1st Capital Bancorp : Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

Salinas, California- July 30, 2021.1st Capital Bancorp (the "Company), (OTCQX: FISB), the $951 million asset bank holding company and parent company of 1st Capital Bank (the "Bank"), today reported unaudited net income of $1.95 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of 26.8% compared to net income of $1.54 million in the first quarter of 2021, and an increase of 44.4% compared to net income of $1.35 million in the second quarter of 2020. Earnings per share were $0.34 (diluted) for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $0.27 (diluted) for the prior quarter, and $0.24
(diluted) for the second quarter of 2020.
Financial Highlights
Performance highlights for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, as compared to quarter ending June 30, 2020, and the quarter ending March 31, 2021:
For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the Company's return on average equity was 10.36%, as compared to 7.74% and 8.29% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2021, respectively.
For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the Company's return on average assets was 0.89%, as compared to 0.75% and 0.77% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2021, respectively.
For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the Company's net interest margin was 3.54%, as compared to 3.65% and 3.55% for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2021, respectively.
For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the Company's efficiency ratio was 64.79%, as compared to 60.79% and 69.69% for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2021, respectively.
For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the Company's provision expense for loan losses was $0, as compared to $650 thousand and $0 for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2021, respectively.
As of June 30, 2021, the Company's nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.23%, as compared to 0.07% and 0.35% for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2021, respectively.
As of June 30, 2021, the Company reported total assets, total deposits, and total loans of $950.7 million, $853.6 million, and $608.1 million, respectively.
"We are pleased to report solid second quarter results" said Samuel D. Jimenez, chief executive officer. "The quarter can be characterized by continuing core deposit growth in conjunction with substantial inflows from Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) forgiveness, and prepaying residential mortgage loans. While organic core loan demand remains solid, we strategically invested the majority of these inflows in bond purchases and a consumer loan pool. With these balance sheet actions along with the previously announced subordinated debt issuance, we are well positioned for continued growth for the remainder of 2021 and beyond."
1ST CAPITAL BANCORP
CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED
($000s, except per share data)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
Operating Results Data
6/30/2021
6/30/2020
Change
6/30/2021
6/30/2020
Change
Interest income
$ 7,800
$ 6,562
$ 1,238
$ 14,908
$ 12,750
$ 2,158
Interest expense
295
240
55
537
563
(26)
Net interest income
7,505
6,322
1,183
14,371
12,187
2,184
Provision for loan losses
-
650
(650)
-
1,475
(1,475)
Noninterest income
191
181
10
381
469
(88)
Noninterest expenses
4,986
3,953
1,033
9,902
8,448
1,454
Income before provision
for income taxes
2,710
1,900
810
4,850
2,733
2,117
Provision for income taxes
760
550
210
1,363
775
588
Net income
$ 1,950
$ 1,350
$ 600
$ 3,487
$ 1,958
$ 1,529
Assets
6/30/2021
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
Cash and due from banks
$ 17,876
$ 11,497
$ 9,304
$ 6,966
Funds held at the Federal Reserve Bank
43,615
47,158
97,462
38,715
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
264,572
181,201
106,214
59,649
Loans
608,101
619,436
605,154
628,640
Allowance for loan losses
(8,840)
(8,828)
(8,816)
(8,804)
Net loans
599,261
610,608
596,338
619,836
Other Assets
25,379
24,003
23,233
23,856
Total assets
$ 950,703
$ 874,467
$ 832,551
$ 749,022
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
6/30/2021
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
Noninterest bearing demand deposits
$ 412,108
$ 401,123
$ 386,711
$ 356,730
Interest bearing checking accounts
57,421
58,612
65,686
54,228
Money market
241,164
185,841
159,509
128,039
Savings
129,176
127,940
121,148
105,431
Time
13,761
14,317
15,284
17,147
Interest bearing deposits
441,522
386,710
361,627
304,845
Total deposits
853,630
787,833
748,338
661,575
Other liabilities
19,779
12,249
9,880
15,059
Shareholders' equity
77,294
74,385
74,333
72,388
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 950,703
$ 874,467
$ 832,551
$ 749,022
Shares outstanding
5,581,848
5,571,545
5,570,021
5,543,393
Earnings per share basic
$0.35
$0.28
$0.29
$0.17
Earnings per share diluted
$0.34
$0.27
$0.28
$0.17
Nominal and tangible book value per share
$13.85
$13.35
$13.35
$13.06
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
The Company's second quarter 2021 net interest income increased $1.18 million or 18.71% as compared with the quarter ending June 30, 2020 and $639 thousand or 9.31%, compared with the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The increase from the same period a year ago was driven by higher investment income, income generated by a $25 million consumer loan purchase, and increased revenue recognition from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. The increase over the trailing quarter was primarily driven by income generated by the $25 million consumer loan purchase, and by higher investment income.
