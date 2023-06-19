Advanced search
    SPA   GB00BFZ45C84

1SPATIAL PLC

(SPA)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:27:04 2023-06-19 am EDT
48.10 GBX   -0.82%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

1Spatial wins two contracts for 1Streetworks brand

06/19/2023 | 06:12am EDT
1Spatial PLC - Cambridge-headquartered data management software company - Wins first two contracts for its newly launched Traffic Management Plan Automation solution under the 1Streetworks brand in the UK. Says the first contract is with an unnamed major utility network operator and the second is with a large traffic management organisation. 1Spatial says both contracts are for a three-month term, with the intention to "move to annual or multi-year contracts upon successful completion of the initial period".

Chief Executive Officer Claire Milverton says: "1Streetworks has the potential to revolutionise the traffic management planning industry by providing organisations with a cost effective, accurate and immediate solution to a process that is currently time-consuming and labour intensive - freeing up their people, improving productivity and reducing costs.

Current stock price: 48.10 pence each, down 0.8% on Monday morning in London

12-month change: down 2.8%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

