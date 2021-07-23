1st Constitution Bancorp : Reports Results for the Second Quarter 2021 07/23/2021 | 03:58pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields CONTACT: Robert F. Mangano Stephen J. Gilhooly President & Chief Executive Officer Sr. Vice President & Chief Financial Officer (609) 655-4500 (609) 655-4500 1ST CONSTITUTION BANCORP REPORTS A 39.6% INCREASE IN NET INCOME FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2021 AND DECLARES A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.10 PER SHARE Cranbury NJ - July 23, 2021 -- 1ST Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ: FCCY), the holding company (the "Company") for 1ST Constitution Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $5.2 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.50 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to net income of $3.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.36 for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Net income increased 39.6% and diluted earnings per share increased 38.9% for the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020. On July 11, 2021, the Company and Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: LBAI), the holding company ("Lakeland") for Lakeland Bank, entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger, pursuant to which the Company will merge with and into Lakeland, with Lakeland continuing as the surviving entity (the "Merger"), and the Bank will merge with and into Lakeland Bank. Expenses of $447,000 related to this pending transaction were incurred in the three month period ended June 30, 2021. The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of common stock that will be payable on August 25, 2021 to shareholders of record on August 12, 2021. Adjusted net income increased 49.1% to $5.5 million, for the second quarter of 2021 compared to adjusted net income of $3.7 million for the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted net income per diluted share increased 47.2% to $0.53 for the second quarter of 2021 compared to adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.36 for the second quarter of 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, net income was $10.1 million, or $0.98 per diluted share, compared to net income of $7.1 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Net income increased 41.8% and diluted earnings per share increased 42.0% for the first six months of 2021 compared to the first six months of 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, adjusted net income was $10.4 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income of $7.2 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, adjusted return on average total assets and adjusted return on average shareholders' equity are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the after-tax effect of merger-related expenses. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the Company's GAAP financial results. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the GAAP financial results is attached to this press release. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures of the Company in this press release may be helpful to readers in understanding the Company's financial performance without including the financial impact of the Merger when comparing the Company's financial statements for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020. Robert F. Mangano, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are excited to be partnering with Lakeland, which is such a respected and well-managed institution. This Merger will bring together two outstanding organizations with strong financial performance, similar cultures and deep relationships in New Jersey. We are beginning our integration planning with Lakeland and anticipate consummating the Merger in the fourth quarter of 2021 or early in the first quarter of 2022." Mr. Mangano continued, "Our second quarter results reflect contributions from all of our business operations and the diversification of our lending. Our operating fundamentals, asset quality and capital levels continue to be 1 stable and strong. Adjusted return on average total assets and adjusted return on average shareholders' equity were 1.22% and 11.45%, respectively." SECOND QUARTER 2021 HIGHLIGHTS Net income increased $1.5 million, or 39.6%, to $5.2 million as compared to the second quarter of 2020. Return on average total assets and return on average shareholders' equity were 1.15% and 10.73%, respectively.

Net interest income was $14.4 million and the net interest margin was 3.47% on a tax-equivalent basis.

tax-equivalent basis. A provision for loan losses of $600,000 was recorded and net charge-offs were $719,000.

charge-offs were $719,000. Total loans were $1.2 billion at June 30, 2021 and decreased $59.5 million from March 31, 2021. During the second quarter of 2021, mortgage warehouse lines decreased $25.8 million to $241.8 million at June 30, 2021, reflecting primarily a lower volume of funding than in the first quarter of 2021. Commercial business loans decreased $27.3 million due primarily to the forgiveness and pay-off of the Small Business Administration ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans. Residential real estate loans held in the portfolio decreased $6.6 million due to pay-offs of loans.

pay-off of the Small Business Administration ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans. Residential real estate loans held in the portfolio decreased $6.6 million due to pay-offs of loans. Non-interest income was $3.7 million for the second quarter of 2021, as residential mortgage banking operations and SBA lending generated $2.0 million and $775,000 gain on sales of loans, respectively.

