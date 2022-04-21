1st Source : QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS - Form 8-K 04/21/2022 | 07:55am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS •Net income was $27.39 million for the quarter, down $715,000 or 2.54% from the first quarter of 2021. Diluted net income per common share was $1.10, equal to the prior year's first quarter of $1.10. •Cash dividend of $0.31 per common share was approved, up 3.33% from the $0.30 per common share declared a year ago. •Small Business Administration (SBA) forgiveness and customer pay downs of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans amounted to approximately $36.61 million during the quarter which contributed to the recognition of $1.47 million in PPP-related loan fees in the quarter down from $132.91 million in forgiveness and $3.98 million in fees in the first quarter of 2021. •Average loans and leases net PPP loans grew $68.82 million, up 1.32% from December 31, 2021 and $185.66 million, up 3.65% from March 31, 2021. •Mortgage banking income was $1.38 million, down $2.52 million, or 64.70% from the first quarter a year ago. Demand for mortgages declined as refinancing slowed and inventory of homes for sale remains low. South Bend, IN - 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ: SRCE), parent company of 1st Source Bank, today reported quarterly net income of $27.39 million for the first quarter of 2022, down 2.54% from the $28.11 million reported in the first quarter a year ago. Diluted net income per common share for the first quarter of 2022 and 2021 was $1.10. At its April 2022 meeting, the Board of Directors approved a cash dividend of $0.31 per common share, up 3.33% from the $0.30 per common share declared a year ago. The cash dividend is payable to shareholders of record on May 3, 2022 and will be paid on May 13, 2022. Christopher J. Murphy III, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased with our financial performance during the quarter. Average loans grew $185.66 million or 3.65% net of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans from the first quarter last year. We continue to help clients finalize the forgiveness process with the SBA and plan to work through the remaining balances in the second quarter. The expected reduction in PPP loan fees and mortgage income had the largest impact on our net income results. After adjusting for the impact of PPP loans, our first quarter 2022 net interest margin increased 17 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2021 while maintaining stable loan and lease quality. We are hopeful that the Federal Reserve can successfully decelerate runaway inflation through prudent monetary policy as we move further into 2022 and beyond. - 1 -

"We were thrilled to learn during the first quarter that Forbes had named 1st Source among 'America's Best Midsize Employers' for the second consecutive year. The list consists of 500 companies with 1,000 employees or more. This ranking was compiled via a survey in partnership with Statista. Sixty thousand participants were asked to rate, on a scale of zero to 10, their willingness to recommend their employer to others. Respondents were also asked to rate their companies on factors such as working conditions, development opportunities and compensation. It's long been our goal to provide a values-based workplace and culture that uplifts and encourages every team member. We hope that our colleagues are proud to be part of that culture, and the achievement of being named among the top midsize employers in the country once again lets us know our efforts are making a difference. "Clearly, the past two years have proven to be difficult as we all faced, and continue to face, the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. We've worked hard to keep our 1st Source family healthy while providing our clients with the exceptional quality service they expected from us. We were recently able to relax our masking and gathering protocols following the CDC's recent guideline changes and the overall high inoculation rate among our team, and our colleagues have enjoyed interacting with each other, our clients and our communities more freely as of late. As always, we will continue to monitor the information available to us and make decisions with the best interests of all those we interact with in mind, but it has been nice to get back to a sense of normalcy in how we conduct business," Mr. Murphy concluded. FIRST QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS Loans First quarter average loans and leases of $5.32 billion increased $185.66 million, up 3.65% net of PPP loans from the year ago quarter and increased $68.82 million, up 1.32% net of PPP loans from the previous quarter. PPP forgiveness and customer payments totaled $36.61 million in the first quarter of 2022. PPP loans of $37.94 million remained outstanding which is net of $1.24 million in unearned fees as of March 31, 2022. The aircraft, auto and light truck and construction equipment portfolios all grew in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021 and the previous quarter. Deposits Average deposits of $6.62 billion grew $636.40 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, up 10.64% from the year ago quarter and decreased $83.71 million, down 1.25% from the previous quarter. Deposit growth over the last year came from all areas - business, consumer and public fund deposits while brokered deposits have declined over the year. Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin First quarter 2022 tax-equivalent net interest income of $59.73 million increased $2.19 million, or 3.81% from the first quarter a year ago and decreased $0.45 million, or 0.75% from the fourth quarter of 2021. We recognized $1.47 million in PPP loan fees during the first quarter of 2022 compared to $3.98 million in the first quarter of 2021. - 2 -

