1st Capital Bancorp Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results Salinas, California - July 30, 2021. 1st Capital Bancorp (the "Company), (OTCQX: FISB), the $951 million asset bank holding company and parent company of 1st Capital Bank (the "Bank"), today reported unaudited net income of $1.95 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of 26.8% compared to net income of $1.54 million in the first quarter of 2021, and an increase of 44.4% compared to net income of $1.35 million in the second quarter of 2020. Earnings per share were $0.34 (diluted) for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $0.27 (diluted) for the prior quarter, and $0.24 (diluted) for the second quarter of 2020. Financial Highlights Performance highlights for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, as compared to quarter ending June 30, 2020, and the quarter ending March 31, 2021: For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the Company's return on average equity was 10.36%, as compared to 7.74% and 8.29% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2021, respectively.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the Company's return on average assets was 0.89%, as compared to 0.75% and 0.77% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2021, respectively.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the Company's net interest margin was 3.54%, as compared to 3.65% and 3.55% for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2021, respectively.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the Company's efficiency ratio was 64.79%, as compared to 60.79% and 69.69% for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2021, respectively.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the Company's provision expense for loan losses was $0, as compared to $650 thousand and $0 for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2021, respectively.

As of June 30, 2021, the Company's nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.23%, as compared to 0.07% and 0.35% for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2021, respectively. 1

As of June 30, 2021, the Company reported total assets, total deposits, and total loans of $950.7 million, $853.6 million, and $608.1 million, respectively. "We are pleased to report solid second quarter results" said Samuel D. Jimenez, chief executive officer. "The quarter can be characterized by continuing core deposit growth in conjunction with substantial inflows from Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) forgiveness, and prepaying residential mortgage loans. While organic core loan demand remains solid, we strategically invested the majority of these inflows in bond purchases and a consumer loan pool. With these balance sheet actions along with the previously announced subordinated debt issuance, we are well positioned for continued growth for the remainder of 2021 and beyond." 2

1ST CAPITAL BANCORP CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED ($000s, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended Operating Results Data 6/30/2021 6/30/2020 Change 6/30/2021 6/30/2020 Change Interest income $ 7,800 $ 6,562 $ 1,238 $ 14,908 $ 12,750 $ 2,158 Interest expense 295 240 55 537 563 (26) Net interest income 7,505 6,322 1,183 14,371 12,187 2,184 Provision for loan losses - 650 (650) - 1,475 (1,475) Noninterest income 191 181 10 381 469 (88) Noninterest expenses 4,986 3,953 1,033 9,902 8,448 1,454 Income before provision for income taxes 2,710 1,900 810 4,850 2,733 2,117 Provision for income taxes 760 550 210 1,363 775 588 Net income $ 1,950 $ 1,350 $ 600 $ 3,487 $ 1,958 $ 1,529 Assets 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 Cash and due from banks $ 17,876 $ 11,497 $ 9,304 $ 6,966 Funds held at the Federal Reserve Bank 43,615 47,158 97,462 38,715 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 264,572 181,201 106,214 59,649 Loans 608,101 619,436 605,154 628,640 Allowance for loan losses (8,840) (8,828) (8,816) (8,804) Net loans 599,261 610,608 596,338 619,836 Other Assets 25,379 24,003 23,233 23,856 Total assets $ 950,703 $ 874,467 $ 832,551 $ 749,022 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 412,108 $ 401,123 $ 386,711 $ 356,730 Interest bearing checking accounts 57,421 58,612 65,686 54,228 Money market 241,164 185,841 159,509 128,039 Savings 129,176 127,940 121,148 105,431 Time 13,761 14,317 15,284 17,147 Interest bearing deposits 441,522 386,710 361,627 304,845 Total deposits 853,630 787,833 748,338 661,575 Other liabilities 19,779 12,249 9,880 15,059 Shareholders' equity 77,294 74,385 74,333 72,388 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 950,703 $ 874,467 $ 832,551 $ 749,022 Shares outstanding 5,581,848 5,571,545 5,570,021 5,543,393 Earnings per share basic $0.35 $0.28 $0.29 $0.17 Earnings per share diluted $0.34 $0.27 $0.28 $0.17 Nominal and tangible book value per share $13.85 $13.35 $13.35 $13.06 3

