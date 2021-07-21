Log in
    DIBS   US3205511047

1STDIBS.COM, INC.

(DIBS)
1stDibs to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 11, 2021

07/21/2021 | 04:06pm EDT
NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1stdibs.com, Inc. (Nasdaq: DIBS), a leading online marketplace for luxury design products, plans to release its second quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 in a press release after the market closes. The press release can be accessed at the 1stDibs Investor Relations website (investors.1stdibs.com).

1stDibs will also host an earnings webcast to discuss those results at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day, which will be accessible via the company's Investor Relations website (investors.1stdibs.com).

A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the conference call, for one year thereafter.

About 1stDibs
1stDibs is a leading online marketplace for connecting design lovers with highly coveted sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, art, jewelry, watches and fashion.

Investor Relations Contact:
Kevin LaBuz, Head of Investor Relations
investors@1stdibs.com 

Media Contact:
Jennifer Miller
jennifer.miller@1stdibs.com 

 


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about 1STDIBS.COM, INC.
04:06p1stDibs to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 11, 2021
GL
07/061STDIBS COM : Barclays Initiates 1stdibs.com at Overweight With $35 Price Target
MT
07/061STDIBS COM : Raymond James Initiates Coverage on 1stdibs.com With Outperform Ra..
MT
07/061STDIBS COM : William Blair Initiates Coverage on 1stdibs.com With Outperform Ra..
MT
07/061STDIBS COM : Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on 1stdibs.com With In-Line Rating
MT
07/061STDIBS COM : BofA Securities Starts 1stdibs.com at Neutral With $28 Price Targe..
MT
07/061STDIBS COM : JMP Securities Starts 1stdibs.com at Market Outperform With $31 Pr..
MT
06/141STDIBS.COM, INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Y..
AQ
06/141stdibs.com, Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering
GL
06/111STDIBS.COM, INC.(NASDAQGM : DIBS) added to NASDAQ Composite Index
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 102 M - -
Net income 2021 -17,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -38,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 836 M 836 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 8,22x
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,87x
Nbr of Employees 309
Free-Float 73,7%
Managers and Directors
David S. Rosenblatt Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tu Nguyen Chief Financial Officer
Ross A. Paul Chief Technology Officer
Matthew R. Cohler Lead Independent Director
Lori A. Hickok Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
1STDIBS.COM, INC.0.00%914
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-9.51%619 491
MEITUAN-8.28%259 842
SHOPIFY INC.34.70%183 702
PINDUODUO INC.-42.45%159 920
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-7.94%76 858