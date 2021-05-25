Log in
    ONEM   US68269G1076

1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC.

(ONEM)
  Report
1Life Healthcare : Nutrition Counseling With Your Primary Care Provider

05/25/2021 | 05:27pm EDT
Your provider will ask about your diet goals, objectives, and reasons for wanting to make a change. In addition to reviewing your medical history and current medications and supplements, they may also ask about your lifestyle to get a sense of your current stress, sleep patterns, and physical activity levels.

To prepare for your visit, it can be helpful for you to write down everything you ate in the 24 hours prior to the appointment (or better yet, a food diary of two to three days' worth of meals and snacks). With that guidance, your provider can begin to discuss your dietary preferences and cooking habits, and identify trouble spots, like skipping breakfast or late-night snacking.

If your provider thinks you would benefit from advanced nutrition guidance, they can connect you with a nutritionist or weight management center to help you achieve your goals.

Looking for some guidance to help with your diet? Book an appointment today!

Disclaimer

1Life Healthcare Inc. published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2021 21:26:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 483 M - -
Net income 2021 -111 M - -
Net cash 2021 127 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -40,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 547 M 4 547 M -
EV / Sales 2021 9,15x
EV / Sales 2022 7,29x
Nbr of Employees 1 957
Free-Float 80,3%
Technical analysis trends 1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 51,50 $
Last Close Price 33,08 $
Spread / Highest target 90,4%
Spread / Average Target 55,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Amir Dan Rubin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Bjorn B. Thaler Chief Financial Officer
Andrew S. Diamond Chief Medical Officer
Kimber D. Lockhart Chief Technology Officer
Doug Gunderson Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC.-24.22%4 547
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.10.15%50 835
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA22.40%31 552
TOPCHOICE MEDICAL CORPORATION29.27%17 455
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED4.47%11 319
IHH HEALTHCARE-5.64%10 959