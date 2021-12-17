1st Constitution Bancorp : Toy Drive in Perth Amboy

The Perth Amboy branch partnered with the Puerto Rican Association for Human Development with their Holiday Toy Drive. We asked for your help, and you delivered! Thanks to the generosity of our customers, 1st Constitution Bank and employees, we were able to collect and deliver over 50 toys for those girls and boys in needed for the holidays.