First quarter 2022 net interest margin was 3.17%, a decrease of 18 basis points from the 3.35% for the same period in 2021 and an increase of eight basis points from the previous quarter. On a fully tax-equivalent basis, first quarter 2022 net interest margin was 3.18%, a decrease of 17 basis points from the 3.35% for the same period in 2021 and was higher by nine basis points compared to the previous quarter. Fees for PPP loans had a positive impact on the net interest margin of six basis points for the current quarter compared to a positive impact of 10 basis points in the same period a year ago. Additionally, lower interest expense on mandatorily redeemable securities due to book value adjustments had a positive six basis point impact on the net interest margin during the first quarter of 2022. During the prior quarter, PPP loans had a positive impact on the net interest margin of 16 basis points, and we recognized $3.58 million in PPP loan fees during that quarter. Although the margin continues to experience pressure from the low interest rate environment, the Federal Reserve's 25 basis point interest rate increase during the quarter and its signaling of additional rate increases throughout the remainder of 2022 could contribute to some relief. Noninterest Income First quarter 2022 noninterest income of $23.15 million decreased $2.72 million, or 10.53% from the first quarter a year ago and decreased $0.68 million, or 2.87% from the fourth quarter of 2021. Noninterest income was lower compared to the first quarter a year ago mainly from reduced mortgage banking income resulting from a lower balance of loans originated and sold in the secondary market as well as a lower margin recognized on those loans. Equipment rental income continued to shrink as demand for leases declined. This was offset by higher trust and wealth advisory fees and a rise in service charges on deposit accounts. The decrease in noninterest income from the prior quarter was mainly due to decreased mortgage banking income as described above, reduced debit card income and lower equipment rental income offset by increased insurance commissions due to seasonal contingent commissions received and higher partnership investment gains. Noninterest Expense First quarter 2022 noninterest expense of $45.34 million increased $1.20 million, or 2.71% from the first quarter a year ago and decreased $3.41 million, or 7.00% from the prior quarter. The increase in noninterest expense from the first quarter a year ago was mainly the result of a higher loan loss provision for unfunded loan commitments, higher business development costs tied to fewer COVID-19 restrictions and increased data processing charges offset by decreased leased equipment depreciation as the average equipment rental portfolio continues to decline. The decrease in noninterest expense from the prior quarter was primarily the result of lower salaries and wages due to a one-time special COVID-19 vaccination reward in the prior quarter, reduced commission compensation, and decreased legal and professional consulting fees offset by an increased loan loss provision for unfunded loan commitments, higher snow removal costs due to seasonal weather conditions and increased data processing. - 3 -