income was $3.7 million for the second quarter of 2021, as residential mortgage banking operations and SBA lending generated $2.0 million and $775,000 gain on sales of loans, respectively. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits increased $20.0 million, savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts increased $56.6 million and certificates of deposit declined $91.8 million during the second quarter of 2021.

demand deposits increased $20.0 million, savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts increased $56.6 million and certificates of deposit declined $91.8 million during the second quarter of 2021. Non-performing assets were $12.1 million, or 0.68% of total assets at June 30, 2021, representing a decrease of $3.3 million from March 31, 2021 and included $48,000 of other real estate owned ("OREO"). Two non-performing hotel loans totaling $2.6 million were paid off and a charge-off of $12,000 was incurred. COVID-19 Impact and Response As the Company conducts its daily operations, the health and safety of our employees and customers remains our primary concern and we continue to maintain the same measures and protective procedures that we implemented in 2020. During the first half of 2021, the Company continued working with customers impacted by the economic disruption. To support our loan and deposit customers and the communities we serve, we continue to provide access to additional credit and forbearance on loan interest and or principal payments for up to 90 days where management has determined that it is warranted. All loans except for two that had previously received deferrals were no longer deferred at June 30, 2021. The two loans consisted of one hotel loan for $3.1 million that was placed on non-accrual in the third quarter of 2020 and one residential mortgage loan for $871,000 that was placed on non-accrual in the first quarter of 2021.

non-accrual in the third quarter of 2020 and one residential mortgage loan for $871,000 that was placed on non-accrual in the first quarter of 2021. As a long-standing SBA preferred lender, we actively participated in the SBA's PPP lending program established under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (the "CARES Act"). In 2020, we funded 467 SBA PPP loans totaling $75.6 million, $70.6 million of which had been forgiven by the SBA through the end of the second quarter of 2021.

long-standing SBA preferred lender, we actively participated in the SBA's PPP lending program established under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (the "CARES Act"). In 2020, we funded 467 SBA PPP loans totaling $75.6 million, $70.6 million of which had been forgiven by the SBA through the end of the second quarter of 2021. The Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Business, Not for Profits and Venues Act ("Economic Aid Act") was enacted in December 2020 in further response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Among other things, the Economic Aid Act provided relief to borrowers to access additional credit through a second round of the SBA's PPP. We actively participated in the second round PPP and funded loans totaling $35.3 million, $4.4 million of which had been forgiven by the SBA through the end of the second quarter of 2021. Allowance for Loan Losses Management reviewed the loan portfolio at June 30, 2021 in connection with the evaluation of the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses. As part of this review, management reviewed substantially all of the $132.1 million 2 of commercial business and commercial real estate loans that had been modified to defer interest and or principal for up to 90 days either in 2020 or 2021. Loans with balances of less than $250,000 were generally excluded from management's review. At June 30, 2021, the allowance for loan losses included $414,000 for loans that were rated Pass-Watch and had received a deferral. This reflects management's previously reported determination that "Pass-Watch" credit rated loans with modifications or deferrals suggest a weaker financial strength of the borrower than "Pass" credit rated loans, thereby warranting additional allowance for loan losses than would ordinarily be reserved for "Pass-Watch" credit rated loans. Within the loan portfolio, hotel and restaurant-food service industries have been adversely impacted by the economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. At June 30, 2021, loans to borrowers in the hotel and restaurant-food service industries were $65.2 million and $61.6 million, respectively. Management reviewed over 92% of the hotel loans and over 96% of the restaurant-food service loans. At June 30, 2021, management continued to maintain the additional allowance for loan losses of 75 basis points, or $372,000, attributable to restaurant-food service loans and 25 basis points, or $155,000, attributable to hotel loans due to the challenging operating environment for these businesses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. All construction loans are closely monitored on a quarterly basis and are reviewed to assess the progress