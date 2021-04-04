Log in
1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC.

(ONEM)
Shift: A Stress Management Experience (Phoenix)

04/04/2021 | 02:46pm EDT
About the Program

Led by integrative physicians and health coaches, One Medical's stress and anxiety management program consists of four weekly interactive group sessions. It's an introductory-level course designed to acquaint participants with several highly efficient and effective stress relief techniques, all within a supportive and safe community atmosphere that emphasizes connection and shared learning. Health coaches will help guide you in how to incorporate these tools into your busy life.

Program Location

For your convenience and safety, Shift is currently being conducted online, via Zoom (a HIPAA-compliant video platform)

Program Cost

Each session is billed to your insurance as a virtual medical visit, and subject to payer policies and restrictions for telehealth. You may be responsible for your regular copay, coinsurance, or deductible owed depending on your insurance benefits. Please check your insurance policy or reach out to your insurance provider to better understand your costs.

Requirements

We ask that you to commit to attending all four 2-hour group meetings, on the consecutive days listed above. We also ask that you practice your new skills for 10 minutes a day during the course of the program.

What to Expect

Shift is a skills-based approach to stress and anxiety management. It is most beneficial for individuals struggling with stress management, generalized anxiety, and insomnia.* Shift is not group therapy, but does leverage the group format to facilitate a shared learning experience, and can be very effective when done in conjunction with therapy.

You'll learn seven highly effective skills that can be easily incorporated into a busy and stressful life. These include:

  • Breath work
  • Posturing
  • Guided Visualization
  • Healthy self-talk
  • Progressive muscle relaxation
  • Metta meditation (Lovingkindness meditation)
  • Mindfulness

The program is educational, fun, experiential, and transformative.

What Participants Have Said about Shift

  • 'As I began to identify moments of anxiety and apply the tools I learned, I felt myself transition from a place of helplessness to a place of empowerment.'
  • 'The series de-mystified meditation for me - now I realize I'm capable of doing it, and it is worth practicing.'
  • 'Seeing that I am not alone and hearing about other people's experiences made a huge difference.'
  • 'It feels less like something is wrong with me and more like we're all in this together.'

How to Sign Up

If you have any questions, please contact our program coordinator, Alexsandra Buckner. Space is limited so RSVP soon!

*The series does not address or is not appropriate for the management of phobias, panic disorder, severe mental health conditions, or those highly uncomfortable in a group setting.

Disclaimer

1Life Healthcare Inc. published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2021 18:45:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
