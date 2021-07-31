Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. 1Life Healthcare, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ONEM   US68269G1076

1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC.

(ONEM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

1Life Healthcare : How To Support BIPOC Mental Health

07/31/2021
Mental illness doesn't discriminate. Anyone, regardless of race, religion, gender identity, or sexuality, can develop a mental health condition or struggle with their emotional well-being. That being said, there are glaring disparities between how people of color and white people experience mental health conditions, as well as access care. Research has found that BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) individuals often suffer from poor mental health outcomes, due to numerous factors including discrimination, stigma, and lack of access to culturally competent care. For instance, Black adults in the U.S. are 20% more likely than white adults to report persistent symptoms of emotional distress, such as sadness and hopelessness. Yet, only one in three Black adults who need mental health treatment actually receive it. In another example, the National Latino and Asian American Study (NLAAS) found that Asian Americans are three times less likely to seek mental health services than white people. The barriers to care are multifactorial, but we all have an opportunity to confront racism and disparities in our own way.

At One Medical, we recognize that emotional well-being is just as important as physical health, and all of us doing our part in confronting racism is a way that we can improve the mental and physical health of people of color. That's why in honor of Minority Mental Health Awareness Month, our team members Sherese Ezelle, LMHC, LCPC, Mental Health Therapist and Co-chair of One Medical's Seattle Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Social Justice team, Bianca Torres, Phlebotomist and member of One Medical's Black Excellence Employee Resource Group, and Annie Chan, FNP, NYC BIPOC community Shift Facilitator, and Chair of the Asian, Pacific Islander, Desi American + Employee Resource Group, wanted to highlight some of the unique challenges people of color face and how you can support them in confronting racism:

Disclaimer

1Life Healthcare Inc. published this content on 30 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2021 08:01:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 482 M - -
Net income 2021 -122 M - -
Net cash 2021 195 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -29,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 726 M 3 726 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,32x
EV / Sales 2022 5,80x
Nbr of Employees 1 957
Free-Float 84,7%
Technical analysis trends 1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 27,04 $
Average target price 48,85 $
Spread / Average Target 80,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amir Dan Rubin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Bjorn B. Thaler Chief Financial Officer
Andrew S. Diamond Chief Medical Officer
Stuart Parmenter Chief Technology Officer
Doug Gunderson Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC.-38.05%3 726
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.1.63%49 105
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA17.12%29 312
TOPCHOICE MEDICAL CORPORATION14.08%15 654
IHH HEALTHCARE BERHAD2.55%11 720
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED8.17%10 867