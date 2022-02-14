1st Capital Bancorp : Q4 2021 Earnings Release

1st Capital Bancorp Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results Salinas, California - January 31, 2022. 1st Capital Bancorp (the "Company), (OTCQX: FISB), the $999.4 million asset bank holding company and parent company of 1st Capital Bank (the "Bank"), today reported unaudited net income of $1.89 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, a decrease of 19.3% compared to net income of $2.26 million in the third quarter of 2021, and an increase of 18.6% compared to net income of $1.59 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2021 of $7.6 million increased 69.4% compared to net income for the year ended December 31, 2020. Financial Highlights Performance highlights for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, as compared to the quarter ending December 31, 2020, and the quarter ending September 30, 2021: For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the Company's return on average equity was 9.39%, as compared to 8.60% and 11.35% for the quarters ended December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2021, respectively.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the Company's return on average assets was 0.75%, as compared to 0.82% and 0.92% for the quarters ended December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2021, respectively.

Earnings per share (diluted) were $0.33 for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $0.40 for the prior quarter, and $0.28 for the fourth quarter of 2020.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the Company's net interest margin was 3.17%, as compared to 3.54% and 3.26% for the quarters ended December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2021, respectively.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the Company's efficiency ratio was 68.01%, as compared to 67.65% and 60.58% for the quarters ended December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2021, respectively.

The Company recorded $0 provision expense for the quarters ended December 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2021. 1

As of December 31, 2021, the Company's nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.10%, as compared to 0.16% and 0.11% for the quarters ended December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2021, respectively.

As of December 31, 2021, the Company reported total assets, total deposits, and total loans of $999.4 million, $899.2 million, and $564.2 million, respectively. Performance highlights for the year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to the year ending December 31, 2020: The Company's return on average equity was 9.93% for the year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to 6.32% for the year ended December 31, 2020.

The Company's return on average assets was 0.83% for the year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to 0.63% for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Earnings per share (diluted) increased $0.53 per share to $1.34 per share for the year ended December 31, 2021 from $0.81 per share for the year ended December 31, 2020.

The Company's net interest margin was 3.35% for the year ended December 31, 2021 as compared to 3.62% for the year ended December 31, 2020.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 65.65% for the year ended December 31, 2021 as compared to 67.77% for the year ended December 31, 2020.

The Company recorded $0 provision expense for the year ended December 31, 2021 as compared to $2.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. "We are pleased with our year over year performance," commented Sam Jimenez, chief executive officer. "The strong balance sheet growth and solid operating metrics are substantially attributable to our PPP and core loan activities, and highly reflective of our Mission to provide sustainable value to our customers, communities, team members, and shareholders. As we settle into 2022, we are confident in our ability to uphold our Mission and sustain our performance." 2

1ST CAPITAL BANCORP CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED ($000'S, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended Operating Results Data 12/31/2021 12/31/2020 Change 12/30/2021 12/30/2020 Change Interest income $ 8,203 $ 6,852 $ 1,351 $ 31,322 $ 26,039 $ 5,283 Interest expense 530 226 304 1,563 1,001 562 Net interest income 7,673 6,626 1,047 29,759 25,038 4,721 Provision for loan losses - - - - 2,125 (2,125) Noninterest income 238 233 5 913 1,028 (115) Noninterest expenses 5,380 4,640 740 20,135 17,666 2,470 Income before provision for income taxes 2,531 2,219 312 10,537 6,276 4,261 Provision for income taxes 640 626 15 2,904 1,770 1,134 Net income $ 1,891 $ 1,593 $ 297 $ 7,633 $ 4,505 $ 3,128 Assets 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 12/31/2020 Cash and due from banks $ 6,768 $ 9,668 $ 17,876 $ 9,304 Funds held at the Federal Reserve Bank 77,311 120,005 43,615 97,462 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 333,869 297,456 264,572 106,214 Loans 564,241 565,031 608,101 605,154 Allowance for loan losses (8,578) (8,830) (8,840) (8,816) Net loans 555,564 556,201 599,261 596,338 Other Assets 25,748 24,186 25,379 23,233 Total assets $ 999,360 $ 1,007,516 $ 950,703 $ 832,551 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 12/31/2020 Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 463,990 $ 438,446 $ 412,108 $ 386,710 Interest bearing checking accounts 68,575 72,867 57,421 65,686 Money market 197,703 252,255 241,164 159,510 Savings 157,332 135,736 129,176 121,148 Time 11,559 12,422 13,761 15,284 Interest bearing deposits 435,169 473,280 441,522 361,628 Total deposits 899,159 911,726 853,630 748,338 Other liabilities 20,203 17,309 19,779 9,880 Shareholders' equity 79,998 78,481 77,294 74,333 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 999,360 $ 1,007,516 $ 950,703 $ 832,551 Shares outstanding 5,609,141 5,587,878 5,581,848 5,570,021 Earnings per share basic $0.34 $0.40 $0.35 $0.29 Earnings per share diluted $0.33 $0.40 $0.34 $0.28 Nominal and tangible book value per share $14.26 $14.04 $13.85 $13.35 3

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin The Company's fourth quarter 2021 net interest income increased $1.0 million or 15.8% as compared with the quarter ending December 31, 2020. This increase was primarily driven by higher investment income. The Company's net interest margin decreased by 38 basis points (bps) or 10.7% when compared to the quarter ending December 31, 2020. This decrease was primarily driven by the Company's mix of average earning assets. Lower yielding average earning asset balances have grown at an exceeding rate relative to higher yielding average earning assets. Interest expense associated with the subordinated debt issued by the Company in 2021 also contributed to the net interest margin decrease in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the same quarter in 2020. In general terms, prepaying and repricing higher yielding loans have been substantially replaced and supplemented with lower yielding investment securities purchased in the current year. The negative impact has been partially offset by higher yields resulting from fee recognition on PPP loan forgiveness, and to a lesser extent, the impact of the higher yielding consumer loans purchased during the second and fourth quarters. Provision for Loan Losses Stable credit quality and improving economic conditions resulted in $0 loan loss provision in the quarters ending December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020. Noninterest Expenses The Company's fourth quarter 2021 non-interest expenses increased $740 thousand, or 16.0%, to $5.38 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $4.64 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. This increase is primarily due to increased salary and benefit costs related to filling four key leadership positions in the fourth quarter of 2021 and increased FDIC insurance costs associated with deposit growth. Balance Sheet Summary The Company's total assets marginally decreased $8.2 million or 0.8% to $999.4 million as compared to $1.007 billion at September 30, 2021. Total loans outstanding were $564.2 million as of December 31, 2021. This represents a $40.9 million decrease or 6.8% from the December 31, 2020 outstanding balance of $605.2 million. The decrease in loan level reflects PPP loan forgiveness and payoff activity in the purchased residential loan portfolio, offset by an increase in originations of commercial real estate core loans, and the purchase of two consumer loan pools in the second and fourth quarters of 2021 with $36.6 million in outstanding balances at December 31, 2021. loans outstanding were $25.2 million as of December 31, 2021, and included a deferred fee balance of $765 thousand. At December 31, 2020, PPP loans outstanding were $90.4 million and included a deferred fee balance of $1.7 million. 4