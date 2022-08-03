Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. 1Life Healthcare, Inc.
  News
  Summary
1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC.

2022-08-03
17.04 USD   +0.32%
1LIFE HEALTHCARE : Update from One Medical on Agreement to be Acquired by Amazon
PU
07/28NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -2-
DJ
07/27Amazon and One Medical Sign an Agreement for Amazon to Acquire One Medical
AQ
1Life Healthcare : Update from One Medical on Agreement to be Acquired by Amazon

08/03/2022 | 12:59pm EDT
This communication contains forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expected timing, completion and effects of the proposed acquisition. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. One Medical's expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties related to: the ability of the parties to consummate the proposed acquisition in a timely manner or at all; the satisfaction (or waiver) of closing conditions to the consummation of the proposed acquisition, including with respect to the approval of One Medical's stockholders; potential delays in consummating the proposed acquisition; the ability of One Medical to timely and successfully achieve the anticipated benefits of the proposed acquisition; the impact of health epidemics, including the COVID-19 pandemic, on the parties' respective businesses and the actions the parties may take in response thereto; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance or condition that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement; the impact of natural and man-made disasters and similar events on One Medical's business, financial condition and results of operations; the effect of the announcement or pendency of the proposed acquisition on One Medical's business relationships, operating results and business generally; costs related to the proposed acquisition; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against One Medical or any of its directors or officers related to the merger agreement or the proposed acquisition; anticipated membership growth and revenue potential from One Medical's members; One Medical's ability to retain members; One Medical's ability to successfully introduce and drive adoption of new products; changes in the pricing One Medical offers to its members; One Medical's relationships with its health network partners and enterprise clients and any changes to, accommodations in or terminations of One Medical's contracts with the health network partners or enterprise clients; One Medical's ability to improve cost of care and margins, including timing and expenses of new office openings and entry into new geographies; One Medical's ability to improve its medical claims expense ratio; changes in laws or regulations; One Medical's involvement in existing and potential litigation, including medical malpractice claims and consumer class actions; any governmental investigations or inquiries, including those related to COVID-19 vaccine administration or challenges to One Medical's relationships with the One Medical PCs under the administrative services agreements; One Medical's strategic plan; the impact of new laws and regulations on One Medical's industry, including Medicare, general economic and market conditions; One Medical's financial outlook; One Medical's focus areas for investment and One Medical's investments; announcements by One Medical', One Medical's health network partners or One Medical's competitors of business or strategic developments; and One Medical's overall business trajectory. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in One Medical's most annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and any subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K filed with the SEC from time to time and available at www.sec.gov. These documents can be accessed on One Medical's web page at https://investor.onemedical.com/ by clicking on the link "SEC Filings."

The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made only as of the date hereof. One Medical assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Additional Information and Where to Find It
In connection with the proposed acquisition of One Medical by Amazon, One Medical intends to file with the SEC preliminary and definitive proxy statements relating to such acquisition and other relevant documents. The definitive proxy statement will be mailed to One Medical's stockholders as of a record date to be established for voting on the proposed acquisition and any other matters to be voted on at the special meeting. BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING DECISION, INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENTS, ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS THERETO, ANY OTHER SOLICITING MATERIALS AND ANY OTHER DOCUMENTS TO BE FILED WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OR INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE IN THE PROXY STATEMENTS WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT ONE MEDICAL AND THE PROPOSED ACQUISITION. Investors and security holders may obtain free copies of these documents (when they are available) on the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov, on One Medical's website at https://investor.onemedical.com/ or by contacting One Medical's Investor Relations via email at https://investor.onemedical.com/contact-ir.

Participants in the Solicitation
One Medical and its directors and executive officers may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies from the stockholders of One Medical in connection with the proposed acquisition and any other matters to be voted on at the special meeting. Information regarding the names, affiliations and interests of such directors and executive officers will be included in the preliminary and definitive proxy statements (when available). Additional information regarding such directors and executive officers is included in One Medical's definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A for the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which was filed with the SEC on April 21, 2022.

Information regarding the persons who may, under SEC rules, be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies of One Medical's stockholders in connection with the proposed acquisition and any other matters to be voted upon at the special meeting will be set forth in the preliminary and definitive proxy statements (when available) for the proposed acquisition. These documents are available free of charge as described in the preceding paragraph.

Disclaimer

1Life Healthcare Inc. published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 16:58:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
