2 Cheap Cars Group Ltd is an integrated used automotive company. The Company operates throughout New Zealand via two subsidiaries: Automotive Retail and Vehicle Finance. Its Automotive Retail segment operates under the 2 Cheap Cars brand and is engaged in used vehicle retailing business in New Zealand with approximately 12 dealerships across the country. Its Finance segment operates under the NZ Motor Finance brand. It lends finance to customers who are financing vehicles, and from selling guaranteed asset protection insurance (GAP) and payment protection insurance (PPI) products. The Companyâs subsidiaries include 2 Cheap Cars Limited, NZ Motor Finance Limited, 2CC International Limited, 2 Cheap Rental Cars Limited, and Car Plus K.K. 2 Cheap Cars Limited is primarily engaged in sale of vehicles and from agent commissions relating to the sale of third-party finance and insurance products.