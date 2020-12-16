1Spatial : CPO elected to form OS Partner Advisory Council

Cambridge, UK, 16th December 2020, (www.1spatial.com) 1Spatial, the global geospatial software and solutions company, is pleased to announce that Bob Chell, Chief Product Officer at 1Spatial, has been elected to form Ordnance Survey's Partner Advisory Council (PAC) for the term January 2021 to December 2023.

The PAC is a group of elected OS Partners that represent the opinions and interests of the OS community. 1Spatial have been an OS Developer Partner and System Integrator Partner for over 20 years and work with OS on its future data management and product developments. The council is formed by 11 representatives from small, medium and larger enterprise partners. Bob has been voted in to represent partners within the system integrator / developer organisation field.

Stefan Wells, OS Head of Partners, said: 'The OS Partner Advisory Council is an important group who play a vital role in representing over 1000 organisations. The insights and feedback from PAC help OS in a number of ways from product development and licensing improvements to understanding market trends and how geospatial is supporting millions of end customers.'

'Since the turn of the century OS has worked with 1Spatial building a strong relationship and shared goal to deliver value to our customers through geospatial products and expertise. We are delighted to welcome Bob Chell to PAC and working with Bob and the other members over the next two years.'

Bob has been in the geospatial market for over 20 years, working in the UK and internationally. Management roles span support, consultancy, operations and products giving Bob extensive experience, and a diverse perspective to support the wider OS partner network to deliver successful public sector and commercial outcomes.

Bob commented: 'I'm delighted to have been voted onto the OS PAC by the community. I have spent over 15 years engaging with OS's teams both commercially and technically and am very proud of our business relationship. I regularly work with geospatial organisations to solve location data management problems and am excited by the opportunity to bring all these perspectives and insights to the entire OS Partner Network.'

Bob will play a significant role in guiding the OS product strategy to successfully deliver against the National Geospatial Strategy and looks forward to representing the wider OS Partner Network over the next 2 years.

For further media information please contact: