    ONEM   US68269G1076

1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC.

(ONEM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-01 pm EDT
17.34 USD   +0.76%
05:51pEVERY MINUTE MATTERS : The Case For Longer Appointments
PU
08/26Amazon not expected to bid for Electronic Arts, says CNBC
RE
08/24ONE MEDICAL INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of One Medical - ONEM
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Every Minute Matters: The Case For Longer Appointments

09/01/2022 | 05:51pm EDT
Clinical Editor: Natasha Bhuyan, MD

Planning for a doctor's appointment can feel like a math problem. If your appointment starts at X time and you'll spend Y minutes waiting, how much face time can you actually expect to have with your provider? Our guess: not enough.

One of the biggest complaints about today's healthcare system is the lack of time doctors spend with their patients. In fact, according to a survey by The Physicians Foundation, 65% of patients said that time with their physician is always or often limited. Likewise, only 11% of patients and 14% of primary care physicians said they had adequate time together.

Whether you're dealing with a complex health issue or need your annual physical, nothing is more frustrating than feeling rushed through an appointment. These shorter visits may leave you feeling overlooked, overwhelmed, and with more questions than answers.

At One Medical, we understand the importance of strong patient-provider relationships and know that quality time plays a vital role in those connections. That's why we ensure that all of our appointments are 10 to 25% longer than the industry average. With these longer appointments, our providers have the opportunity to get to know you and your unique needs, so they can collaborate with you on a personalized care plan. Here's how and why we do it:

Disclaimer

1Life Healthcare Inc. published this content on 01 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2022 21:50:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on 1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 067 M - -
Net income 2022 -367 M - -
Net Debt 2022 171 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -9,15x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 370 M 3 370 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,32x
EV / Sales 2023 2,65x
Nbr of Employees 3 090
Free-Float 91,0%
Chart 1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
1Life Healthcare, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 17,21 $
Average target price 17,77 $
Spread / Average Target 3,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amir Dan Rubin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Bjorn B. Thaler Chief Financial Officer
Andrew S. Diamond Chief Medical Officer
Stuart Parmenter Chief Technology Officer
Bruce W. Dunlevie Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC.-2.05%3 370
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-10.67%30 073
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-30.34%13 989
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES26.09%12 732
IHH HEALTHCARE-15.80%12 196
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED0.29%11 214