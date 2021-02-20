1Life Healthcare : Updates on COVID-19 Vaccination Efforts in Your Area

Last updated February 20, 2021

In an effort to provide our members with timely information about COVID-19 vaccines, we are keeping this page up-to-date with the latest details on One Medical's progress with vaccine administration in each of the states and counties where we have offices. Please check back here for the latest details on vaccination efforts in your area.

Key details about vaccine appointments at One Medical

We ask that you avoid calling or using our video chat feature to check about vaccine availability so we can keep those lines open to members with urgent medical needs.

One Medical will contact you via email to let you know if your region has moved to the next eligibility phase. When you're eligible, you can search for an appointment and self-book using the app or web portal. Don't have the app? Download it now for iOS or Android, or login online.

Vaccine appointments are self-book only, so if you don't see an available visit, please continue checking the app regularly. We'll add more appointments frequently as our vaccine supply is replenished.

More information and resources

Below, you will find resources which provide vaccine prioritization frameworks developed by the CDC and state departments of health. One Medical will be following local vaccine prioritization frameworks for each county where we are administering vaccines, which is also in accordance with CDC guidance.

Currently, most areas of the US are administering vaccines to Phase 1a populations, which include health care personnel and residents of long-term care facilities. Some parts of the country are moving toward vaccinations of Phase 1b populations, but it is still important to note that even if prioritization frameworks indicate you meet eligibility criteria, not all One Medical locations currently have vaccine allocations. In cities where local departments of health have allocated vaccines to our facilities, we are currently administering them to our own patient care team members, other members of the community referred to our clinics by the local department of health, and to One Medical members who meet Phase 1a and/or Phase 1b criteria as regionally applicable and as supplies allow.

As we move into subsequent phases of vaccination county-by-county, we will be informing One Medical members by email as soon as we have vaccines available for you. Eventually, as the supply of vaccines becomes widely available, all One Medical members, and many members of the general public, will be able to receive the vaccine at One Medical's more than 90 offices across the country and at other vaccination locations One Medical may help operate in our communities.

Information on vaccine prioritization:

Current status of vaccine administration at One Medical clinics, by county:

** If you live or work in a county outside of the areas where One Medical has clinics, please check your local department of health website for the latest information on current vaccine eligibility.

Arizona

Maricopa County - One Medical has received limited vaccine allocations for administration to healthcare workers, long-term care facility staff and residents, K-12 school teachers and staff, childcare workers, law enforcement or protective services professionals, and people aged 65 or older. If you meet current vaccine prioritization criteria for Maricopa County Phase 1a and/or Phase 1b Priority, you can self-book a vaccine appointment using the One Medical app. Please understand that these appointments will be booked very quickly, since demand for COVID-19 vaccines is far greater than the current supply. Rest assured, we'll add more appointments frequently as our vaccine supply is replenished, so keep checking our app regularly for new appointment availability.

California

San Francisco County - One Medical has received limited vaccine allocations for administration to Phase 1a populations and people 75+ referred by the San Francisco Department of Public Health. If you meet San Francisco County vaccine prioritization criteria, you can self-book a vaccine appointment using the One Medical app. Please understand that these appointments will be booked very quickly, since demand for COVID-19 vaccines is far greater than the current supply. Rest assured, we'll add more appointments frequently as our vaccine supply is replenished, so keep checking our app regularly for new appointment availability.

- One Medical has received limited vaccine allocations for administration to Phase 1a populations and people 75+ referred by the San Francisco Department of Public Health. If you meet San Francisco County vaccine prioritization criteria, you can self-book a vaccine appointment using the One Medical app. Please understand that these appointments will be booked very quickly, since demand for COVID-19 vaccines is far greater than the current supply. Rest assured, we'll add more appointments frequently as our vaccine supply is replenished, so keep checking our app regularly for new appointment availability. San Mateo County - One Medical has received limited vaccine allocations for administration to Phase 1a populations. At this time, vaccine appointments are referral-only through the San Mateo County Health Department. San Mateo County vaccine prioritization criteria, and information on how to get an appointment can be found on the San Mateo County Health Department website.

- One Medical has received limited vaccine allocations for administration to Phase 1a populations. At this time, vaccine appointments are referral-only through the San Mateo County Health Department. San Mateo County vaccine prioritization criteria, and information on how to get an appointment can be found on the San Mateo County Health Department website. Marin County - One Medical has received limited vaccine allocations for administration to Phase 1a populations and people 65+. If you meet the Marin County Vaccine prioritization criteria, you can self-book an appointment using the One Medical app. Please understand that these appointments will be booked very quickly, since demand for COVID-19 vaccines is far greater than the current supply. Rest assured, we'll add more appointments frequently as our vaccine supply is replenished, so keep checking our app regularly for new appointment availability.

