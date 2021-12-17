Log in
    FCCY   US31986N1028

1ST CONSTITUTION BANCORP

(FCCY)
1st Constitution Bancorp : Toy Drive in Perth Amboy

12/17/2021
The Perth Amboy branch partnered with the Puerto Rican Association for Human Development with their Holiday Toy Drive. We asked for your help, and you delivered! Thanks to the generosity of our customers, 1st Constitution Bank and employees, we were able to collect and deliver over 50 toys for those girls and boys in needed for the holidays.

1st Constitution Bancorp published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 18:48:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 75,3 M - -
Net income 2021 20,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,6x
Yield 2021 1,56%
Capitalization 260 M 260 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,46x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,54x
Nbr of Employees 215
Free-Float 86,6%
Managers and Directors
Robert F. Mangano President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen J. Gilhooly Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Charles S. Crow Chairman
William M. Rue Secretary & Independent Director
James G. Aaron Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
1ST CONSTITUTION BANCORP55.01%260
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-7.04%157 785
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.28.31%75 004
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK7.46%62 514
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED20.84%55 450
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-8.38%53 998