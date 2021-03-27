Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq Other  >  1Life Healthcare, Inc.    ONEM

1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC.

(ONEM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Racism & Asian American Mental Health: Q&A with Annie Chan, FNP

03/27/2021 | 03:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A: I recommend self-compassion first and foremost. I think there's this negative connotation around self-pity. It's very un-American. But I would encourage more people to demonstrate self-compassion. Say to yourself, 'I'm so sorry this is happening. You're not deserving of this pain.' We have to honor this fear and despair before we can heal from it. There is no joy without pain. So I think the first step is going inward and recognizing that. Then to begin healing, identify the counter emotions to fear and stress, which, to me, are peace and joy. So then I would ask you: 'What brings you joy? What brings you peace? What brings you security?' Honor that pain while moving through it to find peace and joy.

I recognize too that this is not a modality for everyone. Demonstrating self-love and subsequently seeking peace and joy is easier said than done. Sometimes the solution is pharmacotherapy and a licensed therapist. Anxiety and depression not only could be exacerbated through acts of micro/ macro aggression toward our community, but stress can also trigger a mental health crisis. Trauma can provoke a hypo or hypermanic episode in a patient with known or unknown mental health history. My advice would be to bring this to your primary care provider regardless. We can help you find the right treatment or guide you with the appropriate next steps. Stress wreaks such incredible havoc on our physical bodies. I hope you can trust me and your primary care provider to hold this pain for you temporarily and help tailor a plan to begin healing.

If you or someone you loved is struggling with their mental health, Mental Health America has compiled a list of mental health resources specifically for the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities.

If you ever have thoughts of harming yourself or that life is too hard to keep living, or you're in crisis and need to speak with someone immediately, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1(800) 273-8255, or the National Crisis Text Line (text START to 741-741). These services provide free, confidential crisis counseling 24/7.

Most importantly, schedule a remote or in office visit with your primary care provider. For more information on One Medical can help with your mental health concerns, read here.

Disclaimer

1Life Healthcare Inc. published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2021 19:37:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about 1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC.
03:38pRACISM & ASIAN AMERICAN MENTAL HEALT : Q&A with Annie Chan, FNP
PU
03/21Tom Lee Joins KKR Real Estate Team In Sydney
RE
03/181LIFE HEALTHCARE  : 8 Ways To Support A Loved One Struggling With Their Mental H..
PU
03/181LIFE HEALTHCARE  : Files for Mixed-Securities Shelf
MT
03/171LIFE HEALTHCARE  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
03/151LIFE HEALTHCARE  : Evercore ISI Starts 1Life Healthcare at Outperform With $48 ..
MT
03/121LIFE HEALTHCARE  : Updates on COVID-19 Vaccination Efforts in Your Area
PU
03/041LIFE HEALTHCARE  : Updates on COVID-19 Vaccination Efforts in Your Area
PU
03/041LIFE HEALTHCARE  : A Letter From Our CEO
PU
03/011LIFE HEALTHCARE  : JP Morgan Adjusts Price Target for 1Life Healthcare to $58 F..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 482 M - -
Net income 2021 -78,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 44,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -67,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 196 M 5 196 M -
EV / Sales 2021 10,9x
EV / Sales 2022 8,73x
Nbr of Employees 1 957
Free-Float 78,3%
Chart 1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
1Life Healthcare, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 55,00 $
Last Close Price 37,97 $
Spread / Highest target 68,6%
Spread / Average Target 44,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Amir Dan Rubin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Bjorn B. Thaler Chief Financial Officer
Andrew S. Diamond Chief Medical Officer
Kimber D. Lockhart Chief Technology Officer
Bruce W. Dunlevie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC.-13.01%5 948
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-17.15%36 772
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-0.58%23 952
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED8.70%11 493
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES2.40%11 215
IHH HEALTHCARE-1.64%11 095
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