of construction relative to the plan and budget and lease-up or sales of units. Management also reviewed loans to schools that are private educational institutions that are generally sponsored or affiliated with religious organizations. These loans totaled $25.7 million at June 30, 2021, and 96% of these loans were reviewed. As a result of management's review of the loan portfolio at June 30, 2021, a provision for loan losses of $600,000 was recorded for the second quarter of 2021 and the allowance for loan losses was $16.9 million at June 30, 2021. The provision for loan losses reflected primarily the net charge-offs of $719,000 and changes in the size, mix and risk elements of the loan portfolio at June 30, 2021. The allowance for loan losses at June 30, 2021 included $1.5 million of allowance that was attributable to management's qualitative factors related to the COVID-19 pandemic and specific reserves of $3.5 million for impaired loans. Acquisition accounting for the merger with Shore Community Bank ("Shore") in 2019 and the merger with New Jersey Community Bank ("NJCB") in 2018 resulted in the Shore and NJCB loans being recorded at their fair value and no allowance for loan losses as of the effective time of the respective mergers. The unaccreted general credit fair value discounts related to the former Shore and NJCB loans were approximately $1.2 million and $359,000 at June 30, 2021, respectively. In addition, at June 30, 2021, there were $36.0 million of SBA PPP loans which are 100% guaranteed by the SBA and, accordingly, no allowance was provided. Discussion of Financial Results Net income was $5.2 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021 compared to net income of $3.7 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020. For the three months ended June 30, 2021, net interest income increased $592,000 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020 driven primarily by the decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. The provision for loan losses was $600,000 for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $2.1 million for the second quarter of 2020. The higher provision for the second quarter of 2020 included $1.6 million of qualitative factors related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The provision of $600,000 for the second quarter of 2021 reflected the generally improved economic conditions, the decline in the size of the loan portfolio in 2021 and no significant decline in the credit quality of the loan portfolio. Gain on sales of loans for the second quarter of 2021 increased $645,000 compared to the second quarter of 2020 due primarily to the higher volume of SBA loans sold. Non-interest expenses were $10.5 million for the second quarter of 2021, which included $447,000 of merger-related expenses, and increased $694,000 compared to $9.8 million for the second quarter of 2020. Net interest income was $14.4 million for the second quarter of 2021 and increased $592,000 compared to net interest income of $13.8 million for the second quarter of 2020. Total interest income was $15.9 million for the 3 three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $16.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The decrease in total interest income was primarily due to the lower yield on average interest-earning assets and the decline in the average balance of investments and total loans. Average interest-earning assets were $1.7 billion, with a tax-equivalent yield of 3.81%, for the second quarter of 2021 compared to average interest-earning assets of $1.5 billion, with a tax-equivalent yield of 4.39%, for the second quarter of 2020. The tax-equivalent yield on average interest-earning assets for the second quarter of 2021 declined 58 basis points to 3.81%, due primarily to the decline in market interest rates during 2020 to a low level that continued through the second quarter of 2021 and the significant increase in the average balance of federal funds sold/short-term investments with a yield of 0.11%. The Federal Reserve reduced the targeted federal funds rate 150 basis points in March 2020 in response to the economic uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result of the reductions in the targeted federal funds rate, the prime rate declined to 3.25% in March 2020 and was unchanged through the second quarter of 2021. The Bank had approximately $428.4 million of loans with an interest rate tied to the prime rate and approximately $48.6 million of loans with an interest rate tied to either 1- or 3-month LIBOR at June 30, 2021. Unearned fees, net of deferred costs, related to the SBA PPP loans were $1.2 million at June 30, 2021. Interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities was $1.4 million, with an interest cost of 0.52%, for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $1.7 million, with an interest cost of 0.59%, for the first quarter of 2021 and $2.9 million, with an interest cost of 1.04%, for the second quarter of 2020. Interest expense declined $1.5 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020 due primarily to the decline in interest rates paid on deposits as a direct result of the lower interest rate environment. