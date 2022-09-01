Log in
1Spatial : Awarded VertiGIS Products Call-Off Contract with Defra

09/01/2022
Cambridge, UK, 1st September 2022, (www.1spatial.com) 1Spatial, the global geospatial software and solutions company, is delighted to announce that it has signed a multiyear VertiGIS Products call-off contract with the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).

Defra are responsible for improving and protecting the environment. They aim to grow a green economy, sustain thriving rural communities and support world-leading food, farming, and fishing industries. The multiyear call-off contract enables Defra and its Arm's Length Bodies (ALBs) to license VertiGIS products, and procure VertiGIS products implementation services through the enterprise licence agreement on G-Cloud 12.

1Spatial has worked with Defra over the past ten years to support and develop its GIS and web mapping capabilities. VertiGIS products provide a versatile framework for extending the Esri ArcGIS platform, helping to build and manage targeted, powerful GIS and web mapping applications that maximise the possibilities of Esri's ArcGIS platform. VertiGIS products are already used by Defra's executive non-departmental public bodies Natural England and Environment Agency.

Natural England helps to conserve, enhance, and manage the natural environment for the benefit of present and future generations, thereby contributing to sustainable development. Natural England's Evidence Services Team has designed and configured 3 VertiGIS applications for internal use across the organisation. These applications provide easy access to around 500 data layers including designations, habitats, species, marine and scheme data. The workflows have been designed and configured to support automated data discovery and data capture. VertiGIS ensures access to evidence for terrestrial and marine monitoring projects.

Environment Agency's remit is to protect and enhance our environment. The Environment Agency has designed and implemented 10 VertiGIS applications across the agency for permitting to incident management and asset management. All of Environment Agency's people (approximately 10,000) have access to a general version of Environment Agency's web mapping application.

Defra and its ALBs are achieving new and improved productivity gains for their business operations, capturing, maintaining, and sharing data about our environment, by extending their ArcGIS platforms using VertiGIS products.

Commenting on the call-off contract award, Matthew White, 1Spatial's Senior Business Development Manager said: "We are delighted to be supporting our existing customer Defra to help evolve their GIS and web mapping capabilities, by using VertiGIS products. This contract follows on from the recent 1Integrate multiyear contract with Defra, allowing Defra and its ALBs to licence 1Spatial's 1Integrate and procure 1Integrate's data management implementation services through the enterprise licence agreement on G-Cloud 12. This is another great example of our ability to combine our own technology with that of partners to provide our customers with the best solution.

Find out about how 1Spatial help organisations in the government sector or get in touch for more information on VertiGIS Products.

Disclaimer

1Spatial plc published this content on 01 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2022 09:40:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
