FOMO : Non-Reliance on Previously Issued Financial Report - Form 8-K

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): November 16, 2022

FOMO WORLDWIDE, INC.

FOMO WORLDWIDE, INC. is referred to herein as "FOMO", the "Company", "we", or "us".

Item 4.02 Non-Reliance on Previously Issued Financial Statements or a Related Audit Report or Completed Interim Review.

FOMO's Board of Directors has concluded that previously issued financial statements, covering the three months ended March 31, 2022 and the three months ended June 30, 2022, for which we are required to provide financial statements under Regulation S-X (17 CFR 210), should no longer be relied upon because of errors in such financial statements as addressed in FASB ASC Topic 250, Accounting Changes and Error Corrections.

We recently promoted an existing member of staff to the position of Senior Vice President of Finance. During the course of due diligence, it became apparent that there were accounting errors during 1Q22 and 2Q22 generally attributable to our revenue recognition policies. In particular, our percentage of completion calculations as well as work in progress ("WIP") billings for our wholly owned subsidiary, SMARTSolution Technologies, LP. were incorrect.

We estimate that the impact to our 1Q22 revenues will be a decline of $550,000 - $650,000, that the impact to our 2Q22 revenues will be an increase of $350,000 - $400,000, and that the impact of timing issues will be further corrected in 3Q22 - 4Q22. Upon a review of our purchase orders, invoices, accounts receivable and bank records, our credit facilities and liquidity remain intact, adequately funding backlog of more than $2,000,000 and a sales funnel of an additional several hundred thousand dollars in unsigned projects.

We were not notified of these discrepancies by our previous public company auditors. We have notified them and our private company auditors reviewing the books and records of SST. We are working with our private company auditors to implement improved financial policies and controls for SST going forward.

Item 9.01. Exhibits

Exhibit No. Description 10.1 FOMO Worldwide, Inc. Press Release: Name Change and Update - November 16, 2022 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.