Credit The allowance for loan and lease losses as of March 31, 2022 was 2.41% of total loans and leases compared to 2.38% at December 31, 2021 and 2.53% at March 31, 2021. The allowance calculation includes PPP loans which are guaranteed by the SBA. Excluding these loans from the calculation results in an allowance of 2.43% at March 31, 2022, compared to 2.42% at December 31, 2021 and 2.74% at March 31, 2021. Net recoveries of $0.23 million were recorded for the first quarter of 2022 compared with net charge-offs of $3.50 million in the same quarter a year ago and $5.15 million of net charge-offs in the prior quarter. The majority of recoveries during the quarter were related to the aircraft portfolio. The provision for credit losses was $2.23 million for the first quarter of 2022, a decrease of $0.17 million compared with the same period in 2021 and an increase of $3.35 million from the previous quarter. The ratio of nonperforming assets to loans and leases was 0.66% as of March 31, 2022, compared to 0.77% on December 31, 2021 and 1.12% on March 31, 2021. Excluding PPP loans, the ratio of non-performing assets to loans and leases was 0.67% at March 31, 2022, 0.78% at December 31, 2021 and 1.22% at March 31, 2021. While nonperforming assets showed improvement during the quarter, the allowance for loan and lease losses increased at March 31, 2022 due to economic uncertainty stemming from the war in Ukraine, inflationary pressures and prolonged supply chain disruptions. Capital As of March 31, 2022, the common equity-to-assets ratio was 10.79%, compared to 11.32% at December 31, 2021 and 11.87% a year ago. The tangible common equity-to-tangible assets ratio was 9.85% at March 31, 2022 compared to 10.39% at December 31, 2021 and 10.87% a year earlier. The Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, calculated under banking regulatory guidelines, was 13.88% at March 31, 2022 compared to 13.72% at December 31, 2021 and 13.43% a year ago. During the first quarter of 2022, 45,419 shares were repurchased for treasury reducing common shareholders' equity by $2.18 million. Book value per share declined to $34.97 primarily due to non-credit-related, negative market value adjustments to our investment securities available-for-sale portfolio during the quarter. Market value adjustments were the result of changes in interest rates, market spreads and market conditions subsequent to purchase. ABOUT 1ST SOURCE CORPORATION 1st Source common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under "SRCE" and appears in the National Market System tables in many daily newspapers under the code name "1st Src." Since 1863, 1st Source has been committed to the success of its clients, individuals, businesses and the communities it serves. For more information, visit www.1stsource.com. - 4 -

1st Source serves the northern half of Indiana and southwest Michigan and is the largest locally controlled financial institution headquartered in the area. While delivering a comprehensive range of consumer and commercial banking services through its community bank offices, 1st Source has distinguished itself with highly personalized services. 1st Source Bank also competes for business nationally by offering specialized financing services for new and used private and cargo aircraft, automobiles for leasing and rental agencies, medium and heavy-duty trucks, and construction equipment. The Corporation includes 79 banking centers, 18 1st Source Bank Specialty Finance Group locations nationwide, nine Wealth Advisory Services locations and 10 1st Source Insurance offices. FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS Except for historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this document express "forward-looking statements." Generally, the words "believe," "contemplate," "seek," "plan," "possible," "assume," "hope," "expect," "intend," "targeted," "continue," "remain," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "will," "should," "indicate," "would," "may" and similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements. Those statements, including statements, projections, estimates or assumptions concerning future events or performance, and other statements that are other than statements of historical fact, are subject to material risks and uncertainties. 1st Source cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. 1st Source may make other written or oral forward-looking statements from time to time. Readers are advised that various important factors could cause 1st Source's actual results or circumstances for future periods to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among others, include changes in laws, regulations or accounting principles generally accepted in the United States; 1st Source's competitive position within its markets served; increasing consolidation within the banking industry; unforeseen changes in interest rates; unforeseen downturns in the local, regional or national economies or in the industries in which 1st Source has credit concentrations; and other risks discussed in 1st Source's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, which filings are available from the SEC. 1st Source undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES The accounting and reporting policies of 1st Source conform to generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") in the United States and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, certain non-GAAP performance measures are used by management to evaluate and measure the Company's performance. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors to evaluate a financial institution, they have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analyses of results as reported under GAAP. These include taxable-equivalent net interest income (including its individual components), net interest margin (including its individual components), the efficiency ratio, tangible common equity-to-tangible assets ratio and tangible book value per common share. Management believes that these measures provide users of the Company's financial information a more meaningful view of the performance of the interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities and of the Company's operating efficiency. Other financial holding companies may define or calculate these measures differently. - 5 -

Management reviews yields on certain asset categories and the net interest margin of the Company and its banking subsidiaries on a fully taxable-equivalent ("FTE") basis. In this non-GAAP presentation, net interest income is adjusted to reflect tax-exempt interest income on an equivalent before-tax basis. This measure ensures comparability of net interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources. Net interest income on a FTE basis is also used in the calculation of the Company's efficiency ratio. The efficiency ratio, which is calculated by dividing non-interest expense by total taxable-equivalent net revenue (less securities gains or losses and lease depreciation), measures how much it costs to produce one dollar of revenue. Securities gains or losses and lease depreciation are excluded from this calculation to better match revenue from daily operations to operational expenses. Management considers the tangible common equity-to-tangible assets ratio and tangible book value per common share as useful measurements of the Company's equity. See the table marked "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company with their most closely related GAAP measures. # # # (charts attached) - 6 -

