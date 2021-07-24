Log in
    ONEM   US68269G1076

1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC.

(ONEM)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 07/23 04:00:00 pm
26.83 USD   -2.75%
12:48pUNDERSTANDING BMI : Is it a Good Predictor of Health?
PU
07/231LIFE HEALTHCARE INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
07/23LONGEVITY : 7 Healthy Habits To Help You Live Longer
PU
Understanding BMI: Is it a Good Predictor of Health?

07/24/2021 | 12:48pm EDT
BMI can be a predictor of potential health problems because it defines and measures obesity. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, obesity can increase a person's risk of:

  • High blood pressure (hypertension)
  • High cholesterol
  • Type two diabetes
  • Heart disease
  • Stroke
  • Sleep apnea and other breathing problems
  • Gallbladder disease
  • Osteoarthritis
  • Some cancers, including endometrial, breast, colon, kidney, gallbladder, and liver
  • Mental illness
  • Early death

While body mass index is one potentially important part of a patient's health picture, it's not the sole indicator -- primarily because it doesn't distinguish between weight from fat and muscle. For example, Chang says BMI may be an inaccurate measure of health for those who have a high percentage of muscle mass (and therefore weigh more), such as athletes or bodybuilders.

BMI may also be an inaccurate tool for determining the health of older adults. Because elderly people tend to lose muscle and bone mass as they age, their BMI could be considered 'normal,' but they might actually be overweight. And since the body mass index was developed to measure mostly Caucasian body types, it could fall short for other people from other ethnic backgrounds.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, body mass index alone isn't a perfect predictor of a person's health or risk factors, even if a person is overweight. If a provider thinks a patient is at risk for obesity-related health problems, they will further assess factors like a patients' diet, physical activity, and family history. Think of BMI as a starting point for understanding health, rather than the whole picture.

Instead of solely relying on body mass index measurement, Chang also suggests paying close attention to waist circumference, or the measurement slightly above your hip bones, which she says can be a more accurate predictor of metabolic disease.

'Evidence has shown abdominal obesity, or more than 35 inches for women and more than 40 inches for men, to be a greater risk factor for diabetes and heart disease than BMI, in addition to other predictive risk factors, such as high blood pressure, elevated fasting blood sugar, and low HDL cholesterol,' Chang says.

Disclaimer

1Life Healthcare Inc. published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2021 16:47:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 482 M - -
Net income 2021 -122 M - -
Net cash 2021 195 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -29,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 697 M 3 697 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,26x
EV / Sales 2022 5,76x
Nbr of Employees 1 957
Free-Float 84,7%
Technical analysis trends 1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 26,83 $
Average target price 48,85 $
Spread / Average Target 82,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amir Dan Rubin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Bjorn B. Thaler Chief Financial Officer
Andrew S. Diamond Chief Medical Officer
Kimber D. Lockhart Chief Technology Officer
Doug Gunderson Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC.-38.53%4 496
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.9.75%56 586
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA20.97%29 618
TOPCHOICE MEDICAL CORPORATION33.30%20 760
IHH HEALTHCARE5.64%11 942
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES9.13%11 854