1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC.

(ONEM)
COVID-19 Vaccination Begins at One Medical

12/30/2020 | 05:09pm EST
SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Medical (NASDAQ: ONEM), a leading human-centered and technology-powered primary care organization, today announced it has begun administering vaccinations for Phase 1a populations who work or live in San Francisco, as defined by the San Francisco Department of Public Health, and in alignment with California Department of Public Health and Center for Disease Control vaccine guidelines. Efforts to begin vaccinations in other markets are proceeding as well.

One Medical is amongst the first primary care organizations in the nation to announce COVID-19 vaccination services. One Medical will vaccinate healthcare workers and other Phase 1a groups, as defined by the San Francisco Department of Public Health, and will also provide these individuals with complimentary 60-day One Medical memberships. An initial supply of hundreds of doses of vaccines is expected to grow significantly in the coming weeks.

With its technology platform, operations infrastructure, and clinical team, One Medical is well positioned to support broad COVID-19 vaccine efforts in markets across the country. “We are pleased to partner with departments of public health to serve our communities with COVID-19 vaccination services, leveraging our human-centered and technology-powered primary care platform,” said One Medical Chair and CEO, Amir Dan Rubin.

About One Medical
One Medical is a membership-based and technology-powered primary care platform with seamless digital health and inviting in-office care, convenient to where people work, shop, live, and click. Our vision is to delight millions of members with better health and better care while reducing costs. Our mission is to transform health care for all through our human-centered, technology-powered model.

Headquartered in San Francisco, 1Life Healthcare, Inc. is the administrative and managerial services company for the affiliated One Medical physician-owned professional corporations that deliver medical services in-office and virtually. 1Life and the One Medical entities do business under the “One Medical” brand.

Media Contact:
Kristina Skinner, One Medical
Senior Director, External Communications
Press@onemedical.com
650-743-5187

Investor Contact:
Rose Salzwedel, One Medical
Director of Investor Relations
Investor@onemedical.com
206-331-2211