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.50% for the second quarter of 2021, 0.57% for the first quarter of 2021 and 1.04% for the second quarter of 2020. The interest rates paid on deposits generally do not adjust quickly to rapid changes in market interest rates and decline over time in a falling interest rate environment. Management will continue to monitor and adjust the interest rates paid on deposits to reflect the then current interest rate environment and competitive factors. The net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis was 3.47% for the second quarter of 2021 compared to 3.64% for the second quarter of 2020. The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2021 was negatively impacted by the higher average balance of federal funds sold/short-term investments resulting from the $155.5 million increase in total average deposits, the $27.7 million decrease in average investments and the $25.7 million decrease in average total loans from the second quarter of 2020. Interest income for the second quarter of 2021 included $455,000 of fee income related to PPP loans that were forgiven and paid off by the SBA. Excluding the effect of the higher average balance of federal funds sold/short-term investments due to the increase in average deposits, the net interest margin was approximately 3.81% for the second quarter of 2021. The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $600,000 for the second quarter of 2021 compared to a provision for loan losses of $2.1 million for the second quarter of 2020. The provision for loan losses in the second quarter of 2021 reflected the decline in the size of the loan portfolio, net charge-offs and changes in loan ratings, risk elements and mix of the loan portfolio at June 30, 2021. The higher provision for loan losses in the second quarter of 2020 reflected in part a $1.6 million increase in qualitative loss factors related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Management determined that no adjustment to these qualitative factors was appropriate at June 30, 2021. At June 30, 2021, total loans were $1.2 billion and the allowance for loan losses was $16.9 million, or 1.37% of total loans, compared to total loans of $1.4 billion and an allowance for loan losses of $12.1 million, or 0.89% of total loans, at June 30, 2020. The allowance for loan losses, excluding the allocated reserve for mortgage warehouse lines, was $15.8 million, or 1.59% of total loans excluding mortgage warehouse lines at June 30, 2021. In addition, at June 30, 2021, there were $36.0 million of SBA PPP loans which are 100% guaranteed by the SBA and, accordingly, no allowance was provided. Non-interest income was $3.7 million for the second quarter of 2021, representing an increase of $635,000, or 20.5%, compared to $3.1 million for the second quarter of 2020. The increase in non-interest income was driven primarily by a $645,000 increase in gain on sales of loans. In the second quarter of 2021, $6.3 million of SBA loans were sold and gains of $775,000 were recorded compared to no SBA loans originated or sold and no gains recorded in the second quarter of 2020. In the second quarter of 2021, residential mortgage banking operations originated $60.3 million of residential mortgages, sold $70.1 million of residential mortgages and recorded a $2.0 million gain on sales of loans compared to $76.0 million of residential mortgages originated, $76.6 million of residential mortgage loans sold and a $2.1 million gain on sales of loans recorded in the second quarter of 2020. Income from bank-owned life insurance decreased $96,000 for the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second 4 quarter of 2020, which included $75,000 of income from a death benefit. Other income increased $119,000 in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020 due primarily to fees collected on expired loan commitments and higher interchange fees. Non-interest expenses were $10.5 million for the second quarter of 2021 and increased approximately $694,000, or 7.1%, compared to $9.8 million for the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted non-interest expenses, which excludes the $447,000 of merger-related expenses incurred in the second quarter of 2021 in connection with the pending Merger, increased $247,000, or 2.5%, as compared to the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted non-interest expenses is a non-GAAP measure that excludes merger-related expenses and should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the Company's GAAP financial results. