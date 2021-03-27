Racism & Asian American Mental Health: Q&A with Annie Chan, FNP

A: I recommend self-compassion first and foremost. I think there's this negative connotation around self-pity. It's very un-American. But I would encourage more people to demonstrate self-compassion. Say to yourself, 'I'm so sorry this is happening. You're not deserving of this pain.' We have to honor this fear and despair before we can heal from it. There is no joy without pain. So I think the first step is going inward and recognizing that. Then to begin healing, identify the counter emotions to fear and stress, which, to me, are peace and joy. So then I would ask you: 'What brings you joy? What brings you peace? What brings you security?' Honor that pain while moving through it to find peace and joy.

I recognize too that this is not a modality for everyone. Demonstrating self-love and subsequently seeking peace and joy is easier said than done. Sometimes the solution is pharmacotherapy and a licensed therapist. Anxiety and depression not only could be exacerbated through acts of micro/ macro aggression toward our community, but stress can also trigger a mental health crisis. Trauma can provoke a hypo or hypermanic episode in a patient with known or unknown mental health history. My advice would be to bring this to your primary care provider regardless. We can help you find the right treatment or guide you with the appropriate next steps. Stress wreaks such incredible havoc on our physical bodies. I hope you can trust me and your primary care provider to hold this pain for you temporarily and help tailor a plan to begin healing.

If you or someone you loved is struggling with their mental health, Mental Health America has compiled a list of mental health resources specifically for the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities.

If you ever have thoughts of harming yourself or that life is too hard to keep living, or you're in crisis and need to speak with someone immediately, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1(800) 273-8255, or the National Crisis Text Line (text START to 741-741). These services provide free, confidential crisis counseling 24/7.

