Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. 2050 MOTO
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ETFM   US90214L1061

2050 MOTO

(ETFM)
End-of-day quote OTC Markets  -  2022-10-10
0.000450 USD   +12.50%
02:52pFomo : is referred to herein as “FOMO”, the “Company”, “we”, or “us” - Form 8-K
PU
02:47pFomo Corp. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year (form 8-K)
AQ
10/11Fomo Corp. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FOMO : is referred to herein as “FOMO”, the “Company”, “we”, or “us” - Form 8-K

10/12/2022 | 02:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, DC 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): September 26, 2022

FOMO CORP.

(Exact name of Registrant as specified in its Charter)

california 001-13126 83-3889101

(State or other jurisdiction

of incorporation)

(Commission

File No.)

(IRS Employer

Identification No.)

1 E Erie St, Ste 525 Unit #2250, Chicago, IL60611

(Address of principal executive offices)

(630)286-9560

(Registrant's Telephone Number)

(Former name or address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Common FOMC OTC Pink
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (17 CFR 230.405) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR 240.12b-2) If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act

FOMO CORP. is referred to herein as "FOMO", the "Company", "we", or "us".

Item 8.01 Other Events.

Under an Agreement dated September 26, 2022, we issued Elmcore Securities LLC, an investment banking firm, 160 million common stock purchase warrants with a $0.001 exercise price and three-year expiration.

Item 9.01. Exhibits

(a) Exhibits. The following exhibits are filed with this Current Report on Form 8-K:

Exhibit No. Description
10.1 FOMO CORP. Elmcore Securities LLC Warrant - October 12, 2022
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

FOMO CORP.
Date: October 12, 2022 By: /s/ Vikram Grover
Vikram Grover
Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

Fomo Corp. published this content on 12 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2022 18:51:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about 2050 MOTO
02:52pFomo : is referred to herein as “FOMO”, the “Company”, “we&r..
PU
02:47pFomo Corp. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year (form 8-K)
AQ
10/11Fomo Corp. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
10/06Fomo Corp. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
10/05Fomo corp. engages leading middle market investment bank to advise on strategic mergers..
GL
10/05Fomo corp. engages leading middle market investment bank to advise on strategic mergers..
GL
09/07FOMO CORP Appoints John Raymond to Its Board of Directors
CI
09/07Fomo corp. expands leadership team with experienced operational executive; lays groundw..
GL
08/30FOMO CORP. Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Fi..
AQ
08/30Fomo Corp. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Fina..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 0,66 M - -
Net income 2021 -12,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 0,02 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,86x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3,86 M 3,86 M -
EV / Sales 2020 58,5x
EV / Sales 2021 7,67x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart 2050 MOTO
Duration : Period :
2050 MOTO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Vikram Grover President, CEO, CFO, Secretary & Treasurer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
2050 MOTO-35.71%4
KEYENCE CORPORATION-31.57%82 328
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-31.22%64 023
EATON CORPORATION PLC-21.06%54 336
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-16.10%46 121
NIDEC CORPORATION-43.50%30 134