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the GAAP financial results is attached to this press release. Salaries and employee benefits expense increased $458,000 or 7.6%, for the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020 due primarily to a $118,000 increase in mortgage commissions, $71,000 in temporary staffing costs and $265,000 in lower deferred loan origination expenses. FDIC insurance expense decreased $70,000 due to a decrease in the FDIC assessment rate in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the assessment rate in the second quarter of 2020. Other operating expenses decreased $121,000, or 6.3%, for the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020, resulting primarily from net decreases in various components of other operating expenses. Income tax expense was $1.9 million for the second quarter of 2021, resulting in an effective tax rate of 26.9%, compared to income tax expense of $1.3 million, which resulted in an effective tax rate of 26.0% for the second quarter of 2020. The increase in income tax expense was due primarily to a $2.1 million increase in pre-tax income in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020. The higher effective tax rate in the second quarter of 2021 reflected primarily the higher New Jersey statutory tax rate in effect compared to the statutory tax rate in effect in the second quarter of 2020. Total assets were $1.79 billion at June 30, 2021, relatively unchanged from December 31, 2020. Total cash and cash equivalents increased $193.7 million and total investment securities increased $11.1 million from December 31, 2020 to June 30, 2021, which amounts were offset by decreases of $198.3 million in total portfolio loans and $23.8 million in loans held for sale. Total portfolio loans at June 30, 2021 were $1.24 billion, compared to $1.43 billion at December 31, 2020. The $198.3 million decrease in portfolio loans was due primarily to a decrease of $146.5 million in mortgage warehouse lines as a result of lower funding volume in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of $28.7 million in commercial business loans as a result of the forgiveness and pay-offs of SBA PPP loans, and a decrease of $19.8 million in residential real estate loans due to pay-offs, which was partially offset by a $2.0 million increase in construction loans. Loans held for sale decreased $23.8 million due to loan sales in excess of originations and the lower level of residential mortgage originations. Total investment securities were $228.9 million at June 30, 2021, representing an increase of $11.1 million from $217.7 million at December 31, 2020. Investment securities available for sale increased $5.7 million and investment securities held to maturity increased $5.4 million at June 30, 2021 from December 31, 2020. Total deposits were $1.55 billion at June 30, 2021, representing a decrease of $16.8 million from December 31, 2020. There was a significant change in the composition of total deposits as non-interest-bearing demand deposits increased $64.1 million due in part to the funding of the second round SBA PPP loans, while interest-bearing deposits decreased $80.8 million from December 31, 2020 to June 30, 2021. Of the total decrease in interest- bearing deposits, certificates of deposit decreased $187.0 million due primarily to the maturity of approximately $147.2 million of short-term internet listing service certificates of deposit. Due to the low interest rate environment, customers generally chose to deposit funds to non-maturity deposit accounts such as NOW and savings accounts, which resulted in a $78.5 million increase in savings deposits and a $27.7 million increase in interest-bearing demand deposits. There were no short-term borrowings at June 30, 2021 compared to $9.8 million in short-term borrowings at December 31, 2020. Regulatory capital ratios for the Company and the Bank continue to reflect a strong capital position. Under applicable regulatory capital standards, the Company's estimated common equity Tier 1 to risk-based assets ("CET1"), total risk-based capital, Tier 1 capital, and leverage ratios were 11.48%, 14.01%, 12.78% and 9.97%, respectively, at June 30, 2021. The Bank's estimated CET1, total risk-based capital, Tier 1 capital and leverage ratios were 12.78%, 14.01%, 12.78% and 9.96%, respectively, at June 30, 2021. The Company and the Bank are considered "well capitalized" under these capital standards. 5 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer 1st Constitution Bancorp published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 19:57:03 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about 1ST CONSTITUTION BANCORP 03:58p 1ST CONSTITUTION BANCORP : Reports Results for the Second Quarter 2021 PU 02:18p 1ST CONSTITUTION BANCORP : REPORTS A 39.6% INCREASE IN NET INCOME FOR THE SECOND.. PU 02:16p 1ST CONSTITUTION BANCORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other .. AQ 09:21a 1ST CONSTITUTION BANCORP : Q2 Earnings Snapshot AQ 09:16a 1ST Constitution Bancorp Reports a 39.6% Increase in Net Income for the Secon.. GL 06:11a NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -2- DJ 07/14 1ST CONSTITUTION INVESTOR ALERT BY T : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequ.. BU 07/12 SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Lifting Broader Monday Markets to Fresh Records MT 07/12 SHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Investigates 1st Constitution Bancorp PR 07/12 SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Extending Monday Gains MT