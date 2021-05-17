Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. 1Life Healthcare, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ONEM   US68269G1076

1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC.

(ONEM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 05/17 03:41:11 pm
32.83 USD   +0.21%
03:06p1LIFE HEALTHCARE  : What To Know About COVID-19 Vaccines
PU
03:06p1LIFE HEALTHCARE  : What You Should Know About Face Masks
PU
03:06p1LIFE HEALTHCARE  : COVID-19 And Kids
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

1Life Healthcare : What You Should Know About Face Masks

05/17/2021 | 03:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mask guidance varies depending on your vaccination status. If you have been fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, the CDC states that you no longer need to wear a mask or socially distance in most indoor and outdoor settings. Fully vaccinated people, however, should still abide by state, local, and tribal mask and social distancing regulations, as well as rules for local businesses and workplaces. Those who have conditions or take medications that weaken the immune system should talk to their healthcare provider before stopping wearing masks.

Those two years of age and older who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19, should continue to wear a face mask in all public settings and when around a mix of fully vaccinated and vaccinated people. If you haven't been fully vaccinated, you can, however, go without a mask while exercising outdoors with members of your household and while attending small, outdoor gatherings with fully vaccinated people from other households. Masks are also recommended inside your home if you live or care for someone who is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or has tested positive.

Regardless of your vaccination status, everyone should continue to wear masks in healthcare settings, on trains, buses, planes, or other modes of public transportation, in transportation hubs like airports and bus stations, and in prisons, jails, and homeless shelters. This is to slow the spread of the virus and prevent those who have the virus and don't know it from transmitting it to others.

Disclaimer

1Life Healthcare Inc. published this content on 17 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2021 19:05:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about 1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC.
03:06p1LIFE HEALTHCARE  : What To Know About COVID-19 Vaccines
PU
03:06p1LIFE HEALTHCARE  : What You Should Know About Face Masks
PU
03:06p1LIFE HEALTHCARE  : COVID-19 And Kids
PU
10:02a1LIFE HEALTHCARE  : Credit Suisse Adjusts Price Target on 1Life Healthcare to $5..
MT
05/141LIFE HEALTHCARE  : One Medical Announces Results for First Quarter 2021 (Form 8..
PU
05/131LIFE HEALTHCARE  : Deutsche Bank Adjusts Price Target for 1Life Healthcare to $..
MT
05/131LIFE HEALTHCARE  : Canaccord Genuity Adjusts Price Target on 1Life Healthcare t..
MT
05/131LIFE HEALTHCARE  : Truist Securities Adjusts Price Target on 1Life Healthcare t..
MT
05/131LIFE HEALTHCARE  : Piper Sandler Adjusts Price Target on 1Life Healthcare to $4..
MT
05/131LIFE HEALTHCARE  : Citigroup Adjusts Price Target on 1Life Healthcare to $55 Fr..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 483 M - -
Net income 2021 -114 M - -
Net cash 2021 150 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -40,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 498 M 4 498 M -
EV / Sales 2021 9,00x
EV / Sales 2022 7,15x
Nbr of Employees 1 957
Free-Float 80,3%
Chart 1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
1Life Healthcare, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 53,36 $
Last Close Price 32,76 $
Spread / Highest target 92,3%
Spread / Average Target 62,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 46,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Amir Dan Rubin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Bjorn B. Thaler Chief Financial Officer
Andrew S. Diamond Chief Medical Officer
Kimber D. Lockhart Chief Technology Officer
Doug Gunderson Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC.-24.95%4 498
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.4.01%47 841
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA18.80%30 422
TOPCHOICE MEDICAL CORPORATION24.37%17 130
IHH HEALTHCARE-3.27%11 598
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED2.59%11 299