1Spatial : Build trust in public sector geospatial data

Build trust in public sector geospatial data using Ordnance Survey Premium Data and the 1Spatial Platform

Author:Matthew White, 1Spatial

In March I wrote a blog article about building trust in public sector geospatial data using Ordnance Survey (OS) Data Hub and 1Spatial Software. Also, during March 1Spatial hosted a joint webinar with OS focusing on how Public Sector Geospatial Agreement (PSGA) members can build trust in geospatial data for delivering public services, using the OS Data Hub and the 1Spatial Platform.

The webinar presented how public sector organisations from central government departments to local authorities and emergency services are looking to use authoritative geospatial data to validate and correct their own important data. Public sector organisations can use authoritative data sources as a reference point with which to cross reference and validate their own important data. Over 100 PSGA members joined the webinar and learned how the 1Spatial Platform uses AI techniques like rules and machine learning to validate and correct data by cross referencing it against the OS's authoritative data. You can download the webinar here.

There are many examples of authoritative geospatial data sources across the public

sector, including OS. Public sector organisations rely on OS's world-leading authoritative data to deliver critical infrastructure and services across Britain.

OS Premium Data

The Public Sector Plan gives PSGA members free, unlimited access to OS premium data and OS APIs. OS went live with their premium data download service for PSGA members on 2nd June 2021. OS Premium data is transforming the way public sector organisations access, share and innovate w

ith geospatial data. OS Premium data is their most detailed mapping and geospatial feature data, consisting of identifiers and data. PSGA members can access key OS premium data, including OS MasterMap Topography Layer, OS MasterMap Highways Network, OS MasterMap Water Network Layer, OS MasterMap Greenspace Layer and OS AddressBase Premium.

These datasets can help PSGA members build trust in their geospatial data for delivering public services by validating and correcting local data against OS's authoritative data. This could be a local authority validating and correcting Basic Land and Property Units against OS MasterMap Topography Layer, an emergency service validating and correcting incidents against OS AddressBase Premium or a central government department validating and correcting asset data against OS MasterMap Water Network or OS Highways Network.

Combining OS Premium Data with our technology to validate and correct your data

During 1Spatial's recent webinar we demonstrated how AddressBase Premium data, OS MasterMap Topography Layer data and the 1Spatial Platform (1Data Gateway and 1Integrate) can be used as a no-code rules-based approach for automatically validating and correcting data.

In the webinar we used an example of a police burglary incident data to demonstrate how rules are managed in a simple catalogue or library within 1Integrate. Our Police Location Data Quality Hub uses AddressBase Premium Data, alongside our rules-engine, 1Integrate, to manage and validate the police records data. The hub offers a range of easy-to-use focused applications, to enable forces to take control of their location data quality. In policing, location data quality is key to day-to-day operational decision making. Incomplete or outdated location data such as address records can lead to inaccurate decision making for police intervention, resource allocations and prevention of crime.

Example: Police Location Data Quality Hub

The 1Spatial Platform

Our Platform is a complete set of software components, which combine servers, portals, dashboards, SDKs, APIs, data connectors, business-focused applications and our patented 1Integrate rules engine. It adopts our Location Master Data Management approach to ensure data management is automated and repeatable across your enterprise and different technology platforms. By cleansing, matching, synchronising and analysing different data, it delivers significant cost and time savings, and crucially, data that you can trust and rely upon.

The 1Spatial Platform can ensure that public sector master data is current, complete, consistent, and coordinated, giving organisations confidence it will remain that way as the data evolves. It allows organisations to master data on any device, anywhere, anytime. The platform can be deployed as Software as a Service, in the cloud, on-premise, or as a hybrid of both.

Location Master Data Management

OS's premium data, accessible via the OS Data Hub, and 1Spatial's Platform can be used to build trust in public sector data. 1Spatial's Platform can connect via APIs to access OS's authoritative data. The 1Spatial Platform uses rules to validate and correct data by cross referencing it against the OS's authoritative data.