1Life Healthcare : Nutrition Counseling With Your Primary Care Provider

Your provider will ask about your diet goals, objectives, and reasons for wanting to make a change. In addition to reviewing your medical history and current medications and supplements, they may also ask about your lifestyle to get a sense of your current stress, sleep patterns, and physical activity levels.

To prepare for your visit, it can be helpful for you to write down everything you ate in the 24 hours prior to the appointment (or better yet, a food diary of two to three days' worth of meals and snacks). With that guidance, your provider can begin to discuss your dietary preferences and cooking habits, and identify trouble spots, like skipping breakfast or late-night snacking.

If your provider thinks you would benefit from advanced nutrition guidance, they can connect you with a nutritionist or weight management center to help you achieve your goals.

