Amazon launches virtual healthcare clinic in U.S. for common ailments

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc on Tuesday
launched Amazon clinic, a virtual platform where users can
connect with healthcare providers to help treat common ailments
like allergies and skin conditions.
Amazon has for years sought to expand its presence in
healthcare. It bought online pharmacy PillPack in 2018,
underpinning a prescription delivery and price-comparison site
it later launched as Amazon Pharmacy, which lets users buy
over-the-counter drugs via Prime memberships.
Amazon said its new service would operate in 32 states,
where customers who seek treatment, will be connected to
healthcare providers. The service does not include health
insurance and pricing will vary depending on providers, it
added.
The online retailer first piloted virtual care visits
for its own staff in Seattle in 2019 before offering services to
other employers under the Amazon Care brand, which it now plans
to close down by the end of this year.
The company is also waiting to close its $3.49 billion
deal to buy One Medical, as it seeks to expand its virtual
healthcare presence and add brick-and-mortar doctors' offices
for the first time.
Shares in Amazon were up about 1% in trading before the
bell.
