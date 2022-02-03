Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. 1Spatial Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPA   GB00BFZ45C84

1SPATIAL PLC

(SPA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

1Spatial : FME ticks all the right boxes for HR as North Ayrshire Council proves value of automation

02/03/2022 | 02:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Someone once asked me what I love about FME. The answer is quite simple, it offers the industry's best format support, allowing you to solve many problems in a single step and with a single tool. Indeed, if the data exists, then FME, combined with skill and imagination, will enable you to do something amazing with it!

Take for example North Ayrshire Council's unprecedented use of FME in managing non-geographic data which demonstrates an ingenious and creative approach to problem-solving, and proves the value of software investment by expanding its use to organisation-wide applications.

"Having used FME for spatial data integration and a mobile working platform for the Streetscene open space maintenance service; a programme of work to protect and enhance the built and green environment, we recognised that its automation capabilities could be transferred to manage non-spatial information too," Dyllan North, Senior Technology Officer in the GIS and Data Analytics team told me when we caught up recently.

"North Ayrshire Council holds a huge amount of data, particularly in its HR system. Whether relating to new starters, leavers or those moving jobs, each employee's journey impacts on its operations - from the allocation of equipment and licences, to verifying contracts, issuing security access and updating the staff directory."

"With different departments responsible for providing updates, the information was not as joined-up, consistent or accessible as it could be. It was clear there was an opportunity to centralise and enrich the existing datasets to deliver more value."

Automation has been the subject of discussion within the HR sector for several years. In 2019, the majority of HR leaders responding to a Kronos Incorporated* poll at the CIPD Annual Conference and Exhibition said they believedthey could save up to a day and a half per week through automation of administrative tasks, and 52 percent cited increasing automation as the one thing they would like to change about their HR technology if given the choice.

In North Ayrshire, automating back-office data processes with FME has not only increased operational efficiency, but the hands-off approach has also reduced the opportunity for discrepancies and misunderstandings to promote trust and confidence in Council data.

Centralising and enriching datasets to deliver more value

Systems are more effectively linked without the need for complex code and instead actions on the data are triggered by 'events', such as a new member of staff joining the Council, a promotion or someone leaving. IT resource requests for a new starter, revoking licences and security passes for leavers, ensuring staff moving within the Council have access to the data and applications they need, and more general updates such as new locations and job titles, are just some of the capabilities of the solution.

Changes are automatic and tracked, providing confidence in accuracy and consistency of Council data. Risk is reduced by ensuring security and IT access is issued only to current employees and there is less paperwork as a result of the automated streamlined processes.

The solution enriches and adds value to information used by Council staff through a visual, easy to use, easy to share interface and a centralised database linked to applications, such as Microsoft Office 365 and the Salesforce.com CRM system. For example, joining up the HR system with the staff directory has allowed photos and office locations, in addition to full names, positions and departments, to be accessed in one place, an aid to security and engagement. This enables greater insight into the Council's data holdings to drive improvements in services whilst also delivering cost savings through better licence management.

1Spatial provided the FME licences and private training to support the Council in the initial stages of the project and helped them quickly realise the benefits. We also offer on-going technical support when needed and are excited to see where North Ayrshire's FME journey takes it next. One thing is certain, its reputation as an FME trailblazer is providing inspiration across Scotland and beyond.

Read the full case study, Thinking outside the spatial box in Scotland: North Ayrshire's innovative approach to FME puts Council ahead of the game.

Written by David Eagle, FME Division Manager, 1Spatial UK & Ireland

You can find out more about David here.

*https://www.kronos.co.uk/about-us/newsroom/hr-leaders-believe-they-could-save-more-day-week-through-automation-administrative-tasks

Disclaimer

1Spatial plc published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 07:48:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about 1SPATIAL PLC
02:49a1SPATIAL : FME ticks all the right boxes for HR as North Ayrshire Council proves value of ..
PU
02/021SPATIAL : 4 Predictions for Geospatial Data in 2022
PU
01/261SPATIAL : adds support for GeoPackage and other data formats
PU
01/251SPATIAL : Join us for the 2022 FME World Tour in a city near you!
PU
01/241SPATIAL : Future Benefits of 3D
PU
01/201SPATIAL : unveils new survey capabilities in 1Edit
PU
01/051SPATIAL : and the National Underground Asset Register Project (NUAR)
PU
2021SDSW HIGHLIGHTS : Building a safer, smarter, and more sustainable world
PU
20211SPATIAL : Minesh Naran, Head of Transport Reflects back on 2021
PU
20211SPATIAL : A round up of 2021 from the UK FME Division
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 26,2 M 35,5 M 26,2 M
Net income 2022 -0,87 M -1,18 M -0,87 M
Net cash 2022 4,78 M 6,49 M 4,78 M
P/E ratio 2022 -58,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 49,2 M 66,7 M 49,2 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,69x
EV / Sales 2023 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 286
Free-Float 78,7%
Chart 1SPATIAL PLC
Duration : Period :
1Spatial Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 1SPATIAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 44,50 GBX
Average target price 70,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 57,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Claire Louise Milverton Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Mark Fabian Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew H. J. Roberts Non-Executive Chairman
Francis David Small Non-Executive Director
Peter Massey Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
1SPATIAL PLC-6.32%67
ACCENTURE PLC-13.29%227 185
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.3.15%190 686
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION2.69%123 086
INFOSYS LIMITED-5.33%100 127
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-15.69%87 327