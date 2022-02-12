Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. 1ST SUMMIT BANCORP of Johnstown, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FSMK   US3371251089

1ST SUMMIT BANCORP OF JOHNSTOWN, INC.

(FSMK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

1ST SUMMIT BANCORP of Johnstown : Officer/Director/Affiliate Stock Transactions

02/12/2022 | 09:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Transaction ID

Date of Transaction

Date of Filing

Ownership Type

Nature of Transaction

Number or value of acquired or disposed of

Unit price or exercise price

Closing balance

Insider's calculated balance

YYYY-MM-DD

YYYY-MM-DD

(and registered holder if applicable)

Issuer Name:

1ST SUMMIT BANCORP of Johnstown, Inc.

Insider Name:

McCall, John W II

2022-02-11

2022-02-12

Direct Ownership

P - Purchase

390.00

137.0000

9,097

Insider Relationship to Issuer:

4 - Director of Issuer

Ceased to be Insider:

Not applicable

Security Designation

Common Shares

Insider Name:

Ondesko, Michael E Jr

2022-02-11

2022-02-12

Direct Ownership

P - Purchase

390.00

137.0000

26,090

Insider Relationship to Issuer:

4 - Director of Issuer

Ceased to be Insider:

Not applicable

Security Designation

Common Shares

Insider Name:

Martella, Jacqueline M

2022-02-11

2022-02-12

Direct Ownership

P - Purchase

390.00

137.0000

3,190

Insider Relationship to Issuer:

4 - Director of Issuer

Ceased to be Insider:

Not applicable

Security Designation

Common Shares

Insider Name:

McQuaide, Rex W

2022-02-11

2022-02-12

Direct Ownership

P - Purchase

390.00

137.0000

5,354

Insider Relationship to Issuer:

4 - Director of Issuer

Ceased to be Insider:

Not applicable

Security Designation

Common Shares

Insider Name:

Sheehan, Edward J Jr

2022-02-11

2022-02-12

Direct Ownership

P - Purchase

100.00

137.0000

1,380

Insider Relationship to Issuer:

4 - Director of Issuer

Ceased to be Insider:

Not applicable

Security Designation

Common Shares

Disclaimer

1st Summit Bancorp of Johnstown Inc. published this content on 12 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2022 14:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about 1ST SUMMIT BANCORP OF JOHNSTOWN, INC.
09:32a1ST SUMMIT BANCORP OF JOHNSTOWN : Officer/Director/Affiliate Stock Transactions
PU
20211ST SUMMIT BANCORP OF JOHNSTOWN : Director transaction 11.9.2021
PU
20201St Summit Bancorp of Johnstown, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended ..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 33,5 M - -
Net income 2020 8,23 M - -
Net Debt 2020 25,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,9x
Yield 2020 3,93%
Capitalization 145 M 145 M -
EV / Sales 2019 5,01x
EV / Sales 2020 3,44x
Nbr of Employees 200
Free-Float -
Chart 1ST SUMMIT BANCORP OF JOHNSTOWN, INC.
Duration : Period :
1ST SUMMIT BANCORP of Johnstown, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Elmer C. Laslo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph R. Kondisko Chairman
John W. McCall Director
Edward J. Sheehan Director
Michael E. Ondesko Director