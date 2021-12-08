Log in
    SRCE   US3369011032

1ST SOURCE CORPORATION

(SRCE)
1st Source : Bank Listed Among Best Employers for Veterans

12/08/2021 | 11:32am EST
1st Source Bank earned a top-50 ranking (42) in Forbes' 2021 listing of America's 200 Best Employers for Veterans. As one of only two companies in Indiana to earn this accolade in 2021, it marks the second time that 1st Source Bank has been recognized for this achievement.

"We are honored to receive this recognition," expressed Dan Lifferth, SVP, Human Resources Group Head. "Our purpose at 1st Source is to serve our clients and communities where we live and do business in personal ways. Servant leadership is at the core of who we are as an organization. Those who have served in the United States military don't just understand servant leadership, they lived it every day. We are grateful to be a place where veterans feel supported as they engage in the next phase of their professional life. We would like to take this opportunity to share our deepest gratitude for their selfless service to our great country."

Forbes enlisted Statista to survey more than 5,000 American veterans who work part or full-time for companies with at least 1,000 employees. Participants were asked to evaluate their employers' working conditions and approach to diversity and inclusion, as well as whether their work environment is veteran-friendly. The 200 companies receiving the highest total scores made the final list.

Disclaimer

1st Source Corporation published this content on 08 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2021 16:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
