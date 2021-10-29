Log in
    FCCY   US31986N1028

1ST CONSTITUTION BANCORP

(FCCY)
Perth Amboy Food Tour

10/29/2021 | 02:02pm EDT
The Perth Amboy Business Improvement District presented on 10/16 Perth Amboy Eats Food Tour which consisted of taking a trolley through-out the city, making stops at different restaurants to enjoy food from different backgrounds such as Dominican, Puerto Rican, Mexican and Greek cuisine.

All the proceeds support a local veteran initiative. 1st Constitution Bank donated blue tote bags for all the participants.

Disclaimer

1st Constitution Bancorp published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 18:01:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
