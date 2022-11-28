1stDibs to Present at the 2022 Raymond James Technology Investors Conference

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1stdibs.com, Inc. (Nasdaq: DIBS), a leading marketplace for extraordinary design, announced today that CEO David Rosenblatt and CFO Tom Etergino will present at the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time.



A live webcast and replay of these sessions will be featured on the company's Investor Relations website (investors.1stdibs.com).

About 1stDibs

1stDibs is a leading online marketplace for connecting design lovers with highly coveted sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, art, jewelry, watches and fashion.

