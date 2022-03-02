Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. 1Life Healthcare, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ONEM   US68269G1076

1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC.

(ONEM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

1Life Healthcare : What To Know About Emotional Support Animals

03/02/2022 | 01:28pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

While many people confuse emotional support animals with service animals, there are a few clear distinctions. Service animals are those that have been formally trained to perform specific tasks for individuals with specific disabilities, including intellectual, sensory, and physical disabilities, such as autism, blindness, and paralysis. These tasks might include things like guiding a blind person, alerting someone who is deaf, pulling a wheelchair, providing assistance during a seizure, reminding someone with mental illness to take their medications, and calming someone with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder during an anxiety attack. As they are usually needed more frequently to help with physical acts, they are offered legal protection through the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and are allowed in hotels, restaurants, airplanes, schools, and public places where other animals are not. The ADA limits service animals to dogs only.

Emotional support animals, on the other hand, are not formally trained to perform any specific tasks for their owners. Instead, these animals can provide comfort, companionship, and a sense of safety to those struggling with mental health conditions. The Federal Fair Housing Act requires that accommodations for emotional support animals be made in places that do not allow pets. Unlike service animals, however, emotional support animals are NOT protected by the ADA. The emotional support these animals provide simply by being present is NOT legally considered a "task", like those performed by service animals.This means that businesses and public places are NOT required to accommodate emotional support animals and reserve the right to deny them access. Airlines, for instance, are required to allow service animals on flights, but are not required to permit emotional support animals.

Disclaimer

1Life Healthcare Inc. published this content on 28 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 18:27:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about 1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC.
01:28p1LIFE HEALTHCARE : What To Know About Emotional Support Animals
PU
02/261LIFE HEALTHCARE : Do Essential Oils Really Work? What To Know About Aromatherapy
PU
02/25Deutsche Bank Adjusts 1Life Healthcare's Price Target to $16 From $18, Maintains Buy Ra..
MT
02/24SVB Leerink Adjusts 1Life Healthcare's Price Target to $10 from $24, Maintains Market P..
MT
02/24Morgan Stanley Lowers Price Target for 1Life Healthcare to $14 From $24, Maintains Over..
MT
02/24JPMorgan Adjusts Price Target for 1Life Healthcare to $25 From $28, Maintains Overweigh..
MT
02/24KeyBanc Adjusts 1Life Healthcare's Price Target to $14 From $30, Maintains Overweight R..
MT
02/231LIFE HEALTHCARE INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
02/231Life Healthcare, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 20..
CI
02/23TRANSCRIPT : 1Life Healthcare, Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 23, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on 1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 065 M - -
Net income 2022 -361 M - -
Net Debt 2022 137 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,93x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 192 M 2 192 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,19x
EV / Sales 2023 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 3 090
Free-Float 91,0%
Chart 1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
1Life Healthcare, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 11,41 $
Average target price 21,62 $
Spread / Average Target 89,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amir Dan Rubin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Bjorn B. Thaler Chief Financial Officer
Andrew S. Diamond Chief Medical Officer
Stuart Parmenter Chief Technology Officer
Bruce W. Dunlevie Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC.-35.06%2 192
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-15.89%31 098
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-15.51%18 565
IHH HEALTHCARE BERHAD-10.63%13 775
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED4.35%11 561
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED-10.11%10 624