Every Minute Matters: The Case For Longer Appointments

Clinical Editor: Natasha Bhuyan, MD

Planning for a doctor's appointment can feel like a math problem. If your appointment starts at X time and you'll spend Y minutes waiting, how much face time can you actually expect to have with your provider? Our guess: not enough.

One of the biggest complaints about today's healthcare system is the lack of time doctors spend with their patients. In fact, according to a survey by The Physicians Foundation, 65% of patients said that time with their physician is always or often limited. Likewise, only 11% of patients and 14% of primary care physicians said they had adequate time together.

Whether you're dealing with a complex health issue or need your annual physical, nothing is more frustrating than feeling rushed through an appointment. These shorter visits may leave you feeling overlooked, overwhelmed, and with more questions than answers.

At One Medical, we understand the importance of strong patient-provider relationships and know that quality time plays a vital role in those connections. That's why we ensure that all of our appointments are 10 to 25% longer than the industry average. With these longer appointments, our providers have the opportunity to get to know you and your unique needs, so they can collaborate with you on a personalized care plan. Here's how and why we do it: