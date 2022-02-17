Fact or Fiction: What Do You Really Know About Cholesterol?

Fact: The higher your cardiovascular risk, the more you'll benefit from taking a statin. For people with good heart health, the side effects of statins usually outweigh the benefits.

Statin medications lower the likelihood of heart attack, stroke and death for people with high cardiovascular risk, regardless of their cholesterol levels.

Given the side effects of statins, such as muscle pain (more common) and a higher risk of diabetes and liver damage (less common), it's important that providers recommend cholesterol-lowering medication only for people who benefit from it the most, for whom the benefits outweigh the harms.

If you're someone who has low cardiovascular risk, statins won't do you much good; they won't significantly reduce your already-low risk of heart attack and stroke - even if they bring your "bad" cholesterol level down to normal range. On the other hand, you might have "good numbers" when you get your cholesterol checked, but if you're high risk for other reasons (smoking, or a strong family history of heart attacks) taking a statin could literally be a lifesaver. If you're at moderate risk, you should weigh the pros and cons of statin medications with your primary care provider and make a decision together about what's right for you. For many people in this situation, exploring additional testing, such as a coronary artery calcium score, can give you more information to help you make a decision that is best for you.