- One Medical has received limited vaccine allocations for administration to Phase 1a populations and people 65+. If you meet the Marin County Vaccine prioritization criteria, you can self-book an appointment using the One Medical app. Please understand that these appointments will be booked very quickly, since demand for COVID-19 vaccines is far greater than the current supply. Rest assured, we'll add more appointments frequently as our vaccine supply is replenished, so keep checking our app regularly for new appointment availability. Santa Clara County - One Medical has received limited vaccine allocations for administration to Phase 1a populations and people 65+. If you meet Santa Clara County vaccine prioritization criteria, you can self-book an appointment using the One Medical app. Please understand that these appointments will be booked very quickly, since demand for COVID-19 vaccines is far greater than the current supply. Rest assured, we'll add more appointments frequently as our vaccine supply is replenished, so keep checking our app regularly for new appointment availability.

- One Medical has received limited vaccine allocations for administration to Phase 1a populations and people 65+. If you meet Santa Clara County vaccine prioritization criteria, you can self-book an appointment using the One Medical app. Please understand that these appointments will be booked very quickly, since demand for COVID-19 vaccines is far greater than the current supply. Rest assured, we'll add more appointments frequently as our vaccine supply is replenished, so keep checking our app regularly for new appointment availability. Alameda County - One Medical is currently vaccinating Phase 1a healthcare workers and Phase 1b populations, including adults 65 and up, as well as essential workers in education and child care, emergency services (including Law Enforcement), and food/agriculture .If you meet Alameda County vaccine prioritization criteria, you can self-book an appointment using the One Medical app. Please understand that these appointments will be booked very quickly, since demand for COVID-19 vaccines is far greater than the current supply. Rest assured, we'll add more appointments frequently as our vaccine supply is replenished, so keep checking our app regularly for new appointment availability.

- One Medical is currently vaccinating Phase 1a healthcare workers and Phase 1b populations, including adults 65 and up, as well as essential workers in education and child care, emergency services (including Law Enforcement), and food/agriculture .If you meet Alameda County vaccine prioritization criteria, you can self-book an appointment using the One Medical app. Please understand that these appointments will be booked very quickly, since demand for COVID-19 vaccines is far greater than the current supply. Rest assured, we'll add more appointments frequently as our vaccine supply is replenished, so keep checking our app regularly for new appointment availability. Contra Costa County - Ongoing conversations are underway to discuss vaccine allocations for One Medical facilities.

- Ongoing conversations are underway to discuss vaccine allocations for One Medical facilities. City of Berkeley - One Medical has received limited vaccine allocations for administration to healthcare workers and residents 75 and older. At this time, vaccine appointments are referral-only through the Berkeley Health Department. Berkeley vaccine prioritization criteria, and information on how to get an appointment can be found on the Berkeley Health Department website.

- One Medical has received limited vaccine allocations for administration to healthcare workers and residents 75 and older. At this time, vaccine appointments are referral-only through the Berkeley Health Department. Berkeley vaccine prioritization criteria, and information on how to get an appointment can be found on the Berkeley Health Department website. Los Angeles County - One Medical is temporarily out of vaccines in Los Angeles. We are working directly with local health officials to secure additional allocations and will share updates as they are available. You may check if you meet the local Los Angeles County vaccine prioritization criteria and get information on how to receive a vaccine on the LA DPH website.

- One Medical is temporarily out of vaccines in Los Angeles. We are working directly with local health officials to secure additional allocations and will share updates as they are available. You may check if you meet the local Los Angeles County vaccine prioritization criteria and get information on how to receive a vaccine on the LA DPH website. Orange County - One Medical is temporarily out of vaccines in Orange County. We are working directly with local health officials to secure additional allocations and will share updates as they are available. You may check if you meet Orange County vaccine prioritization criteria here. As soon as we have replenished our vaccine inventory, available appointments can be self-booked by eligible patients using the One Medical app.

- One Medical is temporarily out of vaccines in Orange County. We are working directly with local health officials to secure additional allocations and will share updates as they are available. You may check if you meet Orange County vaccine prioritization criteria here. As soon as we have replenished our vaccine inventory, available appointments can be self-booked by eligible patients using the One Medical app. City of Long Beach - One Medical has contacted the county to offer support in community vaccination efforts.

