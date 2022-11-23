Advanced search
    SRCE   US3369011032

1ST SOURCE CORPORATION

(SRCE)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:58 2022-11-23 pm EST
56.92 USD   -0.56%
01:42p1st Source Announces Two Promotions with an Eye on the Future
BU
11/151st Source Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10/311ST SOURCE CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

1st Source Announces Two Promotions with an Eye on the Future

11/23/2022 | 01:42pm EST
1st Source Corporation and 1st Source Bank are pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has recently made two promotions with an eye on its future.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221123005341/en/

Chris Murphy (Photo: Business Wire)

Chris Murphy (Photo: Business Wire)

Effective December 1, 2022, Andrea G. Short, President of 1st Source Bank will also become its CEO. Christopher J. Murphy III will remain Chairman, President and CEO of 1st Source Corporation and Chairman of 1st Source Bank. In her new role, Ms. Short will have Personal Banking, Business Banking, Specialty Finance, Wealth Advisory Services, Credit, and the Operations functions of the Bank reporting up through her. She remains an Executive Vice President of 1st Source Corporation.

Ms. Short is a CPA and joined 1st Source’s Tax Department in 1998 and in 2001 was promoted to Assistant Vice President and Tax Director. She successfully moved up the ranks as Senior Vice President and Controller, then Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and finally as President of the Bank and Executive Vice President of the Corporation. She is a graduate of Alma College with a B.A. in Business with an Accounting focus. She is also a graduate of the University of Chicago’s Booth School Chicago Management Institute and recently was graduated from The Harvard Business School’s Advanced Management Program.

Kevin C. Murphy has been named Chief Digital Officer and been promoted to Executive Vice President of the Bank and 1st Source Corporation. Other than interning with 1st Source as a CSR during his high school and college years, Mr. Murphy officially joined the Bank in 2006. His career has taken him through many different areas and management roles in the Bank: IT Web Development, Branch Systems, Treasury Products and Customer Support, Electronic Banking, Central Region President, Chief Information Officer and most recently as Group Head of IT, Marketing, and Digital Strategy. He was graduated from Wittenberg University with a B.A. in Political Science, DeVry University (Cum Laude) with a B.S. in Information Technology, and from the University of Notre Dame (Magna Cum Laude) with an MBA.

These promotions will take effect December 1, 2022 and recognize present day responsibilities, bring focus to the company’s most important challenges, continue a tradition of promoting from within, and prepare the company and bank for continued leadership development across the organization as it looks forward to years of future growth.

1st Source Corporation, parent company of 1st Source Bank, has assets of $8.1 billion and is the largest locally controlled financial institution headquartered in the northern Indiana-southwestern Michigan area. The Corporation includes 79 banking centers, 19 1st Source Bank Specialty Finance Group locations nationwide, nine Trust and Wealth Advisory Services locations and 10 1st Source Insurance offices. For more than 155 years, 1st Source has been committed to our mission of helping our clients achieve security, build wealth and realize their dreams. For more information, visit https://www.1stsource.com/.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 354 M - -
Net income 2022 121 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,7x
Yield 2022 2,21%
Capitalization 1 411 M 1 411 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,99x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,75x
Nbr of Employees 1 130
Free-Float 80,1%
Chart 1ST SOURCE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
1st Source Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 1ST SOURCE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 57,24 $
Average target price 56,00 $
Spread / Average Target -2,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher J. Murphy Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brett A. Bauer CFO, Treasurer, Chief Accounting Officer & SVP
John Bedient Chief Operating Officer
John B. Griffith Secretary, Chief Administration & Risk Officer
Mark D. Schwabero Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
1ST SOURCE CORPORATION15.40%1 411
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-8.21%135 327
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK21.92%70 034
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-9.61%48 853
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-6.14%48 079
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-13.29%48 042