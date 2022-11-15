Advanced search
    ONEM   US68269G1076

1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC.

(ONEM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-14 pm EST
16.76 USD   -0.30%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amazon launches virtual healthcare clinic in U.S. for common ailments

11/15/2022 | 05:52am EST
Nov 15 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc on Tuesday launched Amazon clinic, a virtual platform where users can connect with healthcare providers to help treat common ailments like allergies and skin conditions.

Amazon has for years sought to expand its presence in healthcare. It bought online pharmacy PillPack in 2018, underpinning a prescription delivery and price-comparison site it later launched as Amazon Pharmacy, which lets users buy over-the-counter drugs via Prime memberships.

Amazon said its new service would operate in 32 states, where customers who seek treatment, will be connected to healthcare providers. The service does not include health insurance and pricing will vary depending on providers, it added.

The online retailer first piloted virtual care visits for its own staff in Seattle in 2019 before offering services to other employers under the Amazon Care brand, which it now plans to close down by the end of this year.

The company is also waiting to close its $3.49 billion deal to buy One Medical, as it seeks to expand its virtual healthcare presence and add brick-and-mortar doctors' offices for the first time.

Shares in Amazon were up about 1% in trading before the bell. (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam, Eva Mathews and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC. -0.30% 16.76 Delayed Quote.-4.61%
AMAZON.COM, INC. -2.28% 98.49 Delayed Quote.-40.92%
Analyst Recommendations on 1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 044 M - -
Net income 2022 -399 M - -
Net Debt 2022 167 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -8,19x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 425 M 3 425 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,44x
EV / Sales 2023 2,73x
Nbr of Employees 3 090
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart 1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
1Life Healthcare, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends 1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 16,76 $
Average target price 18,00 $
Spread / Average Target 7,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amir Dan Rubin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Bjorn B. Thaler Chief Financial Officer
Andrew S. Diamond Chief Medical Officer
Stuart Parmenter Chief Technology Officer
Bruce W. Dunlevie Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC.-4.61%3 425
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-16.85%27 462
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-31.75%14 065
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES32.61%13 548
IHH HEALTHCARE-18.39%11 479
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED-13.99%9 394