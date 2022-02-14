1st Capital Bancorp : Q4 2021 Earnings Release

1st Capital Bancorp Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Salinas, California - January 31, 2022. 1st Capital Bancorp (the "Company), (OTCQX: FISB), the $999.4 million asset bank holding company and parent company of 1st Capital Bank (the "Bank"), today reported unaudited net income of $1.89 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, a decrease of 19.3% compared to net income of $2.26 million in the third quarter of 2021, and an increase of 18.6% compared to net income of $1.59 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Net income for the year ended December 31, 2021 of $7.6 million increased 69.4% compared to net income for the year ended December 31, 2020.
Financial Highlights
Performance highlights for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, as compared to the quarter ending December 31, 2020, and the quarter ending September 30, 2021:
For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the Company's return on average equity was 9.39%, as compared to 8.60% and 11.35% for the quarters ended December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2021, respectively.
For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the Company's return on average assets was 0.75%, as compared to 0.82% and 0.92% for the quarters ended December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2021, respectively.
Earnings per share (diluted) were $0.33 for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $0.40 for the prior quarter, and $0.28 for the fourth quarter of 2020.
For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the Company's net interest margin was 3.17%, as compared to 3.54% and 3.26% for the quarters ended December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2021, respectively.
For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the Company's efficiency ratio was 68.01%, as compared to 67.65% and 60.58% for the quarters ended December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2021, respectively.
The Company recorded $0 provision expense for the quarters ended December 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2021.
As of December 31, 2021, the Company's nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.10%, as compared to 0.16% and 0.11% for the quarters ended December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2021, respectively.
As of December 31, 2021, the Company reported total assets, total deposits, and total loans of $999.4 million, $899.2 million, and $564.2 million, respectively.
Performance highlights for the year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to the year ending December 31, 2020:
The Company's return on average equity was 9.93% for the year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to 6.32% for the year ended December 31, 2020.
The Company's return on average assets was 0.83% for the year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to 0.63% for the year ended December 31, 2020.
Earnings per share (diluted) increased $0.53 per share to $1.34 per share for the year ended December 31, 2021 from $0.81 per share for the year ended December 31, 2020.
The Company's net interest margin was 3.35% for the year ended December 31, 2021 as compared to 3.62% for the year ended December 31, 2020.
The Company's efficiency ratio was 65.65% for the year ended December 31, 2021 as compared to 67.77% for the year ended December 31, 2020.
The Company recorded $0 provision expense for the year ended December 31, 2021 as compared to $2.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.
"We are pleased with our year over year performance," commented Sam Jimenez, chief executive officer. "The strong balance sheet growth and solid operating metrics are substantially attributable to our PPP and core loan activities, and highly reflective of our Mission to provide sustainable value to our customers, communities, team members, and shareholders. As we settle into 2022, we are confident in our ability to uphold our Mission and sustain our performance."
1ST CAPITAL BANCORP
CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED
($000'S, except per share data)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Year Ended
Operating Results Data
12/31/2021
12/31/2020
Change
12/30/2021
12/30/2020
Change
Interest income
$ 8,203
$ 6,852
$ 1,351
$ 31,322
$ 26,039
$ 5,283
Interest expense
530
226
304
1,563
1,001
562
Net interest income
7,673
6,626
1,047
29,759
25,038
4,721
Provision for loan losses
-
-
-
-
2,125
(2,125)
Noninterest income
238
233
5
913
1,028
(115)
Noninterest expenses
5,380
4,640
740
20,135
17,666
2,470
Income before provision
for income taxes
2,531
2,219
312
10,537
6,276
4,261
Provision for income taxes
640
626
15
2,904
1,770
1,134
Net income
$ 1,891
$ 1,593
$ 297
$ 7,633
$ 4,505
$ 3,128
Assets
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
12/31/2020
Cash and due from banks
$ 6,768
$ 9,668
$ 17,876
$ 9,304
Funds held at the Federal Reserve Bank
77,311
120,005
43,615
97,462
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
333,869
297,456
264,572
106,214
Loans
564,241
565,031
608,101
605,154
Allowance for loan losses
(8,578)
(8,830)
(8,840)
(8,816)
Net loans
555,564
556,201
599,261
596,338
Other Assets
25,748
24,186
25,379
23,233
Total assets
$ 999,360
$ 1,007,516
$ 950,703
$ 832,551
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
12/31/2020
Noninterest bearing demand deposits
$ 463,990
$ 438,446
$ 412,108
$ 386,710
Interest bearing checking accounts
68,575
72,867
57,421
65,686
Money market
197,703
252,255
241,164
159,510
Savings
157,332
135,736
129,176
121,148
Time
11,559
12,422
13,761
15,284
Interest bearing deposits
435,169
473,280
441,522
361,628
Total deposits
899,159
911,726
853,630
748,338
Other liabilities
20,203
17,309
19,779
9,880
Shareholders' equity
79,998
78,481
77,294
74,333
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 999,360
$ 1,007,516
$ 950,703
$ 832,551
Shares outstanding
5,609,141
5,587,878
5,581,848
5,570,021
Earnings per share basic
$0.34
$0.40
$0.35
$0.29
Earnings per share diluted
$0.33
$0.40
$0.34
$0.28
Nominal and tangible book value per share
$14.26
$14.04
$13.85
$13.35
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
The Company's fourth quarter 2021 net interest income increased $1.0 million or 15.8% as compared with the quarter ending December 31, 2020. This increase was primarily driven by higher investment income.
