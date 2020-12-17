Log in
1st Source Corporation

1ST SOURCE CORPORATION

(SRCE)
  Report
News 
All News

1st Source : Bank Named Among Americas Best Employers for Veterans

12/17/2020 | 04:49pm EST
Forbes recently announced the results of a survey conducted in partnership with market research firm Statista, which recognized 1st Source Bank as one of the top employers for veterans in the country. More than 5,000 U.S. veterans who have served in the armed forces, including the active military, National Guard and reserves were surveyed, with the 150 top ranking companies being included in the list, and 1st Source Bank ranked twelfth overall.

'Recognition of this kind is always a welcome affirmation of the efforts we make to attract exceptional talent to our team,' says Dan Lifferth, SVP, Human Resources Group Head. 'Veterans bring a wealth of ability, skill and unique perspectives to any role, and to know those we employ feel we have created a welcoming and engaging environment for them to succeed is tremendous. We are always grateful when they choose to continue their career as a member of the 1st Source family, and we take this moment to share our deepest gratitude for their selfless service to our great country.'

Not only has 1st Source Bank ranked twelfth in the nation, but it is also the only company headquartered in Indiana to make the list of 150 employers.

According to the Forbes article on the rankings, respondents were asked to evaluate their employers' working conditions and approach to diversity and inclusion, as well as whether their work environment is veteran-friendly. Opportunities for development, company image and salary were also among the factors weighed in the survey. Only companies with 1,000 employees or more were considered.

Disclaimer

1st Source Corporation published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 21:48:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
© Publicnow 2020