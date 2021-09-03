Log in
    ONEM   US68269G1076

1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC.

(ONEM)
Alcohol and Sleep: The Truth About Drinking Before Bed

09/03/2021 | 09:22am EDT
Research suggests using alcohol as a sleep aid could promote alcohol abuse, since over time, people generally need to drink more to achieve the same (in this case, sleep-inducing) effect. So if you're currently relying on a couple of cocktails to wind down at night, it's important for your health and general well-being to adjust your routine.

For starters, consider your overall alcohol consumption. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends avoiding alcohol or limiting it to no more than one drink a day for women and two drinks a day for men to prevent the majority of the harms associated with alcohol. If you want to have a drink at night, sip one with your dinner (ideally four hours before you want to sleep) rather than right before bed and do your best to practice moderation.

In the meantime, focus on building better sleep hygiene into your routine. Along with reducing your overall alcohol intake, try to go to bed and wake up at the same time each day, create a cozy, relaxing environment in the room where you sleep, and avoid screen time within a few hours before bed. Being physically active during the day can also help improve quality and duration of sleep.

Still can't get the restorative sleep you're hoping for? If you're concerned about either your sleep or your alcohol consumption, don't hesitate to chat with your primary care provider about it. It's not easy to change up your routine - or to ask for support from a pro who cares about you - but your long-term health will only benefit from it.

Think your drinking is becoming a problem? Your primary care provider can help with that too by assessing your current level of drinking, connecting you with resources, and even providing medication to help curb cravings.

We all need a little help sometimes. At One Medical, we are here to provide judgement-free care whenever you need us. Book a remote or in person visit with us today to learn more.

Disclaimer

1Life Healthcare Inc. published this content on 02 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2021 13:21:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