The Company's net interest margin decreased by 38 basis points (bps) or 10.7% when compared to the quarter ending December 31, 2020. This decrease was primarily driven by the Company's mix of average earning assets. Lower yielding average earning asset balances have grown at an exceeding rate relative to higher yielding average earning assets. Interest expense associated with the subordinated debt issued by the Company in 2021 also contributed to the net interest margin decrease in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the same quarter in 2020.
In general terms, prepaying and repricing higher yielding loans have been substantially replaced and supplemented with lower yielding investment securities purchased in the current year. The negative impact has been partially offset by higher yields resulting from fee recognition on PPP loan forgiveness, and to a lesser extent, the impact of the higher yielding consumer loans purchased during the second and fourth quarters.
Provision for Loan Losses
Stable credit quality and improving economic conditions resulted in $0 loan loss provision in the quarters ending December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020.
Noninterest Expenses
The Company's fourth quarter 2021 non-interest expenses increased $740 thousand, or 16.0%, to $5.38 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $4.64 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. This increase is primarily due to increased salary and benefit costs related to filling four key leadership positions in the fourth quarter of 2021 and increased FDIC insurance costs associated with deposit growth.
Balance Sheet Summary
The Company's total assets marginally decreased $8.2 million or 0.8% to $999.4 million as compared to $1.007 billion at September 30, 2021.
Total loans outstanding were $564.2 million as of December 31, 2021. This represents a $40.9 million decrease or 6.8% from the December 31, 2020 outstanding balance of $605.2 million. The decrease in loan level reflects PPP loan forgiveness and payoff activity in the purchased residential loan portfolio, offset by an increase in originations of commercial real estate core loans, and the purchase of two consumer loan pools in the second and fourth quarters of 2021 with $36.6 million in outstanding balances at December 31, 2021.
loans outstanding were $25.2 million as of December 31, 2021, and included a deferred fee balance of $765 thousand. At December 31, 2020, PPP loans outstanding were $90.4 million and included a deferred fee balance of $1.7 million.
The investment portfolio increased $227.7 million to $333.9 million from an outstanding balance of $106.2 million as of December 31, 2020. Incoming cashflows from deposit growth and prepaying earning assets were largely deployed in bonds. The majority of the investments were made in mortgage-backed and municipal securities.
Total deposits were $899.2 million as of December 31, 2021. This represents a $150.8 million increase or 20.2% from the December 31, 2020 outstanding balance of $748.3 million. A significant portion of this growth was associated with PPP loan proceeds deposited with the Bank. Growth in noninterest-bearing demand deposit accounts were $77.3 million or 51.2% of the total annual deposit growth. The balance of the deposit growth was distributed among interest-bearing deposit accounts with the exception of time deposits which decreased by $3.7 million to $11.6 million.
Asset Quality
At December 31, 2021, non-performing assets were 0.10% of the Company's total assets, compared with 0.11% at September 30, 2021. At December 31, 2021, the allowance for loan losses was 1.52% of outstanding loans, compared to 1.56% at September 30, 2021. The Bank recorded $310 thousand in charge-offs in the fourth quarter related to the purchased consumer loan portfolio compared to $22 thousand in the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The Bank recorded net recoveries of $12 thousand in each of the first three quarters of 2021 and $58 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2021.
As of December 31, 2021, the Company does not have any outstanding loan deferments or forbearances stemming from COVID-19.
Stock Repurchase Activity
The Company announced a Stock Repurchase Program December 3, 2021 and subsequently repurchased a total of 57,089 shares through January 20, 2022 at a weighted average price of $14.91.
