1Life Healthcare : What You Should Know About Face Masks

Mask guidance varies depending on your vaccination status. If you have been fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, the CDC states that you no longer need to wear a mask or socially distance in most indoor and outdoor settings. Fully vaccinated people, however, should still abide by state, local, and tribal mask and social distancing regulations, as well as rules for local businesses and workplaces. Those who have conditions or take medications that weaken the immune system should talk to their healthcare provider before stopping wearing masks.

Those two years of age and older who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19, should continue to wear a face mask in all public settings and when around a mix of fully vaccinated and vaccinated people. If you haven't been fully vaccinated, you can, however, go without a mask while exercising outdoors with members of your household and while attending small, outdoor gatherings with fully vaccinated people from other households. Masks are also recommended inside your home if you live or care for someone who is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or has tested positive.

Regardless of your vaccination status, everyone should continue to wear masks in healthcare settings, on trains, buses, planes, or other modes of public transportation, in transportation hubs like airports and bus stations, and in prisons, jails, and homeless shelters. This is to slow the spread of the virus and prevent those who have the virus and don't know it from transmitting it to others.