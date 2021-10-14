1Spatial wins strategic government contract supporting Atkins to deliver NUAR following competitive tender

Cambridge, UK, 6th October 2021, (www.1spatial.com) 1Spatial, the global geospatial software and solutions company, is delighted to announce the award of a major new multi-year contract, as a key supplier following a competitive tender process. 1Spatial will lead the UK Geospatial Commission National Underground Asset Programme (NUAR) data transformation and data ingestion workstream, for design, engineering and project management consultancy Atkins, working alongside Ordnance Survey Great Britain.

Every construction and infrastructure project needs to source information on buried assets when preparing ground investigation or excavation work. Multiple different organisations must be contacted with their data delivered in varied formats, scales, quality, and on different timelines. NUAR aims to provide efficiency and cost savings in existing data exchange, planning and on-site activities and support the Government's efforts to build back better and 'level up' by speeding up the delivery of housing and infrastructure projects from design to build.

1Spatial will be responsible for developing the data transformation and data ingestion platform enabling 650+ Asset Owners to upload and automatically transform their underground asset datasets from their source representation to a target NUAR data model. The data transformation and data ingestion platform will initially use software components from the 1Spatial Platform, including 1Integrate and 1Data Gateway. A Minimum Viable Product for London, the North East of England and Wales begins in September 2021 followed by a National rollout over the next 3 years.

Commenting on the contract award, 1Spatial CEO, Claire Milverton, said: "We are delighted to win this multi-million landmark contract for 1Spatial. We have been appointed by Atkins to support this major programme and utilise 1Spatial's patented technologies to provide a platform for uploading and transforming asset data from over 650+ providers. The contract highlights our world leading geospatial capabilities and our ability to deliver on complex projects at scale.

Long term sustainability for asset owners was a key component to the contract as assets evolve over time and this aligns with the values at 1Spatial to create a safer, smarter more sustainable world."

Guy Ledger, Digital Director at Atkins, said:"By harnessing technology to enable data sharing, we're able to transform how we deliver projects and infrastructure by unlocking improvements in safety, certainty and efficiency. We now look forward to working with the 1Spatial and Ordnance Survey to develop the National Underground Asset Register - a truly exciting and transformative project for the infrastructure sector."

