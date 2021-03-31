Log in
1Life Healthcare, Inc.

1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC.

(ONEM)
  Report
Summary 
News

1Life Healthcare : Understanding Key Transgender Health Needs

03/31/2021 | 04:07pm EDT
Transgender and non-binary individuals are also at increased risk of mental illness. While an estimated one in five U.S. adults will experience mental illness in any given year, transgender people are nearly four times as likely as cisgender individuals to experience a mental heallth issue. Meanwhile, the U.S. Transgender Survey found that 41% of transgender respondents had attempted suicide at some point in their life, nearly nine times the U.S. average.

It's important to note that being transgender is not a mental health condition itself, said Sherer. Rather, these disparities can largely be attributed to external factors, including a history of discrimination, stigma, and violence against the trans community. 'There's nothing inherently wrong with being transgender,' said Sherer. 'There are increased mental health needs in this community because they are so victimized. There are high rates of hate crimes, bullying, and racism, as well as structural transphobia. Society is geared toward cisgender men and women and that's stressful.'

According to the CDC, the majority of transgender people experience various forms of discrimination, victimization, and harassment in their daily lives. 77% of transgender students, for instance, experience some form of mistreatment between kindergarten and twelfth grade, while 30% of transgender adults reported mistreatment in the workplace, such as verbal harassment or physical assault. Many transgender individuals may be bullied as they transition, feel rejected by family or loved ones, struggle with their own sense of shame due to social stigma, or even fear for their safety at work, school, or public settings. Likewise, the transgender community is one of the largest targets of hate crime and violence. All of these experiences can trigger feelings of loneliness, sadness, anger, worry, self-hate and hopelessness, and increase risk of mental illness like depression or anxiety. Research suggests disproportionately high rates of substance use among transgender individuals is also linked to such challenges.

In addition to societal factors, some transgender individuals suffer from gender dysphoria, a state of pyschologial distress over the incongruence between one's assigned sex at birth and their gender identity. If left untreated, this distress can lead to severe mental illness including depression, anxiety, or suicide. Comprehensive mental health care, as well as gender-affirming surgery or hormone treatments, can help someone through this distress.

Disclaimer

1Life Healthcare Inc. published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2021 20:06:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
