  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  1Life Healthcare, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    ONEM   US68269G1076

1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC.

(ONEM)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Fact or Fiction: What Do You Really Know About Cholesterol?

02/17/2022 | 12:14am EST
Fact: The higher your cardiovascular risk, the more you'll benefit from taking a statin. For people with good heart health, the side effects of statins usually outweigh the benefits.

Statin medications lower the likelihood of heart attack, stroke and death for people with high cardiovascular risk, regardless of their cholesterol levels.

Given the side effects of statins, such as muscle pain (more common) and a higher risk of diabetes and liver damage (less common), it's important that providers recommend cholesterol-lowering medication only for people who benefit from it the most, for whom the benefits outweigh the harms.

If you're someone who has low cardiovascular risk, statins won't do you much good; they won't significantly reduce your already-low risk of heart attack and stroke - even if they bring your "bad" cholesterol level down to normal range. On the other hand, you might have "good numbers" when you get your cholesterol checked, but if you're high risk for other reasons (smoking, or a strong family history of heart attacks) taking a statin could literally be a lifesaver. If you're at moderate risk, you should weigh the pros and cons of statin medications with your primary care provider and make a decision together about what's right for you. For many people in this situation, exploring additional testing, such as a coronary artery calcium score, can give you more information to help you make a decision that is best for you.

1Life Healthcare Inc. published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 05:13:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 612 M - -
Net income 2021 -258 M - -
Net cash 2021 247 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -6,98x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 161 M 2 161 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,13x
EV / Sales 2022 1,93x
Nbr of Employees 2 940
Free-Float 91,7%
Managers and Directors
Amir Dan Rubin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Bjorn B. Thaler Chief Financial Officer
Andrew S. Diamond Chief Medical Officer
Stuart Parmenter Chief Technology Officer
Doug Gunderson Senior Vice President-Operations
