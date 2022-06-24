Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. 1st Source Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SRCE   US3369011032

1ST SOURCE CORPORATION

(SRCE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:43 2022-06-24 am EDT
45.18 USD   +1.02%
1st Source Bank Named as One of Indiana's “Best In State Banks” by Forbes

06/24/2022 | 09:25am EDT
Forbes recently announced the results of a survey conducted in partnership with market research firm Statista, which recognized 1st Source Bank as one of the “Best In State Banks” in Indiana. 26,000 Americans across all 50 states were asked to provide an overall satisfaction score for every bank where they hold a checking account, and they were also asked if they would recommend that bank to friends and family. Only 2.7% of all banks nationwide made the list, and 1st Source ranked #3 in Indiana.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220624005264/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

“We are incredibly grateful to our clients for their continued trust and advocacy,” says Andrea Short, President of 1st Source Bank. “There are so many banking options, and we strive every day to show our clients they have made the right choice for their financial futures by entrusting us to be their partner in that journey. Being named one of the best banks in Indiana by those clients lets us know that hard work is paying off, and that we are living our mission of helping people achieve security, build wealth and realize their dreams in all that we do.”

According to the Forbes article on the rankings, participants were also asked “questions focused in six separate facets of the relationship: trust, terms & conditions (including reasonable and transparent fees), branch services, digital services, customer service, and financial advice.” Financial institutions with branches in more than 14 states were excluded from the survey, barring many big national banks from consideration.

1st Source Corporation, parent company of 1st Source Bank, has assets of $8.0 billion and is the largest locally controlled financial institution headquartered in the northern Indiana-southwestern Michigan area. The Corporation includes 79 banking centers, 18 1st Source Bank Specialty Finance Group locations nationwide, nine Trust and Wealth Advisory Services locations and 10 1st Source Insurance offices. For more than 155 years, 1st Source has been committed to our mission of helping our clients achieve security, build wealth and realize their dreams. For more information, visit https://www.1stsource.com/.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 342 M - -
Net income 2022 107 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,4x
Yield 2022 2,84%
Capitalization 1 106 M 1 106 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,23x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,10x
Nbr of Employees 1 130
Free-Float 55,3%
Chart 1ST SOURCE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
1st Source Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 1ST SOURCE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 44,72 $
Average target price 52,33 $
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher J. Murphy Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brett A. Bauer CFO, Treasurer, Chief Accounting Officer & SVP
John Bedient Chief Operating Officer
John B. Griffith Secretary, Chief Administration & Risk Officer
Mark D. Schwabero Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
1ST SOURCE CORPORATION-8.31%1 125
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.58%155 291
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.8.41%70 965
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK3.08%62 501
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.1.37%59 862
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-2.13%50 134