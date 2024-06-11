DELIVERING CONFIDENCE INDATA
2024 Annual Report & Accounts
1Spatial plc Annual Report & Accounts 2024
Everything we do is built around a commitment to doing the right thing for our customers, our people and our planet. Our Mission, Vision, Purpose and Values guide the way we do business.
Making the world more sustainable, safer and smarter for the future is a team effort. Our people are passionate about making a difference and are key to unlocking the value of location data.
OVERVIEW
STRATEGIC REPORT
02
At a Glance
12
Market Overview
04
Our Purpose
16
Our Business Model
05
Our Stakeholders
18
The 1Spatial Platform
06
2024 Highlights
20
Chairman's Statement
08
Our People
22
CEO's Review
10
Investment Case
28
Case Study
34
Strategic Framework
36
Environmental, Social and Governance
50
CFO's Review
56
Principal Risks and Uncertainties
60
Section 172 Statement
Overview
Our Vision
To be the world's most trusted provider of Location Master Data Management ('LMDM').
Strategic Report
Governance
Financial Statements
01
Our Mission
Our mission is to develop automated solutions and applications that instil confidence in data. We do this with our 1Spatial platform - automatically auditing, validating, cleansing, synchronising, updating and analysing data at speed and at scale - delivering reliable data and developing innovative solutions that help our customers make better-informed decisions.
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
62 Board of Directors
- Corporate Governance Report
- Audit Committee Report
68 Directors' Remuneration Report
72 Directors' Report
74 Directors' Responsibilities Statement
75 Independent Auditor's Report
- Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
- Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
- Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
- Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
- Notes to the Financial Statements
- Company Statement of Financial Position
- Company Statement of Changes in Equity
-
Notes to the Company
Financial Statements
125 Company Information
1Spatial plcAnnual Report & Accounts 2024
02
At a Glance
DELIVERING
CONFIDENCE
Accurate and reliable location data provides significant opportunities for businesses and governments to deliver against important sustainability and Net Zero goals, improve operational efficiencies and contribute to a better society for all.
1Spatial is a leader in delivering Location Master Data Management ('LMDM') software and solutions. We help solve our customers' data challenges by building strong data foundations and delivering innovative solutions for confident and informed decision-making, with location data as a key enabler.
Our user-friendly,no-code,cloud-enabled solutions and business applications facilitate automated data governance while delivering increased efficiencies and significant cost-savings - contributing to a safer, smarter and more sustainable world. Our global clients include national mapping and land management agencies, utility companies, transportation organisations, government, public safety and defence departments.
Business segmentation
With the launch of our SaaS based products during FY 2024, we have changed the way we describe and refer to our businesses throughout this Report. The segments we now refer to are the Enterprise business and the SaaS solutions business.
Enterprise Business
Our Enterprise business operates across all regions and generates revenue through several channels:
- Our market-leading software platform
- Proprietary applications developed on third-party platforms
- Re-saleof third-party software
- Product implementation services
The Enterprise business provides the requisite financial resources and product expertise to deliver our SaaS products with the 1Spatial brand adding credibility to these new offerings.
SaaS Solutions
Our SaaS product suite comprises the following products:
- 1Streetworks, a product designed to automate traffic management planning and save significant time and cost across the industry
-
A cloud-based 'light' version of our
NG-9-1-1 solution suitable for counties and cities within each US state. The solution allows counties and cities to validate data before submission to the State authorities
Overview
Strategic Report
Governance
Financial Statements
03
IN DATA
7
Operational countries
United Kingdom
United States
France
Belgium
Republic of Ireland
Tunisia
Australia
25
Locations of
our key customers
Australia
Morocco
Belgium
Netherlands
Canada
New Zealand
Denmark
Norway
France
Philippines
Germany
Republic of
Gibraltar
Ireland
India
Singapore
Ireland
South Africa
Indonesia
Spain
Italy
Tunisia
Luxembourg
United Kingdom
Monaco
USA
330
Employees worldwide
Discover more on page 8
OUR PARTNERS
Industries -Core Industry Sectors
GOVERNMENT & PUBLIC SAFETY
Helping governments manage, share and use data to accelerate delivery of economic, social and environmental benefits, improve public safety and enable better decisions and greater insights.
UTILITIES
Providing utility organisations with confidence in their data as they increasingly transform into digital organisations with machine learning, digital twins and preventative action being common practice.
TRANSPORTATION & INFRASTRUCTURE
Enabling organisations to effectively manage complex supply chains, deliver a dependable service and excellent customer experience, while reducing carbon emissions and environmental impacts for the industry.