The Company's net interest margin decreased by 11 basis points (bps) or 3.01% when compared to the quarter ending June 30, 2020, and was generally flat relative to the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The 11 bps decrease compared to the same period a year ago was driven by the Company's rate and mix of its earning assets.
In general terms, prepaying and repricing higher yielding loans have been substantially replaced and supplemented with lower yielding investment securities purchased in the current year. The negative impact has been partially offset by higher yields resulting from fee recognition on PPP loan forgiveness, and to a lesser extent, the impact of the higher yielding consumer loans purchased during the recent quarter.
Provision for Loan Losses
The Company did not make any provisions for loan losses in the quarter ending June 30, 2021, as compared to $650 thousand and $0 in the quarter ending June 30, 2020, and March 31, 2021, respectively. Uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, and the potential negative impact on our clients and asset quality dictated the provisions made in the same period a year ago. Improving economic conditions and diminished concern with the Company's asset quality eliminated the need for any additional loan loss provisions for the previous sequential four quarters.
Noninterest Expenses
The Company's second quarter 2021 non-interest expenses increased $1.03 million, or 26.1%, to $4.99 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $3.95 million for the second quarter of 2020, and increased $68 thousand, or 1.4%, compared to $4.92 million recognized in the first quarter of 2021.
The increase, as compared to the prior year comparative period is centered in salaries and benefits. In regards to the same period ending June 30, 2020, the addition of 11 employees, including a team of Relationship Managers in our San Luis Obispo market, and the opening of our Santa Cruz branch largely accounted for the increased level. In addition, severance costs associated with the departure of two senior officers materially contributed to the comparative period increase. Absent the severance costs, the Company's Efficiency Ratio would have been reported at 62.33% for the three months ended June 30, 2021.
Balance Sheet Summary
The Company's total assets increased $76.2 million or 8.72% to $950.7 million as compared to $874.5 million at March 31, 2021.
Total loans outstanding were $608.1 million as of June 30, 2021. This represents an $16.1 million decrease or 2.58% from the June 30, 2020 outstanding balance of $624.2 million. The decrease in loan level reflected payoff activity in the purchased residential loan portfolio and PPP loan forgiveness, offset by higher originated commercial real estate core loans, and the purchase of a $25 million consumer loan pool on May 12, 2021.
The pool purchase represents approximately 1,600 unsecured personal loans, primarily debt consolidation, with an average FICO of 709, an average interest rate of approximately 16%, and an average remaining life of approximately 40 months.
loans outstanding were $84.9 million as of June 30, 2021, and included a deferred fee balance of $2.2 million. At June 30, 2020, PPP loans outstanding were $100.7 million and included a deferred fee balance of $2.8 million.
The investment portfolio increased $202.1 million to $264.6 million from an outstanding balance of $62.5 million as of June 30, 2020. Incoming cashflows from deposit growth and prepaying earning assets were significantly deployed in bonds. The majority of the investments were made in mortgage- backed securities, floating rate securities, and municipal securities.
Total deposits were $853.6 million as of June 30, 2021. This represents a $202.8 million increase or 31.16% from June 30, 2020 outstanding balance of $650.8 million. A significant portion of this growth was associated with PPP loan proceeds deposited with the Bank. Growth in noninterest-bearing demand deposit accounts accounted $69.1 million or 34.07% of the total deposit growth over the 12 months ending on June 30, 2021. The balance of the deposit growth was distributed among interest- bearing deposit accounts with the exception of time deposits which decreased by approximately $5.3 million to $13.8 million.
During the quarter, the Company completed a private placement of $15 million in fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due June 30, 2031 to certain qualified buyers and accredited investors. The notes carry a fixed rate of 4.0% until June 30, 2026. Thereafter, the notes will pay interest at a floating rate, reset quarterly, equal to the then current three-month SOFR plus 339 basis points. The subordinated notes are redeemable by the Company at its option, in whole or in part, on or after June 30, 2026. The Company intends to use the net proceeds to support organic growth and for general corporate purposes.