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin The Company's second quarter 2021 net interest income increased $1.18 million or 18.71% as compared with the quarter ending June 30, 2020 and $639 thousand or 9.31%, compared with the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The increase from the same period a year ago was driven by higher investment income, income generated by a $25 million consumer loan purchase, and increased revenue recognition from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. The increase over the trailing quarter was primarily driven by income generated by the $25 million consumer loan purchase, and by higher investment income. The Company's net interest margin decreased by 11 basis points (bps) or 3.01% when compared to the quarter ending June 30, 2020, and was generally flat relative to the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The 11 bps decrease compared to the same period a year ago was driven by the Company's rate and mix of its earning assets. In general terms, prepaying and repricing higher yielding loans have been substantially replaced and supplemented with lower yielding investment securities purchased in the current year. The negative impact has been partially offset by higher yields resulting from fee recognition on PPP loan forgiveness, and to a lesser extent, the impact of the higher yielding consumer loans purchased during the recent quarter. Provision for Loan Losses The Company did not make any provisions for loan losses in the quarter ending June 30, 2021, as compared to $650 thousand and $0 in the quarter ending June 30, 2020, and March 31, 2021, respectively. Uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, and the potential negative impact on our clients and asset quality dictated the provisions made in the same period a year ago. Improving economic conditions and diminished concern with the Company's asset quality eliminated the need for any additional loan loss provisions for the previous sequential four quarters. Noninterest Expenses The Company's second quarter 2021 non-interest expenses increased $1.03 million, or 26.1%, to $4.99 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $3.95 million for the second quarter of 2020, and increased $68 thousand, or 1.4%, compared to $4.92 million recognized in the first quarter of 2021. The increase, as compared to the prior year comparative period is centered in salaries and benefits. In regards to the same period ending June 30, 2020, the addition of 11 employees, including a team of Relationship Managers in our San Luis Obispo market, and the opening of our Santa Cruz branch largely accounted for the increased level. In addition, severance costs associated with the departure of two senior officers materially contributed to the comparative period increase. Absent the severance costs, the Company's Efficiency Ratio would have been reported at 62.33% for the three months ended June 30, 2021. 4

Balance Sheet Summary The Company's total assets increased $76.2 million or 8.72% to $950.7 million as compared to $874.5 million at March 31, 2021. Total loans outstanding were $608.1 million as of June 30, 2021. This represents an $16.1 million decrease or 2.58% from the June 30, 2020 outstanding balance of $624.2 million. The decrease in loan level reflected payoff activity in the purchased residential loan portfolio and PPP loan forgiveness, offset by higher originated commercial real estate core loans, and the purchase of a $25 million consumer loan pool on May 12, 2021. The pool purchase represents approximately 1,600 unsecured personal loans, primarily debt consolidation, with an average FICO of 709, an average interest rate of approximately 16%, and an average remaining life of approximately 40 months. loans outstanding were $84.9 million as of June 30, 2021, and included a deferred fee balance of $2.2 million. At June 30, 2020, PPP loans outstanding were $100.7 million and included a deferred fee balance of $2.8 million. The investment portfolio increased $202.1 million to $264.6 million from an outstanding balance of $62.5 million as of June 30, 2020. Incoming cashflows from deposit growth and prepaying earning assets were significantly deployed in bonds. The majority of the investments were made in mortgage- backed securities, floating rate securities, and municipal securities. Total deposits were $853.6 million as of June 30, 2021. This represents a $202.8 million increase or 31.16% from June 30, 2020 outstanding balance of $650.8 million. A significant portion of this growth was associated with PPP loan proceeds deposited with the Bank. Growth in noninterest-bearing demand deposit accounts accounted $69.1 million or 34.07% of the total deposit growth over the 12 months ending on June 30, 2021. The balance of the deposit growth was distributed among interest- bearing deposit accounts with the exception of time deposits which decreased by approximately $5.3 million to $13.8 million. During the quarter, the Company completed a private placement of $15 million in fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due June 30, 2031 to certain qualified buyers and accredited investors. The notes carry a fixed rate of 4.0% until June 30, 2026. Thereafter, the notes will pay interest at a floating rate, reset quarterly, equal to the then current three-month SOFR plus 339 basis points. The subordinated notes are redeemable by the Company at its option, in whole or in part, on or after June 30, 2026. The Company intends to use the net proceeds to support organic growth and for general corporate purposes. 5