1Spatial plc Annual Report & Accounts 2024
04
Our Purpose
DELIVERING
VALUE
Our purpose is to help customers make confident and informed decisions by unlocking the value of location data for a safer, smarter and more sustainable world.
We help our customers make critical location-based decisions in many different ways.
Safer
Our solutions help emergency centres in the USA correctly locate and route emergency services calls, helping to improve response times, alleviate the impact of disasters and contribute to life-saving emergency rescue operations.
Refer to the section on work done in the USA for NG-9-1-1 on page 31.
Smarter
Utilities companies and Distributed Network Operators ('DNOs') use our SaaS solutions to drive efficiencies and cost savings through the traffic management process.
See how we've helped the UK Power Networks improve their decision-making by automating their traffic management processes on page 28.
More accurate
Our customers rely on us to help them solve their most complex data problems. Our powerful software is able to fix and retest huge quantities of poor quality data resulting in increased operational efficiency.
See how we helped Hunter Water transition to a new Utility Network management system on page 32.
Overview
Our Stakeholders
Strategic Report
Governance
Financial Statements
05
TO ALL SHAREHOLDERS
Supporting the environment, our people and all stakeholders is fundamental to what drives us as a business.
Planet
We are committed to embedding sustainability at the core of our business. Not only do we support the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals through the work we do for our clients, but through our own ESG strategy and sustainability initiatives. We continue to develop and evolve an ESG strategy and framework which, combined with our purpose, will guide our decision-making about the assets we deploy and the outputs we produce.
Customers
We work closely with our customers to identify and understand their business issues. Increasingly, customers cite sustainability, health and safety, and infrastructure investment as key drivers. Helping them make data- enabled decisions drives development of innovative solutions and applications, which in turn drives our business growth.
People
Our dedicated, committed and passionate team is the cornerstone of our success. Our culture is open, supportive, inclusive and encouraging. Guided by our purpose and underpinned by our values (We Respect, We Innovate, We Collaborate, We Trust and We Care), we believe in the concept of 1Team to achieve sustainable outcomes.
Suppliers & Partners
We strongly value the business relationships with our suppliers and partners and the opportunities created by working together. Through partnerships we learn, share best practice and set future goals so that we can bring our software and solutions to new geographic regions and industries and provide additional scale to our capabilities.
Our commitment to ESG means we are taking steps to embed sustainable practices across our supply chain.
Shareholders
We believe that our purpose is material to the performance of our business and aim to generate increasing value for our investors while managing within the risk, governance and compliance frameworks that guide us. We aim to engage openly, consistently and transparently with our shareholders through formal AGMs, results announcements and presentations, investor roadshows and conferences and updates on our website.
1Spatial plc Annual Report & Accounts 2024
06
2024 Highlights
HIGHLIGHTS
AND
Financial highlights
Group revenue increased 8% to £32.3 million, resulting in an annual increase of 15% in gross profit
Annualised recurring revenue ('ARR') increased by 9% to £17.2 million
Recurring revenue accounts for 56% of total revenues (FY 2023: 49%) driven by year-on-year term licence revenue growth of 60%
Operating profit grew to approximately £1.4 million (FY 2023: £1.3 million) despite the increases in inflationary costs
We launched our SaaS businesses in the period with £0.2 million of revenue generated from initial trials
31 January
31 January
Change
2024
2023
£m
£m
%
Group revenue
32.3
30.0
8
Recurring revenue
18.1
14.8
22
Term licences revenue
8.3
5.2
60
SaaS solutions revenue
0.2
-
100
Group total ARR
17.2
15.8
9
Term licences ARR
7.7
5.6
38
Group gross profit
17.9
15.5
15
Adjusted EBITDA
5.5
5.0
10
Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)
17.0
16.7
0.3
Operating profit
1.4
1.3
8
Profit before tax
1.1
1.0
10
Earnings per share - basic (p)
1.1
1.0
10
Earnings per share - diluted (p)
1.0
0.9
11
Net cash
1.1
3.1
(65)
Alternative Performance Measures ('APMs')
The Group uses certain Alternative Performance Measures to enable the users of the Group's financial statements to understand and evaluate the performance of the Group consistently over different reporting periods. APMs are non-GAAPcompany-specific measures. As these are non-GAAP measures, they should not be considered as replacements for IFRS measures. The Group's definition of non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A description of the measures set out above is included below with a reconciliation to the closest GAAP measure included in note 2 to the consolidated financial statements.
APM
Explanation of APM
Recurring revenue(s)
Recurring revenue is the value of committed recurring contracts for term licences
and support & maintenance recorded in the year.
