2 Cheap Cars Group Limited announced that assuming favourable supply, currency and trading conditions, NPAT is expected to grow in fiscal year 2025 by focusing on gross margin expansion, prudent cost management, increasing direct control of the value chain and sensible expansion in Auckland.
2 Cheap Cars Group Limited
Equities
2CC
NZNZAE0001S5
Auto Vehicles, Parts & Service Retailers
|2 Cheap Cars Group Limited Declares Final Gross Dividend for Fiscal Year 2024, Payable on 14 June 2024
