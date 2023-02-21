FTC Won't Challenge Amazon's Acquisition of 1Life Healthcare, Bloomberg Reports

By Denny Jacob

--The Federal Trade Commission won't challenge Amazon.com Inc.'s acquisition of 1Life Healthcare Inc., which operates a primary-care practice under the name One Medical, a move that will allow the deal to close later this week, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the decision.

--The agency plans to issue a letter to the companies warning them that the investigation remains open despite the statutory deadline for the antitrust review set to expire, the report said.

--Shares of 1Life Healthcare were up 8.4% to $17.86 in after-hours trading, while Amazon was virtually flat.

--The FTC didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from Dow Jones Newswires.