1st SOURCE CORPORATION 1st QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited - Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 AVERAGE BALANCES Assets $ 8,008,738 $ 8,111,055 $ 7,350,413 Earning assets 7,620,248 7,715,838 6,960,551 Investments 1,887,055 1,715,227 1,230,977 Loans and leases 5,324,344 5,311,964 5,499,009 Deposits 6,616,869 6,700,575 5,980,471 Interest bearing liabilities 4,913,453 4,959,322 4,577,664 Common shareholders' equity 910,793 918,950 894,553 Total equity 964,156 966,063 938,451 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Net interest income $ 59,618 $ 60,067 $ 57,412 Net interest income - FTE(1) 59,726 60,176 57,533 Provision (recovery of provision) for credit losses 2,233 (1,117) 2,398 Noninterest income 23,145 23,828 25,869 Noninterest expense 45,336 48,746 44,140 Net income 27,401 27,735 28,106 Net income available to common shareholders 27,390 27,723 28,105 PER SHARE DATA Basic net income per common share $ 1.10 $ 1.11 $ 1.10 Diluted net income per common share 1.10 1.11 1.10 Common cash dividends declared 0.31 0.31 0.29 Book value per common share(2) 34.97 37.04 35.27 Tangible book value per common share(1) 31.57 33.64 31.95 Market value - High 52.70 51.20 50.38 Market value - Low 45.78 45.91 38.73 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 24,743,790 24,775,288 25,320,930 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 24,743,790 24,775,288 25,320,930 KEY RATIOS Return on average assets 1.39 % 1.36 % 1.55 % Return on average common shareholders' equity 12.20 11.97 12.74 Average common shareholders' equity to average assets 11.37 11.33 12.17 End of period tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) 9.85 10.39 10.87 Risk-based capital - Common Equity Tier 1(3) 13.88 13.72 13.43 Risk-based capital - Tier 1(3) 15.67 15.50 15.12 Risk-based capital - Total(3) 16.93 16.76 16.39 Net interest margin 3.17 3.09 3.35 Net interest margin - FTE(1) 3.18 3.09 3.35 Efficiency ratio: expense to revenue 54.78 58.10 53.00 Efficiency ratio: expense to revenue - adjusted(1) 53.29 56.60 50.99 Net charge offs to average loans and leases (0.02) 0.38 0.26 Loan and lease loss allowance to loans and leases 2.41 2.38 2.53 Nonperforming assets to loans and leases 0.66 0.77 1.12 March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 END OF PERIOD BALANCES Assets $ 8,012,463 $ 8,096,289 $ 7,964,092 $ 7,718,694 $ 7,511,931 Loans and leases 5,394,003 5,346,214 5,358,797 5,483,045 5,523,085 Deposits 6,673,092 6,679,065 6,522,505 6,345,410 6,131,341 Allowance for loan and lease losses 129,959 127,492 133,755 136,361 139,550 Goodwill and intangible assets 83,921 83,926 83,931 83,937 83,942 Common shareholders' equity 864,850 916,255 911,333 901,226 891,295 Total equity 919,470 969,464 956,397 945,457 935,759 ASSET QUALITY Loans and leases past due 90 days or more $ 274 $ 249 $ 96 $ 44 $ 66 Nonaccrual loans and leases 35,435 38,706 43,166 55,864 58,513 Other real estate - - - - 369 Repossessions 73 861 690 1,213 2,214 Equipment owned under operating leases 343 1,518 1,598 1,728 1,647 Total nonperforming assets $ 36,125 $ 41,334 $ 45,550 $ 58,849 $ 62,809 (1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information on this performance measure/ratio. (2) Calculated as common shareholders' equity divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period. (3) Calculated under banking regulatory guidelines. - 7 -

