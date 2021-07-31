1Life Healthcare : How To Support BIPOC Mental Health

Mental illness doesn't discriminate. Anyone, regardless of race, religion, gender identity, or sexuality, can develop a mental health condition or struggle with their emotional well-being. That being said, there are glaring disparities between how people of color and white people experience mental health conditions, as well as access care. Research has found that BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) individuals often suffer from poor mental health outcomes, due to numerous factors including discrimination, stigma, and lack of access to culturally competent care. For instance, Black adults in the U.S. are 20% more likely than white adults to report persistent symptoms of emotional distress, such as sadness and hopelessness. Yet, only one in three Black adults who need mental health treatment actually receive it. In another example, the National Latino and Asian American Study (NLAAS) found that Asian Americans are three times less likely to seek mental health services than white people. The barriers to care are multifactorial, but we all have an opportunity to confront racism and disparities in our own way.

At One Medical, we recognize that emotional well-being is just as important as physical health, and all of us doing our part in confronting racism is a way that we can improve the mental and physical health of people of color. That's why in honor of Minority Mental Health Awareness Month, our team members Sherese Ezelle, LMHC, LCPC, Mental Health Therapist and Co-chair of One Medical's Seattle Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Social Justice team, Bianca Torres, Phlebotomist and member of One Medical's Black Excellence Employee Resource Group, and Annie Chan, FNP, NYC BIPOC community Shift Facilitator, and Chair of the Asian, Pacific Islander, Desi American + Employee Resource Group, wanted to highlight some of the unique challenges people of color face and how you can support them in confronting racism: