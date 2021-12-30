Log in
    ONEM   US68269G1076

1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC.

(ONEM)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

1Life Healthcare : The Truth About Your Metabolism

12/30/2021 | 11:07pm EST
While calorie intake and certain forms of exercise may have some minor influence on your metabolism, experts do not recommend loading up on any one food, drink, herb, supplement, etc. with the hopes of seeing a significant metabolic shift.

"If there is a product out there that can safely 'boost your metabolism' in a meaningful way, I hope someone tells me about it," Eisner says. "Caffeine, spicy foods, green tea, and some other substances may have some marginal impact on metabolism." The key word in Eisner's statement, is of course, "marginal." While beverages like coffee and foods like chillis have been touted as metabolic boosters, "the change is so negligible and short-lived, it would never have an impact on your waistline," as Mayo Clinic researcher Michael Jensen told Vox.

And if healthy, sustainable weight loss is a goal for any reason, experts say the fact that few external factors impact metabolism shouldn't be perceived as bad news. "Metabolism should not be your focus if you're interested in weight loss," Eisner says. "The best approach to weight loss, by far, is diet. Exercise is also very important."

But, as always, moderation is key. Anyone seeking to achieve a weight that is healthy, sustainable, and appropriate for their individualized needs (and not determined by aesthetics or social pressures) should steer clear of crash diets or overexercise. Not only can dramatic weight loss actually slow the metabolism, but it can make weight maintenance more challenging over time for a variety of reasons that experts are still trying to fully understand.

Weight loss in and of itself isn't necessarily equivalent to "health" for every person, and a "faster" metabolism isn't a guarantee for improved wellness either. Your best bet for establishing healthy habits that work for you is to partner with a primary care provider who understands your unique needs and who can help you achieve your wellness goals - without becoming overly concerned about the number on the scale or the state of your metabolism.

Have more questions about your metabolism? Book an appointment to discuss your diet, weight, and metabolic health with a provider today.

Disclaimer

1Life Healthcare Inc. published this content on 30 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2021 04:06:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 612 M - -
Net income 2021 -258 M - -
Net cash 2021 287 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -10,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 314 M 3 314 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,95x
EV / Sales 2022 3,00x
Nbr of Employees 2 940
Free-Float 88,9%
Technical analysis trends 1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 17,36 $
Average target price 30,57 $
Spread / Average Target 76,1%
Managers and Directors
Amir Dan Rubin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Bjorn B. Thaler Chief Financial Officer
Andrew S. Diamond Chief Medical Officer
Stuart Parmenter Chief Technology Officer
Doug Gunderson Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC.-62.18%3 218
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-24.43%36 916
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-6.45%22 353
IHH HEALTHCARE BERHAD23.27%14 207
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED14.54%11 737
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED10.58%11 003