1st SOURCE CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Unaudited - Dollars in thousands) March 31, December 31, September 30, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 2021 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 69,195 $ 54,420 $ 77,740 $ 69,683 Federal funds sold and interest bearing deposits with other banks 347,697 470,767 559,542 266,271 Investment securities available-for-sale 1,857,431 1,863,041 1,583,240 1,291,340 Other investments 25,538 27,189 27,189 27,429 Mortgages held for sale 4,757 13,284 34,594 9,351 Loans and leases, net of unearned discount: Commercial and agricultural 869,093 918,712 1,005,849 1,238,708 Solar 337,485 348,302 303,995 296,124 Auto and light truck 629,780 603,775 605,258 552,676 Medium and heavy duty truck 255,277 259,740 248,604 268,636 Aircraft 957,040 898,401 900,077 873,770 Construction equipment 775,972 754,273 729,412 705,744 Commercial real estate 920,807 929,341 939,131 975,383 Residential real estate and home equity 510,537 500,590 492,893 486,156 Consumer 138,012 133,080 133,578 125,888 Total loans and leases 5,394,003 5,346,214 5,358,797 5,523,085 Allowance for loan and lease losses (129,959) (127,492) (133,755) (139,550) Net loans and leases 5,264,044 5,218,722 5,225,042 5,383,535 Equipment owned under operating leases, net 41,792 48,433 51,478 61,395 Net premises and equipment 45,960 47,038 46,748 48,288 Goodwill and intangible assets 83,921 83,926 83,931 83,942 Accrued income and other assets 272,128 269,469 274,588 270,697 Total assets $ 8,012,463 $ 8,096,289 $ 7,964,092 $ 7,511,931 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 2,061,111 $ 2,052,981 $ 2,012,389 $ 1,833,116 Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing demand 2,430,979 2,455,580 2,358,512 2,068,382 Savings 1,328,981 1,286,367 1,214,088 1,148,823 Time 852,021 884,137 937,516 1,081,020 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,611,981 4,626,084 4,510,116 4,298,225 Total deposits 6,673,092 6,679,065 6,522,505 6,131,341 Short-term borrowings: Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 193,798 194,727 210,275 173,302 Other short-term borrowings 5,360 5,300 5,390 7,299 Total short-term borrowings 199,158 200,027 215,665 180,601 Long-term debt and mandatorily redeemable securities 69,563 71,251 81,301 81,722 Subordinated notes 58,764 58,764 58,764 58,764 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 92,416 117,718 129,460 123,744 Total liabilities 7,092,993 7,126,825 7,007,695 6,576,172 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock; no par value Authorized 10,000,000 shares; none issued or outstanding - - - - Common stock; no par value Authorized 40,000,000 shares; issued 28,205,674 shares at March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and March 31, 2021, respectively 436,538 436,538 436,538 436,538 Retained earnings 624,503 603,787 583,631 535,737 Cost of common stock in treasury (3,473,139, 3,466,162, 3,408,141, and 2,936,987 shares at March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and March 31, 2021, respectively) (115,654) (114,209) (111,253) (88,223) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (80,537) (9,861) 2,417 7,243 Total shareholders' equity 864,850 916,255 911,333 891,295 Noncontrolling interests 54,620 53,209 45,064 44,464 Total equity 919,470 969,464 956,397 935,759 Total liabilities and equity $ 8,012,463 $ 8,096,289 $ 7,964,092 $ 7,511,931 - 8 -