Annualised recurring
Annualised recurring revenue ('ARR') is the annualised value at the year-end of
revenue ('ARR')
committed recurring contracts for term licences and support & maintenance.
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA is a company-specific measure which is calculated as operating
profit/(loss) before depreciation (including right of use asset depreciation),
amortisation and impairment of intangible assets, share-based payment charge
and strategic, integration and other non-recurring items.
Available liquidity
Available liquidity is the Group's gross cash balances less the undrawn element of
the Group's revolving credit facility. Details of the revolving credit facility is more
fully described in note 1.1 to the consolidated financial statements.
Net cash
Net cash is gross cash less bank borrowings.
Overview
Strategic Report
Governance
Financial Statements
07
OUTLOOK
Operational highlights
Our Enterprise business secured multi-year contracts across all of our key geographies, demonstrating the quality of our products and the strength of our customer relationships
Continued R&D investment in innovative solutions - launching two high-margin SaaS solutions, NG-9-1-1 and 1Streetworks, both targeting sizeable niche markets
- The UK increased its footprint across the utilities sector, secured multi-year contract renewals with key customers and developed the collaboration with UK Government agencies and strategic partners
- The US continues to represent a significant opportunity for the Group. We now partner with 18 US states, following the addition of the State of Oregon in the year, and continue to develop expansion opportunities with existing customers
- Europe has completed its transition from declining legacy software, winning considerable contracts at the end of the year, positioning the region for growth in FY 2025
1Streetworks contract
Five NG-9-1-1 SaaS
secured in February
contracts secured
2024 with UK Power
Networks, with the
opportunity to expand
Outlook
There has been a solid start to trading in the current financial year with a growing sales pipeline and two significant framework agreements secured, with the State of Texas and UK Cabinet Office
Anticipate growing contribution in FY 2025 and beyond from 1Streetworks and NG-9-1-1 SaaS sales, which represent a significant avenue for margin growth and cash generation
Measured additional investment in FY 2025 in US Enterprise and 1Streetworks sales teams, where we see considerable opportunity, based on our proven offerings and established customer relationships
While cognisant of inflationary cost pressures, the Board remains confident in delivering further progress in FY 2025 with a further growth step up in FY 2026 as the Company benefits from the current ongoing investment
1Spatial plcAnnual Report & Accounts 2024
08
Our People
PEOPLE - THE
LIFEBLOOD
At 1Spatial we celebrate our incredible team members and the welcoming atmosphere we have cultivated to ensure that they can work together to successfully solve our customers' problems. Our goal is to empower every individual across
our teams, nurturing talent and fostering growth through evolving approaches.
We are driven by our five core values:
Our people as individuals and we're proud of our
friendly culture
WE
We respect each other as individuals and treat everyone with equality
and respect. Our friendly and diverse culture is approachable
RESPECT
and noticeable across our whole business and the outside world.
We celebrate each and every individual and value our diversity.
In our supportive culture, everyone finds a place to shine. We are dedicated to supporting our employees, offering flexibility, and embracing diversity at every opportunity.
Employee engagement
Our managers lead with empathy and trust, as reflected in the positive feedback from our global employee engagement survey. Here is what our survey tells us:
- Employees and their managers share strong, positive connections.
- Colleagues bond closely, creating a supportive environment.
- Opportunities for growth and development abound.
- Respect and trust are the cornerstones of our interactions.
Our commitment does not stop at the office door. We are actively involved in giving back to our local communities. So far, this has included team volunteering days in the UK and charitable events across our global locations to raise money for both local and international events.
WE
INNOVATE
WE
COLLABORATE
Embracing change and pushing boundaries
We're evolving and growing and not afraid to challenge the status-quo, push boundaries and embrace the change around us.
Working and playing as 1Team
We are all working towards the same end goal and play as 1Team to achieve our objectives. Cross-team collaboration is so important.
Across all locations, we offer mental health awareness training for everyone. In the UK, we have further increased our commitment by introducing a mental health and wellbeing working group whose purpose is to continually improve our approaches. This includes an increase in the number of mental health first aiders and champions.
In line with our values, we support flexible working and encourage employees to take
Celebrating a culture of honesty and transparency
We trust one another and are provided autonomy within our
WE working environment to complete tasks.
TRUST
About making the world safer, smarter and more sustainable
We care. Our products and services have a huge social impact.
WE
We are passionate committed to making our world safer smarter
CARE
and more sustainable and through our different initiatives, such
as carbon offsetting and our ESG, CSR activities.
time out to focus on themselves. Our global wellbeing month in October provided the global teams with the opportunity to take part in different initiatives raising awareness of positive mental health. These included a variety of activities such as a global 30-day yoga challenge, training and much more.
