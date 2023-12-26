1St Capital Bancorp and 1st Capital Bank announced the appointment of Joel Keller to Chief Financial Officer. Chief Executive Officer Samuel Jimenez announced that Joel Keller has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of 1st Capital Bancorp and 1stCapital Bank. Mr. Keller will serve as a member of the executive leadership team and will be directly responsible for the management of the finance and accounting functions of the Bank, and will report directly to Samuel Jimenez, Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Keller brings 30 years of finance and strategic leadership experience within the community banking industry. Most recently he served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Liberty Bank in Washington state where he was instrumental in the formation of the bank?s holding company, issuance of subordinated debt, and initiation of trading on OTCQX Best Markets. Keller holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Economics from Whitman College and a Master of Science in Finance from Seattle University.