- One Medical has contacted the county to offer support in community vaccination efforts. San Diego County - One Medical is temporarily out of vaccines in San Diego. We are currently working with local health officials to secure allocations and will share updates as they are available. In the meantime, you can check to see if you meet San Diego County vaccine prioritization criteria. As soon as we have replenished our vaccine inventory, available appointments can be self-booked by eligible patients using the One Medical app.

District of Columbia

District of Columbia - One Medical is supporting community vaccination efforts in partnership with the DC Department of Health. At this time, only individuals who work in-person for a licensed child care provider or an independent or charter school that is located in the District are eligible for vaccination through One Medical. Additional conversations are underway to support vaccination of other DC populations, including One Medical members. We will share additional updates as they become available.

Georgia

Fulton County - One Medical has ordered limited vaccine allocations for administration to Phase 1a populations. We will provide more information here once vaccine inventory has arrived at our clinics with guidance on how to schedule your vaccine appointment.

Illinois

Cook County - One Medical has received limited vaccine allocations for administration to Chicago residents who meet Phase 1a and 1b eligibility criteria, per the city of Chicago's guidelines. Please note, while Governor Pritzker announced Illinois residents with underlying health conditions may be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine beginning February 25th, the city of Chicago, which receives doses from the federal government separately from the state, announced yesterday they will not be expanding eligibility at this time due to the continued limited supply of vaccines. One Medical is currently adhering to the city of Chicago's eligibility requirements, which state vaccine recipients must be residents of Chicago, with some exceptions for non-residents working in high-risk settings in the city. For Chicago residents, please refer to Chicago's Vaccine Distribution Phases for current vaccine eligibility information. After confirming you are currently eligible, you may self-book a vaccine appointment using the One Medical app. Please understand that these appointments will be booked very quickly, since demand for COVID-19 vaccines is far greater than the current supply. Rest assured, we'll add more appointments frequently as our vaccine supply is replenished, so keep checking our app regularly for new appointment availability. For those residing outside the city of Chicago, please find more information at your respective county's department of public health website.

- One Medical has received limited vaccine allocations for administration to Chicago residents who meet Phase 1a and 1b eligibility criteria, per the city of Chicago's guidelines. Please note, while Governor Pritzker announced Illinois residents with underlying health conditions may be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine beginning February 25th, the city of Chicago, which receives doses from the federal government separately from the state, announced yesterday they will not be expanding eligibility at this time due to the continued limited supply of vaccines. One Medical is currently adhering to the city of Chicago's eligibility requirements, which state vaccine recipients must be residents of Chicago, with some exceptions for non-residents working in high-risk settings in the city. For Chicago residents, please refer to Chicago's Vaccine Distribution Phases for current vaccine eligibility information. After confirming you are currently eligible, you may self-book a vaccine appointment using the One Medical app. Please understand that these appointments will be booked very quickly, since demand for COVID-19 vaccines is far greater than the current supply. Rest assured, we'll add more appointments frequently as our vaccine supply is replenished, so keep checking our app regularly for new appointment availability. For those residing outside the city of Chicago, please find more information at your respective county's department of public health website. DuPage County - One Medical has ordered limited vaccine allocations for administration to Phase 1a populations. We will provide more information here once vaccine inventory has arrived at our clinics with guidance on how to schedule your vaccine appointment.

New York

New York City - One Medical has ordered vaccine allocations for administration to Phase 1a and Phase 1b populations. We will provide more information here once vaccine inventory has arrived at our clinics with guidance on how to schedule your vaccine appointment. At this time, New York State is vaccinating adults with underlying comorbidities and conditions. The NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene has confirmed that in New York, a letter from a health care provider is not needed to demonstrate eligibility. Instead, if you're eligible, after booking an appointment, we encourage you to self-attest to your eligibility using this form in lieu of a letter from a health care provider.

Massachusetts

Suffolk County - One Medical has contacted the county to offer support in community vaccination efforts.

Oregon

Multnomah County - One Medical has contacted the county to offer support in community vaccination efforts.

- One Medical has contacted the county to offer support in community vaccination efforts. Washington County - One Medical has contacted the county to offer support in community vaccination efforts.

Texas

Travis County - One Medical has contacted the county to offer support in community vaccination efforts.

Virginia

Fairfax County - One Medical has contacted the county to offer support in community vaccination efforts.

Washington

For additional information about COVID-19 vaccines, please visit What to Know About COVID-19 Vaccines.