1st Source Corporation

1ST SOURCE CORPORATION

(SRCE)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

1st Source : The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021

03/11/2021 | 03:30pm EST
The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021

March 11, 2021

Will it Save You?

President Biden just signed The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (American Rescue Plan) into law. It provides $1.9 trillion for direct payments to millions of Americans, extended unemployment benefits, relief for the restaurant industry and other businesses, as well as funds for state and local governments. There is also money designated to help open schools and improve the nation's COVID-19 vaccination efforts. And, the American Rescue Plan includes measures to help families fight through these difficult times with increased tax credits, especially for childcare.

Here is a more detailed look at how it might impact you or someone you know.$1400 Stimulus Checks

Unemployment Benefits

Tax Credits

Vaccinations

Schools

Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)

Restaurant Relief

The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 contains 630 pages of information, detailing how $1.9 trillion will be spent to help this great country recover from the pandemic and the losses it caused. We have provided you with basic information about some of the areas we think will impact the most people, but there is certainly much more information available. If you want to learn more about the American Rescue Plan, you can read it atCongress.gov | Library of Congress.

Disclaimer

1st Source Corporation published this content on 11 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2021 20:29:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 326 M - -
Net income 2021 83,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,2x
Yield 2021 2,32%
Capitalization 1 250 M 1 250 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,83x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,82x
Nbr of Employees 1 175
Free-Float 79,3%
Chart 1ST SOURCE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
1st Source Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 1ST SOURCE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 45,67 $
Last Close Price 49,42 $
Spread / Highest target 1,17%
Spread / Average Target -7,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christopher J. Murphy Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrea G. Short CFO, Treasurer, Chief Accounting Officer & EVP
John B. Griffith Secretary, Chief Administration Officer & EVP
John T. Phair Independent Director
Mark D. Schwabero Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
1ST SOURCE CORPORATION22.63%1 250
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED11.97%177 476
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.37.44%74 328
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED24.32%62 099
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.9.98%60 837
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-0.96%57 245
