Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  1Spatial Plc    SPA   GB00BFZ45C84

1SPATIAL PLC

(SPA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 12/16 03:25:22 am
26 GBX   -7.14%
04:05a1SPATIAL : CPO elected to form OS Partner Advisory Council
PU
12/141SPATIAL : Looking back over the past 12 months
PU
12/101SPATIAL : Innovation in a year when everything changed
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

1Spatial : CPO elected to form OS Partner Advisory Council

12/16/2020 | 04:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cambridge, UK, 16th December 2020, (www.1spatial.com) 1Spatial, the global geospatial software and solutions company, is pleased to announce that Bob Chell, Chief Product Officer at 1Spatial, has been elected to form Ordnance Survey's Partner Advisory Council (PAC) for the term January 2021 to December 2023.

The PAC is a group of elected OS Partners that represent the opinions and interests of the OS community. 1Spatial have been an OS Developer Partner and System Integrator Partner for over 20 years and work with OS on its future data management and product developments. The council is formed by 11 representatives from small, medium and larger enterprise partners. Bob has been voted in to represent partners within the system integrator / developer organisation field.

Stefan Wells, OS Head of Partners, said: 'The OS Partner Advisory Council is an important group who play a vital role in representing over 1000 organisations. The insights and feedback from PAC help OS in a number of ways from product development and licensing improvements to understanding market trends and how geospatial is supporting millions of end customers.'

'Since the turn of the century OS has worked with 1Spatial building a strong relationship and shared goal to deliver value to our customers through geospatial products and expertise. We are delighted to welcome Bob Chell to PAC and working with Bob and the other members over the next two years.'

Bob has been in the geospatial market for over 20 years, working in the UK and internationally. Management roles span support, consultancy, operations and products giving Bob extensive experience, and a diverse perspective to support the wider OS partner network to deliver successful public sector and commercial outcomes.

Bob commented: 'I'm delighted to have been voted onto the OS PAC by the community. I have spent over 15 years engaging with OS's teams both commercially and technically and am very proud of our business relationship. I regularly work with geospatial organisations to solve location data management problems and am excited by the opportunity to bring all these perspectives and insights to the entire OS Partner Network.'

Bob will play a significant role in guiding the OS product strategy to successfully deliver against the National Geospatial Strategy and looks forward to representing the wider OS Partner Network over the next 2 years.

For further media information please contact: 

Abbie Baggett, Head of Marketing, abbie.baggett@1spatial.com - 01223 420414

Disclaimer

1Spatial plc published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2020 09:04:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about 1SPATIAL PLC
04:05a1SPATIAL : CPO elected to form OS Partner Advisory Council
PU
12/141SPATIAL : Looking back over the past 12 months
PU
12/101SPATIAL : Innovation in a year when everything changed
PU
12/091SPATIAL : Awarded Safe Software's Partner Award of Excellence
PU
12/041SPATIAL : Understanding the importance of good quality authoritative data
PU
12/011SPATIAL : Location – Connecting People, Systems and Data
PU
11/301SPATIAL : Are you giving your data the credit it deserves?
PU
11/101SPATIAL : launch new global website
PU
10/27PRESS RELEASE : 1Spatial partners with Environment Agency and Defra to enable au..
PU
10/01PRESS RELEASE : 1Spatial have been named as a supplier for G-Cloud 12 Digital Ma..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 24,5 M 32,9 M 32,9 M
Net income 2021 -1,82 M -2,45 M -2,45 M
Net cash 2021 4,12 M 5,55 M 5,55 M
P/E ratio 2021 -17,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 30,9 M 41,6 M 41,6 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,10x
EV / Sales 2022 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 268
Free-Float 25,4%
Chart 1SPATIAL PLC
Duration : Period :
1Spatial Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 1SPATIAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 55,00 GBX
Last Close Price 28,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 96,4%
Spread / Average Target 96,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 96,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Claire Louise Milverton Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew H. J. Roberts Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew Mark Fabian Chief Financial Officer
Francis David Small Non-Executive Director
Peter Massey Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
1SPATIAL PLC1.82%42
ACCENTURE PLC17.32%154 597
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES29.42%142 488
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-6.05%110 072
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.1.55%74 249
INFOSYS LIMITED59.28%67 060
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