Perth Amboy Food Tour

The Perth Amboy Business Improvement District presented on 10/16 Perth Amboy Eats Food Tour which consisted of taking a trolley through-out the city, making stops at different restaurants to enjoy food from different backgrounds such as Dominican, Puerto Rican, Mexican and Greek cuisine.
All the proceeds support a local veteran initiative. 1st Constitution Bank donated blue tote bags for all the participants.