1st SOURCE CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited - Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 Interest income: Loans and leases $ 55,208 $ 58,327 $ 57,864 Investment securities, taxable 6,344 5,091 3,988 Investment securities, tax-exempt 134 133 174 Other 363 430 266 Total interest income 62,049 63,981 62,292 Interest expense: Deposits 2,376 2,624 3,526 Short-term borrowings 24 25 36 Subordinated notes 823 819 818 Long-term debt and mandatorily redeemable securities (792) 446 500 Total interest expense 2,431 3,914 4,880 Net interest income 59,618 60,067 57,412 Provision (recovery of provision) for credit losses 2,233 (1,117) 2,398 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 57,385 61,184 55,014 Noninterest income: Trust and wealth advisory 5,914 5,949 5,481 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,792 2,867 2,447 Debit card 4,194 4,619 4,182 Mortgage banking 1,377 1,913 3,901 Insurance commissions 1,905 1,549 2,152 Equipment rental 3,662 3,817 4,629 Gains on investment securities available-for-sale - - - Other 3,301 3,114 3,077 Total noninterest income 23,145 23,828 25,869 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 25,467 28,128 25,196 Net occupancy 2,811 2,624 2,719 Furniture and equipment 1,295 1,589 1,474 Data processing 5,208 5,026 4,984 Depreciation - leased equipment 3,015 3,132 3,773 Professional fees 1,608 3,102 1,613 FDIC and other insurance 850 844 665 Business development and marketing 1,268 1,200 997 Loan and lease collection and repossession 134 - 129 Other 3,680 3,101 2,590 Total noninterest expense 45,336 48,746 44,140 Income before income taxes 35,194 36,266 36,743 Income tax expense 7,793 8,531 8,637 Net income 27,401 27,735 28,106 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (11) (12) (1) Net income available to common shareholders $ 27,390 $ 27,723 $ 28,105 Per common share: Basic net income per common share $ 1.10 $ 1.11 $ 1.10 Diluted net income per common share $ 1.10 $ 1.11 $ 1.10 Cash dividends $ 0.31 $ 0.31 $ 0.29 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 24,743,790 24,775,288 25,320,930 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 24,743,790 24,775,288 25,320,930 - 9 -

1st SOURCE CORPORATION DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL (Unaudited - Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 Average

Balance Interest Income/Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest Income/Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest Income/Expense Yield/

Rate ASSETS Investment securities available-for-sale: Taxable $ 1,857,557 $ 6,344 1.39 % $ 1,686,231 $ 5,091 1.20 % $ 1,193,583 $ 3,987 1.35 % Tax exempt(1) 29,498 165 2.27 % 28,996 163 2.23 % 37,394 214 2.32 % Mortgages held for sale 8,791 67 3.09 % 28,693 188 2.60 % 14,285 86 2.44 % Loans and leases, net of unearned discount(1) 5,324,344 55,218 4.21 % 5,311,964 58,218 4.35 % 5,499,009 57,860 4.27 % Other investments 400,058 363 0.37 % 659,954 430 0.26 % 216,280 266 0.50 % Total earning assets(1) 7,620,248 62,157 3.31 % 7,715,838 64,090 3.30 % 6,960,551 62,413 3.64 % Cash and due from banks 77,063 80,754 75,178 Allowance for loan and lease losses (128,647) (134,217) (143,206) Other assets 440,074 448,680 457,890 Total assets $ 8,008,738 $ 8,111,055 $ 7,350,413 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing deposits $ 4,587,242 $ 2,376 0.21 % $ 4,628,802 $ 2,624 0.22 % $ 4,261,207 $ 3,526 0.34 % Short-term borrowings: Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 192,108 23 0.05 % 194,678 24 0.05 % 169,180 35 0.08 % Other short-term borrowings 5,372 1 0.08 % 5,474 1 0.07 % 7,546 1 0.05 % Subordinated notes 58,764 823 5.68 % 58,764 819 5.53 % 58,764 818 5.65 % Long-term debt and mandatorily redeemable securities 69,967 (792) (4.59) % 71,604 446 2.47 % 80,967 500 2.50 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,913,453 2,431 0.20 % 4,959,322 3,914 0.31 % 4,577,664 4,880 0.43 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,029,627 2,071,773 1,719,264 Other liabilities 101,502 113,897 115,034 Shareholders' equity 910,793 918,950 894,553 Noncontrolling interests 53,363 47,113 43,898 Total liabilities and equity $ 8,008,738 $ 8,111,055 $ 7,350,413 Less: Fully tax-equivalent adjustments (108) (109) (121) Net interest income/margin (GAAP-derived)(1) $ 59,618 3.17 % $ 60,067 3.09 % $ 57,412 3.35 % Fully tax-equivalent adjustments 108 109 121 Net interest income/margin - FTE(1) $ 59,726 3.18 % $ 60,176 3.09 % $ 57,533 3.35 % (1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information on this performance measure/ratio.

