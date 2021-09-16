Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. 1Life Healthcare, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ONEM   US68269G1076

1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC.

(ONEM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Sandwich Generation: Managing Stress While Caring For Others

09/16/2021 | 01:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Every generation has their challenges, but for one particular pool of adults, navigating the ups and downs of daily life comes with a unique set of stressors. Meet the so-called 'sandwich generation,' aka adults in their 40s and 50s who are simultaneously caring for aging parents and either raising young children or financially supporting grown children. Nearly half of adults in this age group are juggling all these obligations, and the multitude of responsibilities can come with a lot of mental and physical health implications. Adult children at any age can also find themselves struggling to find a balance in caring for their parents, children, and themselves.

'The sandwich generation faces mental health challenges caused by the emotional, financial, and even physical toll of raising children while also caring for parents or elders who may have limited (or no) independence,' explains James Lyda, Ph.D., a licensed psychologist on One Medical's Mindset Virtual Mental Health Team. 'These individuals may find it difficult, or even impossible, to find enough time in the day to meet the demands of children, parents, work, and other life tasks. This may leave little time for the things we know contribute to maintaining mental health such as exercise, healthy eating, rest, sleep, quality time with a partner, and social life.'

Lyda points out that finances can also be a significant source of stress and anxiety for these individuals, as they face the cost of providing for children and their parents.

'Members of the sandwich generation often face caregiver burnout, depression from feeling stagnant and isolated in their role as a caregiver, and anxiety as they try to balance multiple roles at once which range from being a caregiver, parent, and for many sandwich generation members, an employee - especially as many have become remote workers during the pandemic,' says One Medical Mindset Virtual Therapist, Laura Koziej, MA, LCPC. 'Any kind of self-care or rest is often on the backburner as they spend most of their time focusing on caring for those around them and feel they cannot allot any time to themselves, and if they do, there is a sense of guilt. Many times, the lack of self-care and rest have significant physical consequences such as a weaker immune system, strain on the heart, and obesity due to not having the energy to exercise and eat healthy meals.'

'The sandwich generation may also feel alone, isolated, and overwhelmed,' Lyda adds. 'These conditions can lead to burnout, and left unchecked can lead to depression, anxiety, substance abuse, and other mental health conditions.'

Anyone who is simultaneously caring for children and aging parents may be at risk for these very real health and happiness hazards, but some individuals may face additional obstacles. 'If the relationship between an adult child and their parent(s) has been strained because of past dysfunction, or abuse, caring for a parent can be triggering,' Lyda says. 'This creates the challenging situation where one tries to reconcile their upbringing and relationship with their parent(s), while learning to be a parent to their own children. For some, this can surface or resurface strong emotions and even trauma.'

If you or someone you know is caring for both parents and children and struggling to stay balanced, consider following these four self-care tips from One Medical's mental health professionals James Lyda and Laura Koziej:

Disclaimer

1Life Healthcare Inc. published this content on 15 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2021 05:21:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about 1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC.
01:22aTHE SANDWICH GENERATION : Managing Stress While Caring For Others
PU
09/151LIFE HEALTHCARE : What is Open Enrollment?
PU
09/13CREATING A SUICIDE SAFETY PLAN : How to Keep Yourself Safe When You're Feeling L..
PU
09/131LIFE HEALTHCARE : How Can I Tell if I Have Sleep Apnea?
PU
09/091LIFE HEALTHCARE : One Medical) Executives to Participate in Upcoming Investor C..
AQ
09/0313 POPULAR FLU SEASON MYTHS : Fact or Fiction?
PU
09/031LIFE HEALTHCARE : Flu FAQs
PU
09/031LIFE HEALTHCARE : How to Protect Your Kids This Flu Season
PU
09/03ALCOHOL AND SLEEP : The Truth About Drinking Before Bed
PU
09/011LIFE HEALTHCARE : Closes Iora Health Acquisition, Updates Guidance
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on 1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 591 M - -
Net income 2021 -219 M - -
Net cash 2021 165 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -19,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 898 M 4 898 M -
EV / Sales 2021 8,00x
EV / Sales 2022 4,33x
Nbr of Employees 1 957
Free-Float 89,1%
Chart 1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
1Life Healthcare, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 25,26 $
Average target price 41,54 $
Spread / Average Target 64,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amir Dan Rubin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Bjorn B. Thaler Chief Financial Officer
Andrew S. Diamond Chief Medical Officer
Stuart Parmenter Chief Technology Officer
Doug Gunderson Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC.-42.13%4 898
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-20.65%39 375
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA8.06%27 714
IHH HEALTHCARE BERHAD19.64%13 801
TOPCHOICE MEDICAL CORPORATION-12.93%12 126
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED9.60%11 367