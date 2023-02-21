Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. 1Life Healthcare, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ONEM   US68269G1076

1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC.

(ONEM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-21 pm EST
16.47 USD   +2.87%
05:54pOne Medical Announces Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022
AQ
05:49pFTC Won't Challenge Amazon's Acquisition of 1Life Healthcare, Bloomberg Reports
DJ
02/031Life Healthcare, iRobot Decline Amid Report Buyout Deals by Amazon Potentially Included in US FTC Antitrust Case
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FTC Won't Challenge Amazon's Acquisition of 1Life Healthcare, Bloomberg Reports

02/21/2023 | 05:49pm EST
By Denny Jacob


--The Federal Trade Commission won't challenge Amazon.com Inc.'s acquisition of 1Life Healthcare Inc., which operates a primary-care practice under the name One Medical, a move that will allow the deal to close later this week, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the decision.

--The agency plans to issue a letter to the companies warning them that the investigation remains open despite the statutory deadline for the antitrust review set to expire, the report said.

--Shares of 1Life Healthcare were up 8.4% to $17.86 in after-hours trading, while Amazon was virtually flat.

--The FTC didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from Dow Jones Newswires.

Full story at https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-02-21/amazon-s-one-medical-purchase-to-avoid-ftc-challenge?sref=b0us4KbN#xj4y7vzkg


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-21-23 1749ET

