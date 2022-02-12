1ST SUMMIT BANCORP of Johnstown : Officer/Director/Affiliate Stock Transactions
Issuer Name:
1ST SUMMIT BANCORP of Johnstown, Inc.
Insider Name:
McCall, John W II
2022-02-11
2022-02-12
Direct Ownership
P - Purchase
390.00
137.0000
9,097
Insider Relationship to Issuer:
4 - Director of Issuer
Ceased to be Insider:
Not applicable
Security Designation
Common Shares
Insider Name:
Ondesko, Michael E Jr
2022-02-11
2022-02-12
Direct Ownership
P - Purchase
390.00
137.0000
26,090
Insider Relationship to Issuer:
4 - Director of Issuer
Ceased to be Insider:
Not applicable
Security Designation
Common Shares
Insider Name:
Martella, Jacqueline M
2022-02-11
2022-02-12
Direct Ownership
P - Purchase
390.00
137.0000
3,190
Insider Relationship to Issuer:
4 - Director of Issuer
Ceased to be Insider:
Not applicable
Security Designation
Common Shares
Insider Name:
McQuaide, Rex W
2022-02-11
2022-02-12
Direct Ownership
P - Purchase
390.00
137.0000
5,354
Insider Relationship to Issuer:
4 - Director of Issuer
Ceased to be Insider:
Not applicable
Security Designation
Common Shares
Insider Name:
Sheehan, Edward J Jr
2022-02-11
2022-02-12
Direct Ownership
P - Purchase
100.00
137.0000
1,380
Insider Relationship to Issuer:
4 - Director of Issuer
Ceased to be Insider:
Not applicable
Security Designation
Common Shares
Sales 2020
33,5 M
-
-
Net income 2020
8,23 M
-
-
Net Debt 2020
25,2 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2020
10,9x
Yield 2020
3,93%
Capitalization
145 M
145 M
-
EV / Sales 2019
5,01x
EV / Sales 2020
3,44x
Nbr of Employees
200
Free-Float
-
