1Spatial : announce partnership with Placekey

03/29/2021 | 04:02am EDT
1Spatial announce partnership with Placekey ahead of UK launch

Cambridge, UK, 29th March 2021, (www.1spatial.com) 1Spatial, the global geospatial software and solutions company, is delighted to announce that it has become a partner of Placekey ahead of their UK launch next month.

Placekey is a free, universal standard identifier for any physical place, so that the data pertaining to those places can be shared across organisations easily.

Seb Lessware, Chief Technology Officer, 1Spatial commented:

'We are excited to embed Placekey into 1Integrate and bring this innovative world class standard to our customers and the solutions that we build. The integration allows our no-code rules engine to call the Placekey API to assist in solving address validation, address matching and geocoding problems.'

Karissa Paddie, Vice President of Corporate Strategy at SafeGraph, a founding partner of Placekey, said:

'The utility of Placekey's universal identifier is that it allows one to easily combine disparate datasets about places, without the data wrangling that would have been required before. Given 1Spatial's position as a global leader in software and solutions for managing geospatial data, we couldn't be more excited about the partnership and what it means for extending data interoperability where it matters most.'

Bob Chell, Chief Product Officer, 1Spatial commented:

'We recognised a strong connection between the Philosophy of SafeGraph and Placekey members and that of ours at 1Spatial. We believe that real answers come from combining data from many different sources, and ensuring its accuracy is vital to create significant benefits and unlock its value.

'We are therefore thrilled to announce this partnership and look forward to collaborating with the Placekey team and members to bring Placekey into our products for easy access by our global customers.'

Placekey is an open initiative. By making it easy for data science teams to find, acquire, and match data about places together, Placekey facilitates analysis, shortens time to insights, and helps the data ecosystem grow. 1Integrate delivers automated data validation, cleaning, transformation and enhancement. It gives organisations confidence in their data by assessing its quality, ensuring it meets defined specifications and is fit for purpose.

Disclaimer

1Spatial plc published this content on 29 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2021 08:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
