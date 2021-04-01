1Spatial : Multiyear contract with Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra)

A recurring managed service enabling Defra and the Rural Payments Agency to deliver its current Basic Payments scheme and be an integral part of the transition to a new Environmental Land Management Scheme as part of the UK Government's 25 year Environment Plan.

1Spatial, a global leader in Location Master Data Management (LMDM) software and solutions, is delighted to announce that, following a competitive tender and in collaboration with Version 1 (a global leader in IT services and solutions), it has signed a multiyear contract with Defra to provide a managed service for Rural Payments Agency's (RPA) Customer Portal and Land Management System (LMS).

The contract will enable Defra and RPA to deliver its Basic Payment schemes and transition to their new Environmental Land Management Scheme (ELMS) as part of the UK Government's 25 year environment plan and commitment to net zero emissions by 2050.

The total potential contract value over five years for 1Spatial is in excess of £0.9 million. The first three years being £0.6m (£0.2m recurring revenue per annum) and Defra has an option to extend for a further two years for £0.3m. This contract follows a previous contract held by both 1Spatial and Version 1 providing a managed service for ongoing support and maintenance for the system.

In addition, and importantly, this new contract enables 1Spatial to engage with RPA on a time and materials basis to assist on related projects including evolving Defra's LMS and Future Farming and Environmental Land Management Scheme.

1Spatial has worked with RPA over the past five years to support and develop its Land Management System (LMS), an ecosystem of components, including 1Spatial's 1Integrate software. The LMS is RPA's key control system used as a remote sensing monitoring tool and to master the land registration data used for subsidy scheme validation and agricultural policy implementation.

ELMS aims to improve the quality of farming and the economic performance of the sector, whilst delivering environmental public good, as set out in the UK Government's 25 year plan and commitment to net zero emissions by 2050. With over £2 billion of payments paid to farmers, land managers and food producers each year in direct aid and rural development, based on the application of geospatial information, support, maintenance and development of the LMS is critical to the future of ELMS.

Commenting on the contract award, 1Spatial CEO, Claire Milverton, said: 'We are delighted to build on our work with Defra and Rural Payments Agency on their Land management System and to be an integral part in the important transition of developing their Environment Land Management Scheme in response to Defra's agricultural transition plan which is part of the UK Government's commitment to net zero emissions by 2050.

'The contract highlights the world leading geospatial capabilities of 1Spatial, enabling RPA to use 1Spatial's unique software and expertise to master their land registration data used for subsidy scheme validation and agricultural policy implementation.'

