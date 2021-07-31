Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. 1Life Healthcare, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ONEM   US68269G1076

1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC.

(ONEM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

1Life Healthcare : What You Should Know About Face Masks

07/31/2021 | 04:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mask guidance varies depending on your vaccination status, local regulations, and local case rates. If you have been fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, the CDC states that you no longer need to wear a mask or socially distance in most indoor and outdoor settings. Fully vaccinated people, however, should wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission. If you are immunocompromised, are at increased risk for severe disease from COVID-19, or live with someone who is immunocompromised, at increased risk of severe disease or not fully vaccinated, you may choose to wear a mask regardless of local transmission levels. If you are vaccinated and have been exposed to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19, you should get tested 3-5 days after your exposure and wear a mask in public indoor settings for 14 days or until you receive a negative test result.

Those two years of age and older who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19, should continue to wear a face mask in all public settings and when around a mix of fully vaccinated and vaccinated people. If you haven't been fully vaccinated, you can, however, go without a mask while exercising outdoors with members of your household and while attending small, outdoor gatherings with fully vaccinated people from other households. Masks are also recommended inside your home if you live or care for someone who is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or has tested positive.

Regardless of your vaccination status, everyone should continue to wear masks in healthcare settings, on trains, buses, planes, or other modes of public transportation, in transportation hubs like airports and bus stations, and in prisons, jails, and homeless shelters. This is to slow the spread of the virus and prevent those who have the virus and don't know it from transmitting it to others. Everyone should also continue to abide by state, local, and tribal mask and social distancing regulations, as well as rules for local businesses and workplaces.

Disclaimer

1Life Healthcare Inc. published this content on 30 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2021 08:01:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about 1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC.
04:02a1LIFE HEALTHCARE : What You Should Know About Face Masks
PU
04:02a1LIFE HEALTHCARE : What To Know About COVID-19 Vaccines
PU
04:02a1LIFE HEALTHCARE : What To Know About The COVID-19 Delta Variant
PU
04:02a1LIFE HEALTHCARE : How To Support BIPOC Mental Health
PU
07/24UNDERSTANDING BMI : Is it a Good Predictor of Health?
PU
07/231LIFE HEALTHCARE INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
07/23LONGEVITY : 7 Healthy Habits To Help You Live Longer
PU
07/211LIFE HEALTHCARE : What To Know About The COVID-19 Delta Variant
PU
07/201LIFE HEALTHCARE : 5 Simple Ways To Improve Your Cholesterol
PU
07/17DEFERRED CARE : Why Americans Are Due for a Checkup
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 482 M - -
Net income 2021 -122 M - -
Net cash 2021 195 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -29,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 726 M 3 726 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,32x
EV / Sales 2022 5,80x
Nbr of Employees 1 957
Free-Float 84,7%
Chart 1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
1Life Healthcare, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 27,04 $
Average target price 48,85 $
Spread / Average Target 80,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amir Dan Rubin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Bjorn B. Thaler Chief Financial Officer
Andrew S. Diamond Chief Medical Officer
Stuart Parmenter Chief Technology Officer
Doug Gunderson Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC.-38.05%3 726
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.1.63%49 105
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA17.12%29 312
TOPCHOICE MEDICAL CORPORATION14.08%15 654
IHH HEALTHCARE BERHAD2.55%11 720
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED8.17%10 867