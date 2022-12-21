Advanced search
    ETFM   US90214L1061

2050 MOTO

(ETFM)
End-of-day quote OTC Markets  -  2022-12-19
0.000400 USD   -20.00%
01:49pFomo : WORLDWIDE, INC. is referred to herein as “FOMO”, “we”, “us”, or the “Company” - Form 8-K
PU
01:25pFomo Worldwide, Inc. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
12/20FOMO WORLDWIDE, INC. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K/A)
AQ
FOMO : WORLDWIDE, INC. is referred to herein as “FOMO”, “we”, “us”, or the “Company” - Form 8-K

12/21/2022 | 01:49pm EST
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, DC 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): December 20, 2022

FOMO WORLDWIDE, INC.

(Exact name of Registrant as specified in its Charter)

california 001-13126 83-3889101

(State or other jurisdiction

of incorporation)

(Commission

File No.)

(IRS Employer

Identification No.)

1 E Erie St, Ste 525 Unit #2250, Chicago, IL60611

(Address of principal executive offices)

(630)286-9560

(Registrant's Telephone Number)

(Former name or address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Common FOMC OTC Pink
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (17 CFR 230.405) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR 240.12b-2) If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act

FOMO WORLDWIDE, INC. is referred to herein as "FOMO", "we", "us", or the "Company"

Item 8.01 Other Events.

John New has resigned from the Company's Advisory Board under mutual agreement. There were no disagreements between the Company and Mr. New.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

FOMO WORLDWIDE, INC.
Date: December 21, 2022 By: /s/ Vikram Grover
Vikram Grover
Chief Executive Officer

Attachments

Disclaimer

Fomo Corp. published this content on 21 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2022 18:47:58 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
