    DIBS   US3205511047

1STDIBS.COM, INC.

(DIBS)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59 2022-11-28 pm EST
5.930 USD   -4.35%
1stDibs to Present at the 2022 Raymond James Technology Investors Conference
GL
04:06p1stDibs to Present at the 2022 Raymond James Technology Investors Conference
GL
1STDIBS.COM, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
1stDibs to Present at the 2022 Raymond James Technology Investors Conference

11/28/2022 | 04:06pm EST
NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1stdibs.com, Inc. (Nasdaq: DIBS), a leading marketplace for extraordinary design, announced today that CEO David Rosenblatt and CFO Tom Etergino will present at the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast and replay of these sessions will be featured on the company's Investor Relations website (investors.1stdibs.com).

About 1stDibs
1stDibs is a leading online marketplace for connecting design lovers with highly coveted sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, art, jewelry, watches and fashion.

Investor Relations Contact:
Kevin LaBuz, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Development
investors@1stdibs.com

Media Contact:
Jennifer Miller
jennifer.miller@1stdibs.com


11/09Transcript : 1stdibs.Com, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 09, 2022
CI
11/091stdibs : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/09Earnings Flash (DIBS) 1STDIBS.COM Reports Q3 Revenue $22.7M, vs. Street Est of $22.7M
MT
11/091stdibs.Com, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended ..
CI
11/091stDibs Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
GL
11/091stDibs Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
GL
11/091stdibs.Com, Inc. Provides Revenue Guidance for the Fourth Quarter 2022
CI
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 96,8 M - -
Net income 2022 -24,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -10,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 241 M 241 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,49x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,61x
Nbr of Employees 365
Free-Float 89,5%
Managers and Directors
David S. Rosenblatt Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas J. Etergino Chief Financial Officer
Ross A. Paul Chief Technology Officer
Carol Lattouf Senior Director-Operations
Matthew R. Cohler Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
1STDIBS.COM, INC.-50.44%241
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-36.44%199 889
MEITUAN INC.-38.15%108 159
PINDUODUO INC.12.78%83 133
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-29.43%47 859
SHOPIFY INC.-73.29%46 800