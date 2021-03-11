1st Source : The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021

The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021

March 11, 2021

President Biden just signed The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (American Rescue Plan) into law. It provides $1.9 trillion for direct payments to millions of Americans, extended unemployment benefits, relief for the restaurant industry and other businesses, as well as funds for state and local governments. There is also money designated to help open schools and improve the nation's COVID-19 vaccination efforts. And, the American Rescue Plan includes measures to help families fight through these difficult times with increased tax credits, especially for childcare.

Here is a more detailed look at how it might impact you or someone you know.$1400 Stimulus Checks

Unemployment Benefits

Tax Credits

Vaccinations

Schools

Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)

Restaurant Relief

The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 contains 630 pages of information, detailing how $1.9 trillion will be spent to help this great country recover from the pandemic and the losses it caused. We have provided you with basic information about some of the areas we think will impact the most people, but there is certainly much more information available. If you want to learn more about the American Rescue Plan, you can read it at Congress.gov | Library of Congress .