Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. 1Life Healthcare, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ONEM   US68269G1076

1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC.

(ONEM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

1Life Healthcare : Living Better, a group program for metabolic health (Boston)

03/11/2022 | 02:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The One Medical blog is published by One Medical, a national, modern primary care practice pairing 24/7 virtual care services with inviting and convenient in-person care at over 100 locations across the U.S. One Medical is on a mission to transform health care for all through a human-centered, technology-powered approach to caring for people at every stage of life.

Any general advice posted on our blog, website, or app is for informational purposes only and is not intended to replace or substitute for any medical or other advice. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. and the One Medical entities make no representations or warranties and expressly disclaim any and all liability concerning any treatment, action by, or effect on any person following the general information offered or provided within or through the blog, website, or app. If you have specific concerns or a situation arises in which you require medical advice, you should consult with an appropriately trained and qualified medical services provider.

Disclaimer

1Life Healthcare Inc. published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 19:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about 1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC.
02:40p1LIFE HEALTHCARE : Living Better, a group program for metabolic health (Boston)
PU
03/021LIFE HEALTHCARE : What To Know About Emotional Support Animals
PU
02/261LIFE HEALTHCARE : Do Essential Oils Really Work? What To Know About Aromatherapy
PU
02/25Deutsche Bank Adjusts 1Life Healthcare's Price Target to $16 From $18, Maintains Buy Ra..
MT
02/24SVB Leerink Adjusts 1Life Healthcare's Price Target to $10 from $24, Maintains Market P..
MT
02/24Morgan Stanley Lowers Price Target for 1Life Healthcare to $14 From $24, Maintains Over..
MT
02/24JPMorgan Adjusts Price Target for 1Life Healthcare to $25 From $28, Maintains Overweigh..
MT
02/24KeyBanc Adjusts 1Life Healthcare's Price Target to $14 From $30, Maintains Overweight R..
MT
02/231LIFE HEALTHCARE INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
02/231Life Healthcare, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 20..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on 1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 064 M - -
Net income 2022 -375 M - -
Net Debt 2022 164 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,97x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 809 M 1 809 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,85x
EV / Sales 2023 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 3 090
Free-Float -
Chart 1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
1Life Healthcare, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 9,42 $
Average target price 19,31 $
Spread / Average Target 105%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amir Dan Rubin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Bjorn B. Thaler Chief Financial Officer
Andrew S. Diamond Chief Medical Officer
Stuart Parmenter Chief Technology Officer
Bruce W. Dunlevie Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC.-46.39%1 809
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-23.13%27 397
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-14.90%18 512
IHH HEALTHCARE BERHAD-12.67%13 499
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED10.87%11 992
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED-14.17%10 279