- 10 -

1st SOURCE CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited - Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 Calculation of Net Interest Margin (A) Interest income (GAAP) $ 62,049 $ 63,981 $ 62,292 Fully tax-equivalent adjustments: (B) - Loans and leases 77 79 81 (C) - Tax exempt investment securities 31 30 40 (D) Interest income - FTE (A+B+C) 62,157 64,090 62,413 (E) Interest expense (GAAP) 2,431 3,914 4,880 (F) Net interest income (GAAP) (A-E) 59,618 60,067 57,412 (G) Net interest income - FTE (D-E) 59,726 60,176 57,533 (H) Annualization factor 4.056 3.967 4.056 (I) Total earning assets $ 7,620,248 $ 7,715,838 $ 6,960,551 Net interest margin (GAAP-derived) (F*H)/I 3.17 % 3.09 % 3.35 % Net interest margin - FTE (G*H)/I 3.18 % 3.09 % 3.35 % Calculation of Efficiency Ratio (F) Net interest income (GAAP) $ 59,618 $ 60,067 $ 57,412 (G) Net interest income - FTE 59,726 60,176 57,533 (J) Plus: noninterest income (GAAP) 23,145 23,828 25,869 (K) Less: gains/losses on investment securities and partnership investments (444) (285) (460) (L) Less: depreciation - leased equipment (3,015) (3,132) (3,773) (M) Total net revenue (GAAP) (F+J) 82,763 83,895 83,281 (N) Total net revenue - adjusted (G+J-K-L) 79,412 80,587 79,169 (O) Noninterest expense (GAAP) 45,336 48,746 44,140 (L) Less:depreciation - leased equipment (3,015) (3,132) (3,773) (P) Noninterest expense - adjusted (O-L) 42,321 45,614 40,367 Efficiency ratio (GAAP-derived) (O/M) 54.78 % 58.10 % 53.00 % Efficiency ratio - adjusted (P/N) 53.29 % 56.60 % 50.99 % End of Period March 31, December 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 Calculation of Tangible Common Equity-to-Tangible Assets Ratio (Q) Total common shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 864,850 $ 916,255 $ 891,295 (R) Less: goodwill and intangible assets (83,921) (83,926) (83,942) (S) Total tangible common shareholders' equity (Q-R) $ 780,929 $ 832,329 $ 807,353 (T) Total assets (GAAP) 8,012,463 8,096,289 7,511,931 (R) Less: goodwill and intangible assets (83,921) (83,926) (83,942) (U) Total tangible assets (T-R) $ 7,928,542 $ 8,012,363 $ 7,427,989 Common equity-to-assets ratio (GAAP-derived) (Q/T) 10.79 % 11.32 % 11.87 % Tangible common equity-to-tangible assets ratio (S/U) 9.85 % 10.39 % 10.87 % Calculation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (Q) Total common shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 864,850 $ 916,255 $ 891,295 (V) Actual common shares outstanding 24,732,535 24,739,512 25,268,687 Book value per common share (GAAP-derived) (Q/V)*1000 $ 34.97 $ 37.04 $ 35.27 Tangible common book value per share (S/V)*1000 $ 31.57 $ 33.64 $ 31.95

The NASDAQ Stock Market National Market Symbol: "SRCE" (CUSIP #336901 10 3) Please contact us at shareholder@1stsource.com - 11 - Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer 1st Source Corporation published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 11:54:05 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about 1ST SOURCE CORPORATION 07:57a 1ST SOURCE : Q1 Earnings Snapshot AQ 07:55a 1ST SOURCE : QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS - Form 8-K PU 07:48a Earnings Flash (SRCE) 1ST SOURCE CORPORATION Posts Q1 Revenue $82.8M, vs. Street Est of.. MT 07:47a Earnings Flash (SRCE) 1ST SOURCE CORPORATION Posts Q1 EPS $1.10, vs. Street Est of $0.9.. MT 07:46a 1st Source Corporation Reports First Quarter Results, Cash Dividend Declared BU 02/25 1st Source Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 3.. CI 02/17 1ST SOURCE CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result.. AQ 02/16 1ST SOURCE CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K) AQ 02/07 1ST SOURCE CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for FA 01/21 1ST SOURCE : Reports Record Annual Earnings PU