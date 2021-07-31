1Life Healthcare : What You Should Know About Face Masks

Mask guidance varies depending on your vaccination status, local regulations, and local case rates. If you have been fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, the CDC states that you no longer need to wear a mask or socially distance in most indoor and outdoor settings. Fully vaccinated people, however, should wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission. If you are immunocompromised, are at increased risk for severe disease from COVID-19, or live with someone who is immunocompromised, at increased risk of severe disease or not fully vaccinated, you may choose to wear a mask regardless of local transmission levels. If you are vaccinated and have been exposed to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19, you should get tested 3-5 days after your exposure and wear a mask in public indoor settings for 14 days or until you receive a negative test result.

Those two years of age and older who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19, should continue to wear a face mask in all public settings and when around a mix of fully vaccinated and vaccinated people. If you haven't been fully vaccinated, you can, however, go without a mask while exercising outdoors with members of your household and while attending small, outdoor gatherings with fully vaccinated people from other households. Masks are also recommended inside your home if you live or care for someone who is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or has tested positive.

Regardless of your vaccination status, everyone should continue to wear masks in healthcare settings, on trains, buses, planes, or other modes of public transportation, in transportation hubs like airports and bus stations, and in prisons, jails, and homeless shelters. This is to slow the spread of the virus and prevent those who have the virus and don't know it from transmitting it to others. Everyone should also continue to abide by state, local, and tribal mask and social distancing regulations, as well as rules for local businesses and workplaces.