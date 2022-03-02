1Life Healthcare : What To Know About Emotional Support Animals

While many people confuse emotional support animals with service animals, there are a few clear distinctions. Service animals are those that have been formally trained to perform specific tasks for individuals with specific disabilities, including intellectual, sensory, and physical disabilities, such as autism, blindness, and paralysis. These tasks might include things like guiding a blind person, alerting someone who is deaf, pulling a wheelchair, providing assistance during a seizure, reminding someone with mental illness to take their medications, and calming someone with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder during an anxiety attack. As they are usually needed more frequently to help with physical acts, they are offered legal protection through the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and are allowed in hotels, restaurants, airplanes, schools, and public places where other animals are not. The ADA limits service animals to dogs only.

Emotional support animals, on the other hand, are not formally trained to perform any specific tasks for their owners. Instead, these animals can provide comfort, companionship, and a sense of safety to those struggling with mental health conditions. The Federal Fair Housing Act requires that accommodations for emotional support animals be made in places that do not allow pets. Unlike service animals, however, emotional support animals are NOT protected by the ADA. The emotional support these animals provide simply by being present is NOT legally considered a "task", like those performed by service animals.This means that businesses and public places are NOT required to accommodate emotional support animals and reserve the right to deny them access. Airlines, for instance, are required to allow service animals on flights, but are not required to permit emotional support animals.