DC.

Any general advice posted on our blog, website, or app is for informational purposes only and is not intended to replace or substitute for any medical or other advice. The One Medical Group entities and 1Life Healthcare, Inc. make no representations or warranties and expressly disclaim any and all liability concerning any treatment, action by, or effect on any person following the general information offered or provided within or through the blog, website, or app. If you have specific concerns or a situation arises in which you require medical advice, you should consult with an appropriately trained and qualified medical services provider.

Disclaimer

1Life Healthcare Inc. published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2021 21:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about 1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC.
04:40p1LIFE HEALTHCARE : Do I Need Another COVID-19 Vaccine? What To Know About Additional Doses
PU
12/171LIFE HEALTHCARE : Why Do I Feel Nauseous?
PU
12/171LIFE HEALTHCARE : What To Know About The Omicron Variant
PU
12/15Credit Suisse Lowers 1Life Healthcare's PT to $32 from $39, Updates Model to Reflect Ne..
MT
12/141LIFE HEALTHCARE : Do I Need Another COVID-19 Vaccine? What To Know About Additional Doses
PU
12/10WINTER WORKOUT TIPS : How to Stay Active in Cold Weather
PU
12/081LIFE HEALTHCARE : COVID-19 And Kids
PU
12/081LIFE HEALTHCARE : 7 Tips For Dealing with Grief and Loss During The Holidays
PU
12/031LIFE HEALTHCARE : 5 Ways To Relieve Stress During The Holidays
PU
12/03HOW TO GET RID OF ACNE : A Simple Guide to Clearer Skin
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on 1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 611 M - -
Net income 2021 -256 M - -
Net cash 2021 314 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -10,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 323 M 3 323 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,92x
EV / Sales 2022 2,98x
Nbr of Employees 2 940
Free-Float 88,9%
Chart 1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
1Life Healthcare, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 17,41 $
Average target price 31,50 $
Spread / Average Target 80,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amir Dan Rubin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Bjorn B. Thaler Chief Financial Officer
Andrew S. Diamond Chief Medical Officer
Stuart Parmenter Chief Technology Officer
Doug Gunderson Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC.-60.11%3 323
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-25.85%36 316
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-8.71%21 752
IHH HEALTHCARE BERHAD18.91%13 636
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED10.58%10 964
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED7.74%10 920